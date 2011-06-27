  1. Home
2000 Oldsmobile Silhouette Review

Pros & Cons

  • Handsome styling, all the right standard equipment, actually fun to drive.
  • Uncomfortable rear seats (for adults, at least), spotty interior quality, poor offset crash-test history.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With crisp handling, clean styling and an almost endless features list, the Silhouette deserves a look from anyone considering a top-tier minivan.

Vehicle overview

Why do we like this Oldsmobile minivan so much? Because you name the feature, and Olds has it. Want a sliding driver-side door? You get one here. Wish that passenger-side sliding door was power operated? Olds has you covered. Want leather? A CD player? Separate audio controls for rear passengers? Full-function traction control? A powerful V6? How about easy-to-swap flip/fold seats that can be configured in a variety of ways? Maybe a touring suspension with automatic leveling and an air-inflation kit? It's all here, depending on the model you pick. There's even a TV/VCP for rear-seat passengers.

Silhouette is available in three flavors (all with dual sliding doors standard): a well-equipped GL, an uplevel GLS, and the top-of-the-line Premiere. All are powered by a 185-horsepower 3.4-liter V6 that drives the front wheels via an electronically controlled four-speed automatic transmission. Side-impact airbags are included, to go along with Silhouette's reduced-force frontal airbag system, four-wheel antilock brakes, fog lamps and GM's PASSKEY III anti-theft system. Added to the standard equipment list this year are convenience features such as retained accessory power and rear reading lamps.

GL models come with a second-row, 60/40 split bench seat, and boast standard items such as air-conditioning, power windows and locks, cruise control, interior air filter, and a rooftop luggage carrier. The GLS adds such niceties as aluminum wheels, traction control, a power passenger-side door, power leather seats with second-row captain's chairs, overhead console, rear heat/air and steering-wheel radio controls.

Move all the way up to the Premiere, and you get nearly every goodie standard, including the aforementioned combination television and video cassette player for rear-seat passengers and the touring suspension. Among the few options are a 3,500-pound towing package, OnStar communications, an engine block heater and the obligatory gold package.

Every time we've driven the Silhouette, we've come away quite impressed. These well-equipped Oldsmobile minivans are smooth and powerful. Thanks to excellent road feel provided by precise steering and easily modulated brakes, they are actually fun to drive, something that can't be said about many of today's best-selling makes. Our complaints are limited to uncomfortable rear seating and a noticeable amount of cheap-looking plastic inside the cabin.

As you've probably guessed, we like the Oldsmobile Silhouette, and find its exterior styling to be the most attractive of GM's trio of sister minivans. Even in today's hotly contested minivan market, where the latest entries from Honda and Mazda have upped the ante to new heights, the Silhouette remains a solid choice.

2000 Highlights

Olds has canned its 112-inch wheelbase GS, meaning all 2000 Silhouettes (GL, GLS and Premiere) are now extended-length (120-inch wheelbase) seven-passenger models. The traction-control system has been improved, and heated front seats are available in leather. There's also a redesigned instrument cluster with dual trip odometers, as well as upgraded radios, interior lighting and electrical system functions.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Oldsmobile Silhouette.

5(50%)
4(43%)
3(3%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.4
28 reviews
See all 28 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

One of the Best Vehicles I've Owned
miker63,12/05/2013
Premiere 4dr Minivan
Bought our 2000 used in 2010 with over 150,000 miles on it. Has made several long, out of state trips and is our primary in town ride. I've replaced battery, starter, idle control valve, belt and tensioner, tailgate lift cylinders, and rear air shocks. Took to dealer for a bad crank speed sensor wiring harness - $600 total repair. All reasonable repairs for a vehicle this age. Love the space and seats. Excellent fuel economy. Nice driver. Solid overall construction. Has been a reliable and very good van for hauling kids to ball games, moving music equipment, and everything else! UPDATE: Sadly, some kid turned into my daughter while driving this van and totaled it. We could drive it up onto the wrecker, but the cost to repair the broken front end was just not economical. We bought a different brand of minivan to replace the Silhouette and I appreciate the Silhouette even more now. I especially miss the trip computer with the electronic compass, MPG, etc. Our replacement Honda Odyssey doesn't have that and it has taken me several months to get used to not seeing that information on the overhead console.
Need suv, don't want to sell Olds
Jason,02/28/2009
We bought our Silhouette with 67k on it and now have over 120k miles. I heard these vans were trouble when I bought it. All I can say is it has been the most reliable vehicle I have ever owned. I like everything about it except cupholders between the front seats which get stepped on then break. To date I have not had to to any repairs at all but have kept up on the preventative schedule. I tow a 3500 lb boat medium distances and this van tows great but lacks 4 wheel drive. The driver heated seat quit working though at 100k. I really need a 4x4 but I hate to see it go. A tip, I put a $1 bottle of fuel injector cleaner in the gas one time and the power increase was huge.
Best vehicle I ever owned
Deloris Kotowske,11/05/2010
Love my Olds Silhouette and would buy another one if they were still making them. I tell everyone how absolutely wonderful this vehicle is. Economical on gas, comfortable for traveling and my grandkids love riding in it. Easy to get into and out of which is an especially nice feature for older folks and those with certain back problems. No tugging to pull yourself up and out of the seat to exit the vehicle. Plus ease of motion to get into the vehicle. What a shame this awesome vehicle has been dis- continued. I have about 128,00 miles with nominal repairs. What a blessing financially that is in this day and age with repair bills soaring out of site. Fantastic mode of transportation.
Great Van, but Interior Not Dependable
Todd,01/10/2007
I bought this van with 12 miles on it and have put over 126,000 on it. There has NEVER been a mechanical failure, but it has had several problems with interior things. The power door had to be repaired three times, power windows twice, power door locks three times. Its gas mileage is outstanding, averaging 25 mpg. This van provides great comfort. Overall I am very pleased with it.
See all 28 reviews of the 2000 Oldsmobile Silhouette
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2000 Oldsmobile Silhouette features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 2000 Oldsmobile Silhouette

Used 2000 Oldsmobile Silhouette Overview

The Used 2000 Oldsmobile Silhouette is offered in the following submodels: Silhouette Minivan. Available styles include GL 4dr Minivan, GLS 4dr Minivan, and Premiere 4dr Minivan.

