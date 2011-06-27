I've been hard on this car; regular oil changes, but that's it. At 185,000, I can say it has never not started, even though we live in the Midwest with harsh winters and it's not always garage-kept. It only died one time when the alternator went out at 175,000 miles, and I had a full day's warning with the battery light flashing, so I was pulling into the driveway when it died. The interior is very comfortable and well-designed. It has very low highway noise. I trust it and would definitely buy another one.

