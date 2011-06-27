  1. Home
1996 Oldsmobile Silhouette Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Oldsmobile Silhouette for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

GM's luxury-focused front-drive minivan retained the original "Dustbuster" front styling when its APV cousins, the Chevy Lumina Minivan and Pontiac Transport, underwent cosmetic surgery on their prominent snouts a couple of years back. Which shape is more stylish? That's for you to decide. We think the Olds interpretation is modern-looking, and almost attractive, with its blacked-out pillars, tinted glass, and beltline tape stripe.

A new 180-horsepower, 3.4-liter V6 with electronically-controlled four-speed automatic transmission propels the front wheels, delivering swifter response than the former 3.8-liter engine. Otherwise, Silhouette receives no changes as GM prepares an all-new Silhouette for introduction next summer.

Antilock brakes help rein the van in safely. A driver's side airbag and seating for seven is standard. Modular seats are easy to set up and remove, but when they're in place, cargo area is limited compared to rival minivans. Leather seating surfaces are optional. So are such niceties as integrated child safety seats, a CD player, power sliding side door, and traction control.

Plastic body panels resist dents and rust. Occupants have ample space and enjoy a placid and quiet ride. Visibility to the front and sides is better than expected, despite the swoopy, thrusted-nose styling. Not everyone favors the far-away, steeply-sloped windshield, however, which sits ahead of nearly-useless front quarter windows. The dashboard is a remnant of eighties-style GM design. All this will change next year, when GM replaces the Silhouette and its Chevrolet/Pontiac mates with a more conservative, metal-bodied van.

Just one model is offered this season, in two equipment levels. Even the base-model minivan has plenty of comforts and conveniences, and with every option on the list, the price stays below $25,000. Never a strong seller, Silhouette is nevertheless an able contender in the minivan market, delivering excellent value in comparison to many of its luxury-oriented competitors.

1996 Highlights

New 180-horsepower, 3.4-liter V6 makes the Silhouette even better able to imitate Japan's bullet train.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Oldsmobile Silhouette.

5(67%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Hurray for GM
pr189,07/27/2002
We have had this Olds Silhouette for 6 years and 75,000 miles. It's a great vehicle, and we plan to keep another few years at least. The ONLY problems have been: power steering seal (fixed under warranty); power door lock solenoid (minor); and, new AC compressor at 72,000 miles (we use AC constantly in our location). This van gets 26 mpg on interstate and maybe 17 mpg in town. 1996 was the last year for this body style, and evidently GM had the bugs worked out. Until the AC blew out, I was prepared to proclaim Toyota-like quality.
Great Oldsmobile.
NT,03/22/2010
Bought a fully loaded lumina van in late 93. It was the new 94 style just hitting the market. But in the summer of 96 we had a bad head on collision on our family vacation. Every one walked away with minor injury's. The police said the vans design saved our lives. So we decided to upgrade to the upper level olds silhouette we couldn't afford back in 93. But anyway we bought with leather and the whole works. 110,000 miles and 14 years later we have only needed a wheel bearing. Its fiberglass body still looks new. It's really been an amazing quality van. We would recommend this van to any family because of its reliability and especially the plastic sides. Great with kids around! Buy one!
Silhouette in Plastic is Permanent
Jonow,01/04/2003
The Silhouette is avant garde in styling. It is very versatile - one can remove all five rear seats in four minutes. It is compact and parks well. We have used it for project hauling, and trips to recycling. It is vehicle that earns your respect every day.
See all 3 reviews of the 1996 Oldsmobile Silhouette
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
