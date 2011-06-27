  1. Home
1990 Oldsmobile Silhouette Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

List Price Estimate
Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

Underpowered minivan with lots of standard equipment. 3.1-liter V6 offers a measly 120 horsepower.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Oldsmobile Silhouette.

5(33%)
4(67%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
3 reviews
4.3
3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

super fantasic
John Parker,10/11/2016
3dr Minivan
Not too bad for 1990
futrdr,03/01/2002
Only problems we had were the alternator -- replaced twice, and the black roof paint -- dealer repainted entire roof under warranty. And the expansive dash warped once, but that was replaced under warranty. Fairly fun to drive due to space-ship like styling, especially if you have a silver one. Good gas mileage.
i like this vehicle
ilermmiller,09/21/2004
I had been considering another used mini van(having switched from former mini-van to smaller vehcile)and when I saw this one and briefly drove it I decided to buy(albeit it had high mileage-appeared to have been well- maintained),and if it needed repairs I would rebuild as needed for safety,dependability,and practicality and comfort;I have not been disappointed and will continue to enjoy if noting catastrophic happens to the vehcile which continues to be one of the most liked vehicle of my experience. I have always had a favorable opinion of Oldsmobiles,and this one has also pleased me.
See all 3 reviews of the 1990 Oldsmobile Silhouette
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
120 hp @ 4200 rpm
See all Used 1990 Oldsmobile Silhouette features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Oldsmobile Silhouette

Used 1990 Oldsmobile Silhouette Overview

The Used 1990 Oldsmobile Silhouette is offered in the following submodels: Silhouette Minivan. Available styles include 3dr Minivan.

