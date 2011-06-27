  1. Home
1994 Pontiac Firebird Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Trans Am GT debuts. Six-speed transmission is saddled with a first-to-fourth skip shift feature designed to improve fuel economy. Automatic is new electronically controlled unit with the V8 engine, and it features Normal and Performance modes. Remote keyless entry, cassette player and leather-wrapped steering wheel move from the Trans Am standard equipment list to the options sheet. T/A also loses Batwing rear spoiler to GT, taking Formula's more subdued rear treatment. Convertible debuts at midyear. A 25th anniversary Trans Am, done up in white with blue accents, celebrates a quarter-century of Pontiac's performance flagship.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Pontiac Firebird.

5(57%)
4(34%)
3(6%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.5
35 reviews
See all 35 reviews of the 1994 Pontiac Firebird
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Couldn't buy this car from me.
Firebirds Rule,04/11/2008
This is by far the best and most fun car Ive driven. I've added K&N air intake and flowmaster exhaust, tinted the windows extremely dark, and added chrome rims and performance tires. Just added a top notch sound system, replaced everything, and I couldn't be happier with the car. It may have a TMV of $2300, or whatever, but there is no way I'd sell it for triple that. I would drive this car every mile for the rest of my life if I could, unfortunately there is no car that lasts that long.
Nickel and Dimed
94frbdrd94,03/30/2009
The car is overall a nice car for its time. However owning one today for me is very costly. I have more money in repairs than what the car is worth or what I paid for it and the car has under 60,000 miles. Maybe some last longer, but mine has been giving me grief ever since I owned it. Right now it is messed up and nobody has been able to figure out why. I'm tired of repairing things, and think I'm going to just sell it for a loss. I advise you to look into the reliability of these cars before purchasing. Some can last a long time, but mine has been horrible. I got to know a few mechanics well unfortunately.
Been a good car
Bob,05/22/2006
I have owned my car for about 4 years now. So far I have added a lot of mods to make it faster and the LT1 responds very well to simple bolt ons. This car is a lot of fun to drive but can be dangerous in the rain. I would suggest you learn how to do all the repairs yourself if you intend to buy one of these cars since I consider the majority of shops to be scam artists. If you want to learn more about the Pontiac Firebird, all Generations, come check out FirebirdNation.com
Great car
tom,04/05/2005
Bought the car 5 years ago with 50k miles. Now has 120k. No major problems during that time - just a bad alternator and a water pump that I replaced. The only real maintenance I've done is change the oil every 5k miles with mobil1 synthetic. The clutch feels like it's finally wearing out and I'll probably need to replace it soon. The 3.4L v6 (160hp) isn't exactly fast, but isn't slow either. Seems just as fast as when I first drove it. Great car and seems like it will last up to 200k miles with no real problems. Gets gas mileage around 19mpg city and 30mpg on long trips.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
275 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
275 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
275 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1994 Pontiac Firebird Overview

The Used 1994 Pontiac Firebird is offered in the following submodels: Firebird Hatchback, Firebird Trans Am GT, Firebird Convertible, Firebird Trans Am, Firebird Trans Am 25th Anniversary. Available styles include Formula 2dr Hatchback, 2dr Hatchback, Trans Am 2dr Hatchback, Trans Am GT 2dr Coupe, Trans Am 25th Anniversary 2dr Coupe, Trans Am GT 2dr Convertible, Formula 2dr Convertible, and 2dr Convertible.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Pontiac Firebird?

Price comparisons for Used 1994 Pontiac Firebird trim styles:

  • The Used 1994 Pontiac Firebird Formula is priced between $7,498 and$7,498 with odometer readings between 106347 and106347 miles.

Which used 1994 Pontiac Firebirds are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Pontiac Firebird for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 1994 Firebirds listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,498 and mileage as low as 106347 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Pontiac Firebird.

Can't find a used 1994 Pontiac Firebirds you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Pontiac Firebird for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $23,083.

Find a used Pontiac for sale - 2 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $22,592.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac Firebird for sale - 6 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $20,609.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $12,800.

