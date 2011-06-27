  1. Home
Used 1990 Oldsmobile Silhouette Consumer Reviews

super fantasic

John Parker, 10/11/2016
3dr Minivan
Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Not too bad for 1990

futrdr, 03/01/2002
Only problems we had were the alternator -- replaced twice, and the black roof paint -- dealer repainted entire roof under warranty. And the expansive dash warped once, but that was replaced under warranty. Fairly fun to drive due to space-ship like styling, especially if you have a silver one. Good gas mileage.

i like this vehicle

ilermmiller, 09/21/2004
I had been considering another used mini van(having switched from former mini-van to smaller vehcile)and when I saw this one and briefly drove it I decided to buy(albeit it had high mileage-appeared to have been well- maintained),and if it needed repairs I would rebuild as needed for safety,dependability,and practicality and comfort;I have not been disappointed and will continue to enjoy if noting catastrophic happens to the vehcile which continues to be one of the most liked vehicle of my experience. I have always had a favorable opinion of Oldsmobiles,and this one has also pleased me.

