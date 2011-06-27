  1. Home
1994 Oldsmobile Silhouette Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Driver airbag added to standard equipment list. Traction control and integrated child seats are new options. Power-sliding side door debuts. New Special Edition model is available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Oldsmobile Silhouette.

5(20%)
4(60%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(20%)
3.6
5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Olds Van Fan
Scott C. Voelker,05/14/2004
While the early design GM vans were ahead of their time with aerodynamic design, the rewards paid back in fuel efficiency and road handling. After 10 years, I have experience no major mechanical problems other than normal wear. The van has transported soccer babies, soccer kids and towed lightweight trailers.
Solid van
snucky,03/04/2003
Bought the van brand new - after 9 years I have been very statisfied. Zero mechanical problems - only thing I have had to do was basic maintance (tires, brakes, LOF etc). No breakdowns vs. friends who had Cavan's. The plastic / composite body is great for Western NY winters where Rock Salt destroys car bodies. This car still looks great. The dustbuster look isn't for everyone but the areodynamics work well to provide pretty good gas mileage. Power is good (180 some horses) for a minivan. Handling is very good for a minivan.
My Silhouette Expierence
nate j y,10/17/2003
I bought a Silhouette Oldsmobile and I enjoyed it. It help up really well in the interior and exterior. Both the interior and exterior designs are great. The Silhouette was a great van for my family, and it should be one for yours. I got a great van. There is no other van around that has the same sporty looks as ours.
Our Olds Silhouette
Setzer,12/24/2003
In December 1994, we bought our van from an elderly couple who had bought it earlier that year. It drove great until a 5 hour trip in the hot sun made it break down. That was in 2002. We got it fixed and then in 2003 we started having problems again. The engine is going, and our mechanic said it is on it's last leg. It's 10 years old with 136,000 miles. I'm surprise that it is still running after all of these years and all of the harsh trips it has been through.
See all 5 reviews of the 1994 Oldsmobile Silhouette
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
120 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
N/A
See all Used 1994 Oldsmobile Silhouette features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Oldsmobile Silhouette

