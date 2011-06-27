  1. Home
1991 Oldsmobile Silhouette Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Oldsmobile Silhouette for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

No changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Oldsmobile Silhouette.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

Can't get rid of it.
cherryhill,09/25/2002
Bought Van in 1991 when I had 3 teenagers at home. Teens are gone but I still have my Van. Every time I visit the dealership to look at new cars, I come back with my Van. Trips to S.C.,Ky., Ind., D.C. and twice to Chicago since last oil change and did not use a drop of oil.
Best minivan
buz,10/21/2002
This is one of the best vehicles I have ever owned in my 35 years of driving! We were so impressed with it that when we went to buy my wife another car we bought a '98 Silhouette. I hope it's even half as good as my '91.
See all 2 reviews of the 1991 Oldsmobile Silhouette
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
120 hp @ 4200 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Oldsmobile Silhouette

Used 1991 Oldsmobile Silhouette Overview

The Used 1991 Oldsmobile Silhouette is offered in the following submodels: Silhouette Minivan. Available styles include 3dr Minivan.

