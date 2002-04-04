Used 2000 Pontiac Firebird for Sale Near Me
- 16,808 miles
$24,900
Pop's Chevrolet Buick - Prestonsburg / Kentucky
This 2000 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am 5.7L V8, Automatic 4-Speed, Bright Red. CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee!!! Runs mint! Drive this flashy Performance Vehicle home today** Optional equipment includes: Ram Air Performance/Handling Pkg., 12 Disc Trunk Mounted Disc Changer, Power Steering Cooling System....
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV22G0Y2110448
Stock: 110448
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 201,011 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$11,450
Mike Alsop Chevrolet Buick - Attica / Indiana
Clean CARFAX. Navy Blue Metallic 2000 Pontiac Firebird Formula RWD 4-Speed Automatic 5.7L V8 SFI Fresh Oil Change, 5.7L V8 SFI, 10 Speakers, 6-Way Power Driver Seat, Alloy wheels, Dual Power Sport Mirrors, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/CD/EQ, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Option Group 1SB, Power Door Locks, Power Package, Power Windows w/Driver's Express Down, Remote Keyless Entry, Removable Hatch Roof, Retained Accessory Power, Security Package, Theft Deterrent System.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Pontiac Firebird Formula.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV22GXY2143750
Stock: U4036
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-15-2020
- 66,216 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,995
Piehl Motors Buick Chevrolet GMC Princeton - Princeton / Illinois
We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home.To Protect Your Safety, we are currently offering Home Services:Virtual Tour of Vehicle: We will use live interactive video chat to give you a virtual walk around of any vehicle we have in stock.Test Drive at Home: We will bring the vehicle to your home for a no-obligation test drive.Local Home Delivery: If you buy a vehicle, we will deliver the vehicle to your home or a place of your choosing.2000 Pontiac Firebird Trans AmLOCAL CAR !, MINT MINT MINT, LEATHER SEATS !, 5.7L V8 SFI, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Illuminated entry, Power Package, Remote keyless entry, Removable Hatch Roof, Security Package.Recent Arrival!Odometer is 16361 miles below market average!Come take it for a test drive at Piehl Motors today. Piehl Motors: Simply Unbeatable!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV22G9Y2140175
Stock: 5645B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 79,916 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$10,599
Naperville Auto Haus - Naperville / Illinois
LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: 17 X 9 Chrome-Plated 5-Spoke Aluminum Wheels. This Pontiac Firebird also includes Air Conditioning, Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Body Side Moldings, Daytime Running Lights, Premium Sound, Carpeted Floor Mats, Power Brakes. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Full Leather Interior Surface, ; Active Belts Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Power Brakes, Premium Sound, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors - Have original manuals, This Pontiac is in Average overall exterior condition, Average overall interior condition, Full Leather seats - Contact Naperville Auto Haus at 630-409-0555 or sales@napervilleautohaus.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV32G0Y2159199
Stock: 4972
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-03-2019
- 153,670 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$2,999
All American Chevrolet of San Angelo - San Angelo / Texas
FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Firebird trim. CD Player, Alloy Wheels. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: CD Player, Aluminum Wheels Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Release, Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 30 MPG Hwy. OUR OFFERINGS: FIND NEW ROADS at All American Chevrolet of San Angelo! San Angelo Chevy offers brand new Chevrolet models including, the Silverado, Equinox, Trax, as well as an extensive used vehicle inventory. We have a substantial amount of leasing and financing options in addition to the variety of incentives available to our valued customers from all over the Concho Valley, the Big Country and beyond. Come see us at 203 North Bryant Blvd. conveniently located off of US-67, US-87 in San Angelo, TX. Plus TT&L and fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Pontiac Firebird .
