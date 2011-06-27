2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette Review
Pros & Cons
- Available all-wheel drive, rewarding amount of standard and optional features.
- Spotty interior build quality, poor offset crash test score, poor resale value.
List Price Estimate
$1,785 - $2,908
Edmunds' Expert Review
Even though the Silhouette is destined to die as GM phases out Oldsmobile, this is one minivan that deserves careful consideration, especially if you're looking for a luxurious, fully equipped all-wheel-drive model. The only real competition on that front comes from Chrysler.
2003 Highlights
For 2003, traction control and 16-inch wheels are now standard on two-wheel-drive models.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
js,04/14/2010
I've been hard on this car; regular oil changes, but that's it. At 185,000, I can say it has never not started, even though we live in the Midwest with harsh winters and it's not always garage-kept. It only died one time when the alternator went out at 175,000 miles, and I had a full day's warning with the battery light flashing, so I was pulling into the driveway when it died. The interior is very comfortable and well-designed. It has very low highway noise. I trust it and would definitely buy another one.
Scott,07/27/2009
I have to say that Oldsmobile did a great job on this van . This is the best van that i have ever had it drives like a car and rides even better .If your looking for a nice van look at the Oldsmobile i bet you will buy it there great vans .I like all the room it has and all the nice things it has on it and the gas mileage is great .
Richard,08/26/2010
Wonderful van. City MPG is 24 at 94,000 miles. Hwy MPG is 27-28 at 65-70 MPH with air running. Only problem was rear brake cylinders leaking at 68,000. Has been serviced regular.
iamgene,01/04/2003
Van has a lot of room, and many features. It has 2 side sliding doors. The one on the passengers side opens by remotly by switch on key remote,or 2 panel switches in side of vechicle. I wish I would have paid for drivers side sliding door to open remotely too. Vehicle handles very well in the snow with traction guard. A radio,CD, Tape Player /with head phones so you dont have to listen to the kids music they have headphones in the back seat, and they can listen TapePlayer CD or Radio seperatly from you.You have to check this vechicle if you plan on buying a mini van. I am glad I did There are still too many standard features for me to list.
Features & Specs
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
