Consumer Rating
(26)
2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette Review

Pros & Cons

  • Available all-wheel drive, rewarding amount of standard and optional features.
  • Spotty interior build quality, poor offset crash test score, poor resale value.
Oldsmobile Silhouette for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Even though the Silhouette is destined to die as GM phases out Oldsmobile, this is one minivan that deserves careful consideration, especially if you're looking for a luxurious, fully equipped all-wheel-drive model. The only real competition on that front comes from Chrysler.

2003 Highlights

For 2003, traction control and 16-inch wheels are now standard on two-wheel-drive models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette.

5(73%)
4(23%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(4%)
4.6
26 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Old Reliable
js,04/14/2010
I've been hard on this car; regular oil changes, but that's it. At 185,000, I can say it has never not started, even though we live in the Midwest with harsh winters and it's not always garage-kept. It only died one time when the alternator went out at 175,000 miles, and I had a full day's warning with the battery light flashing, so I was pulling into the driveway when it died. The interior is very comfortable and well-designed. It has very low highway noise. I trust it and would definitely buy another one.
WOW WHAT A GREAT VAN
Scott,07/27/2009
I have to say that Oldsmobile did a great job on this van . This is the best van that i have ever had it drives like a car and rides even better .If your looking for a nice van look at the Oldsmobile i bet you will buy it there great vans .I like all the room it has and all the nice things it has on it and the gas mileage is great .
Bought as a program car in 2004
Richard,08/26/2010
Wonderful van. City MPG is 24 at 94,000 miles. Hwy MPG is 27-28 at 65-70 MPH with air running. Only problem was rear brake cylinders leaking at 68,000. Has been serviced regular.
Great Mini Van
iamgene,01/04/2003
Van has a lot of room, and many features. It has 2 side sliding doors. The one on the passengers side opens by remotly by switch on key remote,or 2 panel switches in side of vechicle. I wish I would have paid for drivers side sliding door to open remotely too. Vehicle handles very well in the snow with traction guard. A radio,CD, Tape Player /with head phones so you dont have to listen to the kids music they have headphones in the back seat, and they can listen TapePlayer CD or Radio seperatly from you.You have to check this vechicle if you plan on buying a mini van. I am glad I did There are still too many standard features for me to list.
See all 26 reviews of the 2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette

Used 2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette Overview

The Used 2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette is offered in the following submodels: Silhouette Minivan. Available styles include GLS Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), Premiere Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), GL Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), Premiere AWD 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), and GLS AWD 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A).

