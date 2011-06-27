When I first look at this van I didn't like it, but as time pass by i fall in love with it. We had up's and down's. i only paid 650 for it in Miami, and now I'm in San Diego. All it ask me to do is to change the old sensors (camshaft, crankshaft, oxigen sensor, and crankshaft pulley), wich are pretty easy to replace. It runs like a space machine, so silence and smooth. inside is very comfortable. We travel from Miami to South Carolina and then all the way to California with my wife and our two dogs. Plenty of room for all of us. I higly recomend this van. Like and english man said at a campground in Cali: "Spot on Oldsmobile!!"

