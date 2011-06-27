The car is overall a nice car for its time. However owning one today for me is very costly. I have more money in repairs than what the car is worth or what I paid for it and the car has under 60,000 miles. Maybe some last longer, but mine has been giving me grief ever since I owned it. Right now it is messed up and nobody has been able to figure out why. I'm tired of repairing things, and think I'm going to just sell it for a loss. I advise you to look into the reliability of these cars before purchasing. Some can last a long time, but mine has been horrible. I got to know a few mechanics well unfortunately.

