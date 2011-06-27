  1. Home
1995 Oldsmobile Silhouette Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Oldsmobile Silhouette for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

The 3.1-liter V6 engine is dropped in favor of the more powerful 3.8-liter V6.

Not a bad van
happy,10/22/2008
Not a bad van. Drivability is nice, handles well, nice power from 3800 v6 engine. Have a 151,000 and have had no major problems. Just a few sensors, EGR valve, Mass Air Flow and Throttle Position Sensor. Great gas mileage for a v6! I pull well over 20 city and almost 30 hwy!
Spot on Oldsmobile!!
Spot on !!,07/22/2009
When I first look at this van I didn't like it, but as time pass by i fall in love with it. We had up's and down's. i only paid 650 for it in Miami, and now I'm in San Diego. All it ask me to do is to change the old sensors (camshaft, crankshaft, oxigen sensor, and crankshaft pulley), wich are pretty easy to replace. It runs like a space machine, so silence and smooth. inside is very comfortable. We travel from Miami to South Carolina and then all the way to California with my wife and our two dogs. Plenty of room for all of us. I higly recomend this van. Like and english man said at a campground in Cali: "Spot on Oldsmobile!!"
Love the 3800 engine!
icetime,12/06/2002
Very nice cruiser. Only regular maintenance and a recent $2000 repair have been needed. Door's shape was ill conceived. That "point" at the top has drawn blood from unsuspecting passangers on several occasions (haven't been sued yet). Seats are too low to the ground but newer models have taken care of that. Can't say enough about the ride comfort (have big comfortable leather seats) and the engine power of the 3.8. Newer models should not have gone to 3.4. I agree with other reviewer...engine and drivetrain may last to 250k miles. Here's hoping.
Nice car!!
Mandersn,03/01/2002
THis car has been pretty good. I've read only a few bad reviews on them and I think it's the owner's fault for not maintaining and taking car of them. I've only had to take this car in the shop TWICE in 91000 miles....not bad!! I've been happy with it.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1995 Oldsmobile Silhouette features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
