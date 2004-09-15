5 star reviews: 70 %

4 star reviews: 18 %

3 star reviews: 12 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 4.6 stars based on 17 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.875 out of 5 stars, Used Silhouette

stacyo330 , 05/30/2009

I bought this minivan with 59,600 miles on it. It looks like it just came off the showroom floor. I was impressed with the thoughtful ergonomics and comfortable seating and vantage point. My wife and I test drove a Chrysler Town & Country and both felt we had a better command of the road visually in the Silhouette. It also didn't rock side to side as much as the T&C. I have the premier gold edition, it's like my Dad's Cadillac Deville in a minivan. I would recommend this vehicle to anyone. The storage is awesome, power side doors, auxillary air inflator are you kidding me! GM should have tossed out Pontiac first, and kept making this gem.

3.5 out of 5 stars, The people mover

ataur , 08/22/2008

I bought this van for business purposes, because of it's design. The ride is fantastic and comfort is at par with some of the major luxury brands, it isn't known as "the Cadillac of Minivans" for no reason. Americans can never get their computer systems right, and that became apparent when the ABS, Traction control systems failed. I don't have time to go to dealership to fix it, and even if I took it to the dealership, these sound like expensive repairs. Will just have to buy a new vehicle soon. Great for traveling in, highly recommend this car, if you go on a lot of trips, good gas mileage on the highway, horrible in city.

4.875 out of 5 stars, The best mini van on the road

EILEEN , 09/15/2004

I have had many Olds Silhouette's. They are the best mini vans around. I keep hoping that they will continue to be produced. GM should add the Silhouette to another line ie: Cadillac Mini Van. WHATEVER JUST KEEP MAKING IT!! They ride like a car not a truck like the other models.

4.75 out of 5 stars, This van has been awesome!!

Chad , 04/17/2008

My wife and I purchased this van new in Jan 2004 and have had it 4+ years now and it has 83,000 miles. All that we have had to do is replace the wheel bearing and brakes. For a van which was supposedly unreliable, my wife and I have had no problems. We have taken it on every vacation and it avg's 24- 25 mpg at 70-75 mph with full loads and 3 kids. It still sparkles when washed and waxed. Lots of room and plenty of room to store luggage when traveling. The interior is easy to clean and seats are very comfy even in back. Lots of storage compartments for those carry along toys. Sorry to see Olds no longer is in business because we'd buy another.

