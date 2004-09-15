Used 2004 Oldsmobile Silhouette
Pros & Cons
- Available all-wheel drive, generous list of standard and optional features, fold-flat third-row seat.
- Spotty build and materials quality in the cabin, poor offset crash test score, poor resale value.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Even though the Silhouette is destined to die as GM phases out Oldsmobile, this is one minivan that deserves careful consideration, especially if you're looking for a luxurious, fully equipped all-wheel-drive model.
2004 Highlights
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the Silhouette
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Oldsmobile Silhouette.
Trending topics in reviews
- fuel efficiency
- comfort
- climate control
- interior
- doors
- spaciousness
- driving experience
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- maintenance & parts
- handling & steering
- transmission
- value
- brakes
- engine
- lights
- wheels & tires
- appearance
- seats
- towing
- acceleration
- ride quality
Most helpful consumer reviews
I bought this minivan with 59,600 miles on it. It looks like it just came off the showroom floor. I was impressed with the thoughtful ergonomics and comfortable seating and vantage point. My wife and I test drove a Chrysler Town & Country and both felt we had a better command of the road visually in the Silhouette. It also didn't rock side to side as much as the T&C. I have the premier gold edition, it's like my Dad's Cadillac Deville in a minivan. I would recommend this vehicle to anyone. The storage is awesome, power side doors, auxillary air inflator are you kidding me! GM should have tossed out Pontiac first, and kept making this gem.
I bought this van for business purposes, because of it's design. The ride is fantastic and comfort is at par with some of the major luxury brands, it isn't known as "the Cadillac of Minivans" for no reason. Americans can never get their computer systems right, and that became apparent when the ABS, Traction control systems failed. I don't have time to go to dealership to fix it, and even if I took it to the dealership, these sound like expensive repairs. Will just have to buy a new vehicle soon. Great for traveling in, highly recommend this car, if you go on a lot of trips, good gas mileage on the highway, horrible in city.
I have had many Olds Silhouette's. They are the best mini vans around. I keep hoping that they will continue to be produced. GM should add the Silhouette to another line ie: Cadillac Mini Van. WHATEVER JUST KEEP MAKING IT!! They ride like a car not a truck like the other models.
My wife and I purchased this van new in Jan 2004 and have had it 4+ years now and it has 83,000 miles. All that we have had to do is replace the wheel bearing and brakes. For a van which was supposedly unreliable, my wife and I have had no problems. We have taken it on every vacation and it avg's 24- 25 mpg at 70-75 mph with full loads and 3 kids. It still sparkles when washed and waxed. Lots of room and plenty of room to store luggage when traveling. The interior is easy to clean and seats are very comfy even in back. Lots of storage compartments for those carry along toys. Sorry to see Olds no longer is in business because we'd buy another.
Features & Specs
|GLS Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan
3.4L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 7
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|185 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Premiere Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan
3.4L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 7
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|185 hp @ 5200 rpm
|GL Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan
3.4L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 7
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|185 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Premiere AWD 4dr Ext Minivan
3.4L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|16 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 7
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Poor
FAQ
Is the Oldsmobile Silhouette a good car?
Is the Oldsmobile Silhouette reliable?
Is the 2004 Oldsmobile Silhouette a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2004 Oldsmobile Silhouette?
The least-expensive 2004 Oldsmobile Silhouette is the 2004 Oldsmobile Silhouette GL Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $28,465.
Other versions include:
- GLS Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $32,125
- Premiere Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $34,185
- GL Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $28,465
- Premiere AWD 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $36,795
- GLS AWD 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $34,740
What are the different models of Oldsmobile Silhouette?
More about the 2004 Oldsmobile Silhouette
Used 2004 Oldsmobile Silhouette Overview
The Used 2004 Oldsmobile Silhouette is offered in the following submodels: Silhouette Minivan. Available styles include GLS Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), Premiere Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), GL Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), Premiere AWD 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), and GLS AWD 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A).
What do people think of the 2004 Oldsmobile Silhouette?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2004 Oldsmobile Silhouette and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2004 Silhouette 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2004 Silhouette.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2004 Oldsmobile Silhouette and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2004 Silhouette featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2004 Oldsmobile Silhouette?
Which 2004 Oldsmobile Silhouettes are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Oldsmobile Silhouette for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2004 Oldsmobile Silhouette.
Can't find a new 2004 Oldsmobile Silhouettes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Oldsmobile Silhouette for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $22,549.
Find a new Oldsmobile for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $15,474.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2004 Oldsmobile Silhouette?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Oldsmobile lease specials
Related Used 2004 Oldsmobile Silhouette info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Fusion 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2014
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2012
- Used Nissan Sentra 2014
- Used INFINITI Q50 2015
- Used Ford Shelby GT350
- Used Ford Fusion 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2011
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2012
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 WRX
- 2019 Kia Sorento
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler News
- 2019 Murano
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2021 Toyota Camry News
- 2019 Tesla Model X
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 Lexus GX 460
- Chevrolet Camaro 2020