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FS22K6Y2118616
Stock: 118616
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 17,435 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,997
Cosmo Motors - Hickory / North Carolina
2001 PONTIAC FIREBIRD TRANS AM RARE!! ONE OWNER!! 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION!! ONLY 17K MILES!! PERFORMANCE AND HANDLING PACKAGE!! FINISHED IN BEAUTIFUL BLACK EXTERIOR PAINT OVER BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR!! COMPLETELY SMOKE-FREE!! GORGEOUS FACTORY WS6 WHEELS WRAPPED IN GOODYEAR EAGLE F1 TIRES!! AMAZING SOUNDING MONSSON AUDIO!! LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL WITH CONTROLS!! LEATHER WRAPPED SHIFT KNOB!! ICE COLD A/C!! AM/FM RADIO!! CD PLAYER!! POWER WINDOWS!! AND SO MUCH MORE!! WAY TOO MUCH TO LIST!! UNDER THE HOOD LIES THE ALWAYS IMPRESSIVE 5.7L V8 ENGINE, LINKED TO A SMOOTH SHIFTING 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION!! REAR WHEEL DRIVE!! FACTORY OPTIONS: RAM AIR PERFORMANCE AND HANDLING PACKAGE $3150 RAM AIR INDUCTION SYSTEM FUNCTIONAL AIR SCOOPS 17 HIGH POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS SPECIFIC LOW RESTRICTION DUAL EXHAUST SYSTEM SPECIFIC TUNED SUSPENSION POWER STEERING COOLER CUSTOM BUCKET SEATS $185 BEST FOOT FORWARD RIGHT FROM THE START, OUR NO-HAGGLE PRICING POLICY IS OUR WAY OF OFFERING CUSTOMERS THE BEST PRICE POSSIBLE ON YOUR NEXT THOROUGHLY INSPECTED, RECONDITIONED, HIGH-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLE!! WITH A DOCUMENTATION FEE OF 659.50, YOU WILL NOT FIND ANY SURPRISES WHEN SHOPPING WITH COSMO MOTORS!! NO SMOKE AND MIRRORS, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO UNOBTAINABLE REBATES, AND NO GAMES!! THIS BEAUTY WILL NOT LAST LONG AT ALL IN OUR INVENTORY, SO GIVE US A CALL TODAY BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!! DO NOT MISS OUT ON YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO COME BY AND CHECK THIS ONE OUT FOR YOURSELF!! ONLY AT COSMO MOTORS!! CARFAX CERTIFIED - ONE OWNER 5.7L V8 F OHV - REAR WHEEL DRIVE BLACK EXTERIOIR PAINT - FACTORY WS6 WHEELS - GOODYEAR EAGLE F1 TIRES BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR - ICE COLD A/C - AM/FM RADIO - CD PLAYER - LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL WITH CONTROLS - POWER WINDOWS - LEATHER WRAPPED SHIFT KNOB - AND MORE NEVER SMOKED IN THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND FULLY DETAILED WE HAVE PASSION FOR WHAT WE DO ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND ARE FREE AND CLEAR OF ANY KNOWN ISSUES. EMPLOYING NONE OTHER THAN THE MOST KNOWLEDGEABLE AND CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS IN THE INDUSTRY, HAVING THE PROPER TOOLS AND MOST MANUFACTURERS SCAN TOOLS, TRUST THAT YOUR VEHICLE HAS BEEN THOROUGHLY INSPECTED AND IS READY TO HIT THE OPEN ROAD. UPON COMPLETION OF SERVICE, OUR PROFESSIONALLY TRAINED STAFF RECONDITION THE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR OF EVERY VEHICLE TO A NEAR NEW FINISH. EACH AUTOMOBILE GOES THROUGH AN EXTENSIVE 6 HOUR MINIMUM PROCESS USING ONLY THE FINEST MATERIAL AND PRODUCTS THE INDUSTRY OFFERS. THIS PROCESS INCLUDES PAINT CORRECTION, CUT, POLISH, WAXING, INTERIOR EXTRACTION OF ANY BLEMISHES, RESTORATION, AND CLEANING. AS THE VEHICLES MEET OUR HIGH COSMO MOTORS STANDARD, ONLY THEN ARE WE COMFORTABLE HAVING BRINGING THEM INTO OUR 20,000 SQFT SHOWROOM. PLACING THE AUTOMOBILE INTO OUR STATE OF THE ART PHOTOBOOTH, OUR PHOTOGRAPHER THEN PROCEEDS TO TAKE VERY DETAILED PICTURES AND THEN LIST THE VEHICLES ONLINE FOR SALE. INFLATING PRICES ON OUR VEHICLES JUST TO HAGGLE WITH OUR CUSTOMERS SO THAT YOU FEEL AS IF YOU GOT A GREAT DEAL IS NOT SOMETHING THAT COSMO MOTORS WILL EVER BE KNOWN FOR. OUR PRICES ARE SET AT A REASONABLE MARGIN ABOVE