1994 Pontiac Firebird Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price
$7,498
Used Firebird for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
Trans Am GT debuts. Six-speed transmission is saddled with a first-to-fourth skip shift feature designed to improve fuel economy. Automatic is new electronically controlled unit with the V8 engine, and it features Normal and Performance modes. Remote keyless entry, cassette player and leather-wrapped steering wheel move from the Trans Am standard equipment list to the options sheet. T/A also loses Batwing rear spoiler to GT, taking Formula's more subdued rear treatment. Convertible debuts at midyear. A 25th anniversary Trans Am, done up in white with blue accents, celebrates a quarter-century of Pontiac's performance flagship.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1994 Pontiac Firebird.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Firebirds Rule,04/11/2008
This is by far the best and most fun car Ive driven. I've added K&N air intake and flowmaster exhaust, tinted the windows extremely dark, and added chrome rims and performance tires. Just added a top notch sound system, replaced everything, and I couldn't be happier with the car. It may have a TMV of $2300, or whatever, but there is no way I'd sell it for triple that. I would drive this car every mile for the rest of my life if I could, unfortunately there is no car that lasts that long.
94frbdrd94,03/30/2009
The car is overall a nice car for its time. However owning one today for me is very costly. I have more money in repairs than what the car is worth or what I paid for it and the car has under 60,000 miles. Maybe some last longer, but mine has been giving me grief ever since I owned it. Right now it is messed up and nobody has been able to figure out why. I'm tired of repairing things, and think I'm going to just sell it for a loss. I advise you to look into the reliability of these cars before purchasing. Some can last a long time, but mine has been horrible. I got to know a few mechanics well unfortunately.
Bob,05/22/2006
I have owned my car for about 4 years now. So far I have added a lot of mods to make it faster and the LT1 responds very well to simple bolt ons. This car is a lot of fun to drive but can be dangerous in the rain. I would suggest you learn how to do all the repairs yourself if you intend to buy one of these cars since I consider the majority of shops to be scam artists. If you want to learn more about the Pontiac Firebird, all Generations, come check out FirebirdNation.com
tom,04/05/2005
Bought the car 5 years ago with 50k miles. Now has 120k. No major problems during that time - just a bad alternator and a water pump that I replaced. The only real maintenance I've done is change the oil every 5k miles with mobil1 synthetic. The clutch feels like it's finally wearing out and I'll probably need to replace it soon. The 3.4L v6 (160hp) isn't exactly fast, but isn't slow either. Seems just as fast as when I first drove it. Great car and seems like it will last up to 200k miles with no real problems. Gets gas mileage around 19mpg city and 30mpg on long trips.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1994 Pontiac Firebird features & specs
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
275 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
275 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
275 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Firebird
Related Used 1994 Pontiac Firebird info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019