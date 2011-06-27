1991 Oldsmobile Silhouette Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$913 - $1,588
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
No changes.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
cherryhill,09/25/2002
Bought Van in 1991 when I had 3 teenagers at home. Teens are gone but I still have my Van. Every time I visit the dealership to look at new cars, I come back with my Van. Trips to S.C.,Ky., Ind., D.C. and twice to Chicago since last oil change and did not use a drop of oil.
buz,10/21/2002
This is one of the best vehicles I have ever owned in my 35 years of driving! We were so impressed with it that when we went to buy my wife another car we bought a '98 Silhouette. I hope it's even half as good as my '91.
Features & Specs
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
120 hp @ 4200 rpm
Safety