COST, AND MORE OFTEN THAN NOT WE HAVE TO LIST VEHICLES CLOSE TO WHAT IS INVESTED IN THEM. WE TAKE EXTREME PRIDE IN SUPPLYING OUR CUSTOMERS WITH THE HIGHEST QUALITY VEHICLE IN THE MARKET WITH THE BEST PRICE ADVERTISED. WORKING HAND IN HAND WITH OVER 30 LENDERS, OUR FINANCE MANAGER WORKS HARD FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. HELPING YOU RECEIVE THE BEST RATE AND TERMS POSSIBLE, WE STRIVE FOR ALL OF OUR CLIENTS TO BE EXTREMELY COMFORTABLE WITH THE PURCHASE OF THEIR NEW VEHICLE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE OFFERED FOR NEARLY ALL VEHICLES IN WHICH WE SELL AT COSMO MOTORS! WITH MANY DIFFERENT WARRANTY OPTIONS IN PLACE, WE OFFER A WARRANTY PROGRAM TO FIT EVERYONE. HIGHLY MODIFIED VEHICLES ARE NOT ELIGIBLE, HOWEVER VEHICLES WITH AN INTAKE AND EXHAUST SYSTEM TYPICALLY ARE. WHEN IT COMES TO OUR CUSTOMERS THAT WOULD PREFER TO HAVE THEIR VEHICLE DROPPED OFF AT THEIR FRONT DOOR STEP, WE PROVIDE AFFORDABLE COAST TO COAST SHIPPING!! ENCLOSED SHIPPING IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!! CHECK OUT OUR COSMO MOTORS COMMERCIAL TO SEE OUR PROCESS!! LINK BELOW: https://youtu.be/bF3DkO2Y7SU - - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Cup Holders, Premium Sound, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors - Contact COSMO MOTORS at 828-324-2444 or cosmomotorsonline@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Pontiac Firebird Formula with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV22G712102627
Stock: CM6944
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 86,091 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$13,911
Regional Hyundai - Broken Arrow / Oklahoma
**LEATHER INTERIOR**, **WE DELIVER ANYWHERE**. 18/26 City/Highway MPG2001 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am RWD 4-Speed Automatic 5.7L V8 SFI Sunset Orange Metallic18/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV22G012132858
Stock: P4890
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 68,160 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$10,488
Lynch Buick GMC of West Bend - West Bend / Wisconsin
**Low Miles**, **Local Trade**, Dual Power Sport Mirrors, Front fog lights, Power Door Locks, Power Package, Power Windows w/Driver's Express Down. 1999 Pontiac Firebird 2D Convertible BlackWe offer one of the largest inventory in the state. Find the perfect vehicle for your lifestyle at Lynch Buick GMC of West Bend. Are you looking for an auto dealer near your locality? Our dealership has what you want! We carry an extensive lineup of good quality new and pre-owned vehicles, so you are sure to find the vehicle that meets all of your everyday needs. You will find the latest models within our selection of new and used vehicles. If you live in Fond Du Lac, Germantown, Menomonee Falls, Cedarburg, Mequon, Port Washington, Oshkosh, we will be the best destination for you!! Come to Lynch and let one of our highly skilled sales associates help you to locate your next vehicle at Lynch Buick GMC of West Bend today!At Lynch Buick GMC of West Bend we believe in MARKET VALUE PRICING all vehicles in our inventory. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide ALL BUYERS The BEST PRICE possible. We do not mark them up, to mark them down! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our shoppers the best competitive pricing and value. Our entire team is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used Sport Utility, 10K under used cars, Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as other brands. Proudly serving areas of Wisconsin, Illinois & surrounding West Bend communities. Contact dealer for most current information. Pricing and availability may change without notice.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Pontiac Firebird .
