Consumer Rating
(70)
2000 Pontiac Firebird Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful V6, spectacular V8, true muscle-car performance at bargain price.
  • Boy-racer-in-gold-chains image, cheesy interior plastic, V8 nets sky-high insurance rates.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although were not thrilled by the cheap plastic interior and poor visibility, the Firebird never fails to serve up plenty of cheap tire-smokin' fun.

Vehicle overview

The Pontiac Firebird is a car meant to convey sex appeal. Its blend of angular greenhouse lines and softly bulging sheetmetal creates the automotive equivalent of a supermodel in a silk nightgown. Unfortunately, the bespoilered Trans Am (with its aero skirting, decklid "batwing" and louvered side scoops) ruins the effect. Not to worry; the midlevel Formula provides all of the T/A's hardware and go-fast goodies in a more restrained-looking, lighter, less-costly package.

The Firebird's cockpit is a futuristic blend of style and function, and is better executed than that of its corporate twin, the Chevrolet Camaro. Dual airbags and antilock brakes are standard, and the optional traction-control system can be ordered on all models. Additionally, convertible versions of Firebird and Trans Am are available (but not as a Formula), for a corresponding boost in price.

Performance from the Corvette-derived LS1 V8 is nothing short of astounding, providing enough grunt to get the Firebird to 60 mph faster than your 10-year-old can get to 40 yards. The pushrod 5.7-liter that comes standard on Formula and Trans Am makes 305 horsepower, and a more-important 335 foot-pounds of tire-blistering torque. Want even more? A Ram Air WS6 performance and handling package for the Formula Coupes and T/A is available, featuring twin hood scoops that force cool air into the engine, resulting in 15 extra ponies. WS6 suspension tuning and 275/40ZR-17 rubber keep the Ram Air Firebird planted to the ground, while a dual-outlet exhaust system is the last thing most poor souls trying to catch you will see.

All V8 models come standard with a four-speed automatic transmission; a six-speed manual is a no-cost option. Base Firebirds are powered by a 3800 Series II V6 that makes a peppy 200 horsepower, and can be optioned with a performance package of their own. This "insurance special" includes bigger tires, a limited-slip differential, dual exhaust and uplevel steering. A slick-shifting five-speed manual transmission is standard on the V6.

With world-class powertrains and hot-looking sheetmetal at a low base price, the Firebird fries Ford's Mustang, not only at the stoplight but also at the racetrack. Problem is, Ford's beloved pony car, freshened last year, is pummeling Pontiac's performance flagship in dealer showrooms, outselling this GM F-body at better than a 3-to-1 clip. While Mustang's packaging and refinement may have earned it a wider audience, Firebird wears its modern-day muscle-car crown well.

If this powerful pony car legend has been on your wish list for a while, the time to act is now. The current F-body's days are numbered. If the Camaro/Firebird nameplates live on into the new millennium, look for them to be reborn in a vastly different form on an all-new platform.

2000 Highlights

New wheels, exterior and interior colors and engine revisions for improved emissions and better throttle response on manual transmission-equipped cars top the list of Firebird changes for 2000.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Pontiac Firebird.

5(77%)
4(20%)
3(1%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.7
70 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Trans Am WS6
ramairwarrior,04/04/2002
The LS1 WS6 Trans Am will get your adrenaline pumping as soon as you sit behind the wheel and turn the key. The Vette Based Aluminum Block V8 will do 0- 60 in 5.1 seconds, break loose into 2nd, and chirp into 3rd consistantly out of the box with no mods. Mustangs dont stand a chance. Interior wise, they could have tried to make it stand out from the other pontiacs. The guages and radios really dont differ from the bonneville or grand prix. However, the Prado leather seating is very comfortable and easy on the back. I would defienaty put the T-Top shades on for hot summer weather. All in all this is the hottest looking vehicle out.
Still fun, more reliable than expected
terminaldegree,08/09/2006
I have a manual transmission base model as my daily driver. It accelerates, brakes, and corners well while managing to be decently comfortable and returning great highway MPG on cheap 87 octane gas. It's the quintessential cheap sporty car. Performance add-ons I recommend without affecting reliability include a dual exhaust, Pro 5.0 shifter (WAY more precise), a Torsen limited-slip rear (expensive but very different experience than the open diff), and the ubiquitous aftermarket stereo system. When cleaned up it still gets a lot of compliments.
4 Years in Germany @ 163.2 mph
Zebranapper,01/26/2007
These cars are amazing. I moved to Germany in Dec 2000. Was there until Jan 05 and I had 6 miles (10 kilometers) of Autobahn everyday @163.2 miles per hour (except in the rain I slowed to 120 mph) which is where the STOCK rev limiter kicks in (5th Gear 5750 rpm) Then drop it in 6th the car slows to 150 mph at 3700 rpm. At 110 miles per hour I got 26 Miles per gallon on a 300 mile trip. For $28,000 new you still can't beat me for the bang for $. I am returning to Germany this Spring for 4 more years (maybe more if I can retire there) of exquisite experiences of running down the autobahn at small aircraft velocities and still get reasonable gas mileage. Minor mods make this and excellent "Bahn Burner
Poor Quality
JNas,07/23/2008
I bought this vehicle for my son back in 2000. It's done nothing but cost me money. Things that normally don't tear up on vehicles fall apart on this vehicle. From the power windows going bad, emission problems, replaced fuel tank and pump, replaced rear diff, pinion seal, replaced numerous lights switches, power steering pump leaked and on and on. I've spend almost as much money in keeping this car running as I did when I bought it new. This car has only 68,000 miles on it. My toyota 4 runner has 165,000 and I've only had to replace the brakes. I'll never buy another American made car.
See all 70 reviews of the 2000 Pontiac Firebird
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
305 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
305 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
