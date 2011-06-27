  1. Home
2002 Oldsmobile Silhouette Review

Pros & Cons

  • Handsome styling, reverse parking aid sensor, folding third-row seat, available all-wheel drive, DVD-based entertainment system, tons of standard equipment.
  • Spotty interior build quality, poor offset crash-test scores, gruff powertrain.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Even though Silhouette is destined to die as GM phases out Oldsmobile, this is one minivan that deserves careful consideration, especially if you're looking for a luxurious, fully equipped all-wheel drive model. The only real competition on that front comes from Chrysler.

Vehicle overview

Why do we like this Oldsmobile minivan so much? Because you name the feature, and the Olds likely has it. Want power sliding doors? Leather? An in-dash six-CD changer? Rear DVD-based entertainment system? Full-time all-wheel drive? A powerful V6? The Silhouette has you covered. How about a flat-folding third-row seat? Maybe a touring suspension with automatic leveling and an air-inflation kit? Side-impact airbags? OnStar telematics? It's all here, depending on the model you pick. There's even a reverse parking aid sensor on higher-line trims.

The Silhouette is available in three flavors: a well-equipped GL, an uplevel GLS and the top-of-the-line Premiere. All are powered by a 185-horsepower 3.4-liter V6 that drives the front wheels via an electronically controlled four-speed automatic transmission. Side-impact airbags are included, to go along with Silhouette's reduced-force frontal airbag system, four-wheel antilock brakes and GM's Passkey III antitheft system. Other standard features include the OnStar communications system, a touring suspension with self-leveling rear shocks and an on-board air compressor.

GL models come with fold-flat second-row captain's chairs and boast standard items such as air-conditioning, power windows and locks, cruise control, interior air filter and a rooftop luggage carrier. The GLS adds such niceties as 16-inch aluminum wheels, traction control, a power passenger-side door, power leather seats with driver memory feature, overhead console with trip computer, rear heat/air, integrated universal garage door opener and steering-wheel radio controls.

Move all the way up to the Premiere, and you get nearly every goodie standard, including a combination television and DVD player for rear-seat passengers, a reverse parking aid sensor and heated seats. Among the few options for this luxury model are third-row captain's chairs, a six-disc in-dash CD changer, chrome wheels, a power driver-side sliding door, and the obligatory gold package. Every time we've driven the Silhouette, we've come away impressed. These well-equipped Oldsmobile minivans are smooth and powerful. Thanks to excellent road feel provided by precise steering and easily modulated brakes, they are actually fun to drive, something that can't be said about many of today's best-selling makes. Our complaints are limited to uncomfortable rear seating and a noticeable amount of cheap-looking plastic inside the cabin. It also failed to perform brilliantly in offset crash testing. As you've probably guessed, we like the Oldsmobile Silhouette and find its exterior styling to be the most attractive of GM's trio of sister minivans. Even in today's hotly contested minivan market, the Silhouette remains a solid choice.

2002 Highlights

Despite the fact that the Silhouette is headed to the graveyard with the rest of Oldsmobile's lineup, there are still minor changes on tap for the 2002 model. The Versatrak AWD system will now be available on GLS and Premiere models coupled with special 16-inch aluminum wheels. The standard front airbags are now dual-stage units that deploy according to the severity of the crash, and Premiere models equipped with the onboard video system get a DVD player in place of a standard VCR.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Oldsmobile Silhouette.

5(60%)
4(25%)
3(10%)
2(2%)
1(3%)
4.4
40 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

This car is a treasure!
voodoolilly,02/10/2012
I loved my Town N Country but It kept having mechanical issues. It's style was what drew me. Recently I purchased a silluette and have found all the features love in the TnC without mechanical problems.
100K and no problems
2002 Olds Minivan,07/25/2010
I am the original owner of 2002 old minvian. I just made it 99,700 miles and decided to sell it and buy a 2008 Chrysler T&C. I basically had zero problems with the minivan and it was the best vehicle I have ever owned. On the way home from the Chrysler dealership after purchasing my 2008 T&C with 15,000 it started making brake noise. Had to replace front/rear pads/rotors and they also replaced the battery. I know GM takes a lot of grief but in my experience their quality has been very good.
Lovin my Olds!
Steve & Becky,08/26/2004
This vehicle is the top of the line from what I have seen in minivans, total luxury. We bought this vehicle used and we did'nt know all the neat extras it had until we got it home, we were just looking for a nice minivan, but got so much more. Has a great 6-track cd player, electronic sliding doors,(with many different locations inside the car from which to open them), really nice to have when you are carrying baby seats and groceries etc. Van is nice and roomy, for real people, not just kids. Overall a great choice for anyone wanting lots of room and luxury.
Nice luxery for the price
JKM,12/19/2003
This is the first Oldsmobile I purchased. It rides and handles well. Nice gas mileage.
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