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FS32K3X2211095
Stock: FP1640
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 94,742 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$10,000
Eastep's Wheels - Lincoln / Nebraska
RARE Trans Am Convertible completely original leather seats power top cd with moonsoon sound keyless entry super clean BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV32GX12104118
Stock: 104118
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 122,096 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,000
Ryan Chevrolet - Minot / North Dakota
KBB Fair Market Range High: $5,194 ***AS-IT-SITS----PLEASE READ DESCRIPTION***, ***DID NOT PASS OUR MECHANICAL/SAFETY INSPECTION***, ***MAKE OFFER***, 2D Coupe, 3.8L V6 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic, RWD, Pewter Metallic, Ebony Cloth, 6-Way Power Driver Seat, Protection Group, Remote Keyless Entry, Theft-Deterrent System, Up-level Equipment Group 1SC. 19/31 City/Highway MPG Here at Ryan Chevrolet all of our pre-owned vehicles are priced at a competitive value position to the market. We use independent software to research internet listings on all vehicles in our market so we can insure that our prices are the most competitive. We would also like you to know that we will provide an up to date market analysis on every car in our inventory to clearly display how our vehicle compares to those in our market. We will review this report with you on any vehicle you are interested in. DON'T SHOP HARDER, SHOP SMARTER!!! COMPETITIVE PRICING PROVIDES REALISTIC VALUE-BASED PRICES ON ALL OUR OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES, ALL THE TIME!! This allows us to price our cars fairly within our market to help pass the savings on to you! WE DON'T PLAY PRICING GAMES We do not artificially inflate our prices in hopes of winning the negotiating contest with our guests. We combine value pricing and great customer service. Your trade in value will remain the same regardless of your vehicle of interest. TECHNOLOGY IS THE RIGHT WAY TO THE RIGHT PRICE!!!! 2001 Pontiac Firebird Base RWD Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Pontiac Firebird with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FS22KX12148868
Stock: P6609411A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 114,407 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,995
Gary's Auto Sales Sneads Ferry - Sneads Ferry / North Carolina
** CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS ** 5.7L V8 ENGINE ** AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION ** REAR SPOILER ** 17 INCH FACTORY ALUMINUM WHEELS ** DUAL EXHAUST ** T - TOP ** DUAL FRONT AIRBAGS ** POWER STEERING/BRAKES/MIRRORS/WINDOWS/LOCKS/SEATS ** REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY ** THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM ** D/N INTERIOR REAR VIEW MIRROR ** DRIVER/PASSENGER HEAT & A/C ** CENTER CONSOLE ** CUP HOLDERS ** DELAY WIPERS ** REAR WINDOW DEFOGGER ** VANITY MIRROR ** ANALOG GAUGES ** CLOCK ** CRUISE CONTROL ** FOG LIGHTS ** TACHOMETER ** TRIP COMPUTER ** AM/FM RADIO ** XM RADIO AVAILABLE ** BLUETOOTH RADIO ** PIONEER RADIO ** BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR ** CARPET FLOORS ** FACTORY CARPET FLOOR MATS ** POWER ADJUSTABLE FRONT SEAT LUMBAR ** FRONT BUCKET SEATS **
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Pontiac Firebird Formula with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV22G112117625
Stock: 117625
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,548 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$12,986
Heiser Chevrolet - West Allis / Wisconsin
* TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THIS TRANS AM WHILE YOU CAN * ONLY 6 OF THESE IN THE COUNTRY!! * LEATHER SEATS * T-TOP * PLUS MUCH MORE... Heiser has the history to get you the best result for financing from our long-term contacts. Call us today! Get a complete vehicle history on this model. Plus, Heiser has been in business for 100 Years! We can get you the best result for financing from our many contacts. Call us today! Please let us help you with finding the ideal New, Used, or Certified vehicle. Along with getting you the best prices and incentives available and explaining the purchase, lease, and financing options. Good Credit or bad we can help. Our vehicles are value priced and move quickly. All trades welcome we pay top dollar for your trade in. Clean CARFAX. Black 1999 Pontiac Firebird Formula RWD 4-Speed Automatic 5.7L V8 SFI 5.7L V8 SFI. Serving Satisfied Milwaukee Customers Since 1917! Please Call or Visit us Today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Pontiac Firebird Formula.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV22G6X2208737
Stock: CPU3895B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 156,463 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,969
Honest Autos - Fruitland Park / Florida
