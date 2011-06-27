  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile Silhouette
  4. Used 1998 Oldsmobile Silhouette
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(29)
Appraise this car

1998 Oldsmobile Silhouette Review

Pros & Cons

  • Standard ABS. Standard side airbags. Optional traction control. Optional power sliding right-side door. Powerful V-6 engine.
  • Uncomfortable rear seats (to an adult, anyway).
Other years
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Oldsmobile Silhouette for Sale
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,361 - $2,360
Used Silhouette for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

After years of unsuccessfully peddling a plastic four-wheeled version of the Dustbuster found in your hall closet, Oldsmobile went back to the drawing board and introduced a fresh, conservative, steel-bodied, fun-to-drive minivan to market. Available in four trim levels and three body styles, the new Silhouette is indeed one minivan consumers need to consider.

Why is this Oldsmobile so good? You name the convenience, and Olds has thought of it. Want a sliding driver's side door? You can get one here. Wish that passenger's side sliding door was power operated? Oldsmobile has you covered. Want leather? A CD player? Separate audio controls for rear passengers? Traction control? A powerful V6 engine? Easy-to-unload seats that can be configured in a variety of ways? It's all here, depending on the body style and trim level you select. Even a TV/VCP for rear seat passengers to enjoy.

Silhouette is available in four flavors; regular length three-door and extended length four-door equipped in GS, GL, GLS or Premiere Edition trim levels. All Silhouettes are front-wheel drive, and are powered by a 180-horsepower 3.4-liter V6 mated to an electronically controlled four-speed automatic transmission. Dual airbags, side airbags and antilock brakes are standard.

GS models come with air conditioning, tilt steering wheel, cruise control, power door locks, power windows and fog lights. Optionally available are traction control, alloy wheels, integrated child seats, leather upholstery, and eight-passenger seating.

The GL trim level adds remote keyless entry, a theft deterrent system, power sliding right side door, power seats, and deep tinted glass to the GS equipment list. Next up is the GLS, which adds a touring suspension package, rear climate controls, alloy wheels and rear audio controls to the GL standard equipment roster.

A new model appeared in the spring of 1998. Called the Premiere Edition, it comes with nearly every goodie standard, including a combination television and video cassette player for rear seat passengers. The only available options on the Premiere Edition are a towing package, a gold package, On Star communications, and an engine block heater.

We've driven the Silhouette and came away from our ride quite impressed. The van is smooth, powerful, and fun-to-drive with excellent road feel provided by sharp steering and easily modulated brakes. Our complaints are limited to uncomfortable rear seating and a noticeable amount of cheap-looking plastic inside the cabin.

Some of you may have seen the Dateline NBC expose in which several minivans were crashed into a deformable offset barrier at 40 mph. While there is no standard regarding offset crash protection in the United States, and the Silhouette does meet all current federal safety standards, this test showed that GM's new minivans did not do a good job of protecting the driver in such an accident. General Motors responded that the test represented a tiny percentage of real world crashes.

Later in the year, the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) ran a new GM minivan into a fixed barrier at 35 mph during official crash testing, and the van scored well for both front seat occupants. If GM's contention is correct, and head-on crashes are more common, the Silhouette should protect passengers adequately. But here's the Catch 22; after several GM vehicles performed poorly in NHTSA's side-impact testing in 1997, the company denounced NHTSA's procedure, claiming it did not adequately correlate with real world crashes. Go figure.

While we like the Oldsmobile Silhouette, and find its exterior styling to be the most attractive of the three GM minivans, we can't help but wonder just how crashworthy this model really is. Maybe the new-for-1998 side-impact airbags will help.

1998 Highlights

Side-impact airbags are standard for front seat passengers, and Oldsmobile is building more short-wheelbase vans with dual sliding doors. Front airbags get second-generation technology, which results in slower deployment speeds. Midyear, a Premiere Edition debuted, loaded with standard features including a TV/VCR setup in back.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Oldsmobile Silhouette.

5(28%)
4(48%)
3(17%)
2(7%)
1(0%)
4.0
29 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 29 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

98 Oldsmobile Silouette
cyberbro,04/17/2002
I was not disappoint in purchasing this used vehicle with just 22000 miles on it. At lease that is what I was told. So far the only problem that I have is the brakes sometimes squeak when coming to a stop.
the good, bad, and ugly
gg in AL,01/30/2010
We bought the van and loved it until the camshaft broke @142k. Replaced with a used 2004 engine. Now at 155k many things are broke or not working; both reading lights are broken; power door doesn't close but pops back open 50% of the time in cold weather; check engine light has been on for a year; low coolant light flashes on/off but coolant is ok; driver's window stops 1/2 of the way up and must be manually adjusted to close; outside temp sensor is off by 20 degrees; headlights cloudy and full of water; I have recharged the A/C 6 times; GM has increased parts prices by 300% since bankrupt. When the next expensive repair comes along I will junk the van and buy a Toyota or Honda.
Nice van, but what a piece of JUNK!!!
Todd,05/24/2008
I loved everything about this van when I first bought it, but oh my god, what a nightmare! I had to trade it in the week that my extended warranty expired. I was scared to keep it without the warranty. Van had 30,000 when I got it and I put 60,000 more on it-in that time the warranty paid out nearly $9000 in covered repairs and not just on 1 or 2 major items. It was $1000 here, $700 there, etc. Van left us stranded on 2 out of town family vacations and gave us problems on several others. Don't buy one of these, even though the purchase price may seem like a really good deal!You will be sorry. Easily the worst vehicle I have ever owned, as far as reliability.
LOVE this van!
daja,06/30/2008
We purchased this van with 35k miles on it 8 years ago, and have since put 120k miles on it. Many trips have been made from Tennessee to Missouri over the years & we have had nothing but comfortable trips! We love the lumbar supports in both front seats for those long drives. Only one side door is power, but that hasn't been a problem. The kids just get in on the "power" side, & they're big enough now to open/close the manual side! I just love this van!!!
See all 29 reviews of the 1998 Oldsmobile Silhouette
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1998 Oldsmobile Silhouette features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 1998 Oldsmobile Silhouette

Used 1998 Oldsmobile Silhouette Overview

The Used 1998 Oldsmobile Silhouette is offered in the following submodels: Silhouette Minivan. Available styles include GL 4dr Ext Minivan, GS 4dr Minivan, GLS 4dr Ext Minivan, and Premiere 4dr Ext Minivan.

What's a good price on a Used 1998 Oldsmobile Silhouette?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1998 Oldsmobile Silhouettes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1998 Oldsmobile Silhouette for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1998 Oldsmobile Silhouette.

Can't find a used 1998 Oldsmobile Silhouettes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Oldsmobile Silhouette for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $10,788.

Find a used Oldsmobile for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $24,164.

Find a used certified pre-owned Oldsmobile Silhouette for sale - 1 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $13,472.

Find a used certified pre-owned Oldsmobile for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $17,802.

Should I lease or buy a 1998 Oldsmobile Silhouette?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Oldsmobile lease specials
Check out Oldsmobile Silhouette lease specials

Related Used 1998 Oldsmobile Silhouette info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles