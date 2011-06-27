1990 Oldsmobile Silhouette Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$975 - $1,695
1990 Highlights
Underpowered minivan with lots of standard equipment. 3.1-liter V6 offers a measly 120 horsepower.
Most helpful consumer reviews
John Parker,10/11/2016
3dr Minivan
futrdr,03/01/2002
Only problems we had were the alternator -- replaced twice, and the black roof paint -- dealer repainted entire roof under warranty. And the expansive dash warped once, but that was replaced under warranty. Fairly fun to drive due to space-ship like styling, especially if you have a silver one. Good gas mileage.
ilermmiller,09/21/2004
I had been considering another used mini van(having switched from former mini-van to smaller vehcile)and when I saw this one and briefly drove it I decided to buy(albeit it had high mileage-appeared to have been well- maintained),and if it needed repairs I would rebuild as needed for safety,dependability,and practicality and comfort;I have not been disappointed and will continue to enjoy if noting catastrophic happens to the vehcile which continues to be one of the most liked vehicle of my experience. I have always had a favorable opinion of Oldsmobiles,and this one has also pleased me.
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
120 hp @ 4200 rpm