Pewter Metallic 2001 Pontiac Firebird19/31 City/Highway MPGLearn why we're different by reading some of our 200+, 5-star reviews on Google and Facebook. Honest Autos has been family owned and operated in Leesburg, FL since 1980. We utilize years of industry experience to help you get a great car at an even better price. Don't get taken advantage of by other dealers. We offer upfront salesman, transparent pricing, service records, and free Carfax vehicle history reports on every vehicle we sell. We are a full spectrum lender, offering competitive traditional financing for good credit customers AND Buy Here Pay Here financing for customers looking to establish or rebuild your credit. Don't take 'NO' for an answer. We can be the bank and tell you 'You're Approved!' Learn more at www.HonestAutos.com. We are conveniently located on U.S. HWY 441 in Leesburg - 50 minutes North of Orlando - 5 minutes South of The Villages. Come in and let us earn your business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Pontiac Firebird with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FS22K712103483
Stock: 6562
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,658 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$19,945
David Bruce Auto Center - Bourbonnais / Illinois
Great Find! Same Owner Since 2002 and VERY Well Kept! Upgraded CUSTOM Exhaust System! WS6 Ram Air, Firebird Trans Am powered by GM's 5.7-liter LS1 V-8. Functional Ram Air hood-scoop that helps direct cool air into the engine, along with a freer-flowing exhaust system. These enhancements boost output to 320 horsepower at 5,200 rpm and 345 foot-pounds of torque at 4,400 rpm. That adds 15 horsepower and 25 foot-pounds of torque over the standard Trans Am. The WS6 package also adds a power steering cooler and special 17-inch aluminum wheels. The Firebird employs a double-wishbone front suspension with a traditional live-axle setup in the rear. Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS standard. *The Firebird Trans Am WS6's performance capabilities were quite strong for its time. It could accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in five seconds flat. A quarter-mile run took just 13.5 seconds at 107.4 mph. While straight-line speed was the main attraction, the Pontiac also put out very decent braking and handling numbers. It could decelerate from 60 to 0 mph in 121 feet, which was about 10 feet better than the Camaro Z28, its platform-mate equivalent from Chevrolet. On a 200-foot skid pad, it could achieve a solid 0.84G of lateral acceleration. Finally, the Trans Am WS6 could race its way through a 600-foot slalom course at 64.6 mph. *source: itstillruns.com REQUEST INFORMATION OR TEST DRIVE TODAY!! CONTACT DAVE SOSNOWSKI, INTERNET SALES MANAGER, WITH ANY QUESTIONS!! COUNT ON UPFRONT, HONEST INFORMATION WITHOUT THE HASSLE OR CIRCUS ACT!! SEE YOU SOON!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV32G2X2229168
Stock: X2229168
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 36,042 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$20,900
Troutwine Auto Sales - Arcanum / Ohio
SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY/ 2001 PONTIAC FIREBIRD TRANS AM CONVERTIBLE. WS6 package, 5.7L V8 engine, 6-speed manual, black top, extra set of wheels, ebony leather, am/fm/cd, steering radio wheel controls, power windows, locks, mirrors, very clean inside and out. See this car and others at www.troutwineautosales.com or give us a call at 1-866-521-3963
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV32G112134107
Stock: TA101
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 89,795 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,795
Best Cars - Cedar Rapids / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV22GX12137971
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,781 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$11,495
Fuelin Fine Auto Sales - Saylorsburg / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV32G912143721
Stock: 143721
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,749 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$25,988
North Freeway Hyundai - Spring / Texas
A 6-Speed WS6 with glass T-tops. Only 23k original miles and it looks like it! No paintwork, no dents, no dings and not a scratch on any of the chrome wheels. Cold a/c. Runs and drives great. Yes, we are a Hyundai store. We are part of the Potamkin Auto Group (17th largest in the US). We sell Exotics, Classics, Resto-mods and we are the largest Chevy SSR dealer in the world. Go to www.ExoticCarsofHouston.com to see our inventory of Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Porsche, Mercedes and others. We can ship this car to you anywhere in the world. Buy from us with confidence; we are rated A+ by the BBB and we have had the same ownership & managers for 16 years!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2FV22G422116504
Stock: P116504
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
