Estimated values
1993 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,873
|$7,334
|$9,203
|Clean
|$3,421
|$6,495
|$8,153
|Average
|$2,515
|$4,815
|$6,054
|Rough
|$1,610
|$3,136
|$3,956
Estimated values
1993 Pontiac Firebird 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,326
|$2,442
|$3,045
|Clean
|$1,171
|$2,162
|$2,698
|Average
|$861
|$1,603
|$2,003
|Rough
|$551
|$1,044
|$1,309
Estimated values
1993 Pontiac Firebird Formula 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,482
|$1,774
|$1,936
|Clean
|$1,309
|$1,571
|$1,715
|Average
|$963
|$1,165
|$1,274
|Rough
|$616
|$758
|$832