Used 1990 Oldsmobile Silhouette for Sale Near Me

- 73,507 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,250
Tim's Truck Capital - Epsom / New Hampshire
** WHOLESALE SPECIAL ** Check out this Great Deal at " AS - IS " Wholesale Pricing!! We need to make room and for a Select Time, Limited Amounts of our Inventory has been Reduced to " AS - IS Wholesale Pricing. These Deals Won't Last Long, so Stop by Mon-Fri 8 to 8 / Sat 8 to 6, However we are Closed on Sundays.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Oldsmobile Silhouette GLS.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GHDX03E8XD144218
Stock: TE1216A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 84,280 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,200
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
- Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Oldsmobile Silhouette .
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GHDX03E1XD223665
Stock: 122562
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 197,997 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,995
International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio
2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette PREMIER --- CLEAN CAR FAX ----- RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT ---- 3.4L V8 -LUXURY SILHOUETTE ---- DVD --- POWER WIDOWS AND SEATS ---- LEATHER HEATED SEATS ---- AM/FM RADIO --- CD PLAYER ---- TOWING PACKAGE ---POWER SLIDE DOOR --- AC--- LUGGAGE TACK ---- WE FINANCE ---MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A LIKE NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US. -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning zones: dual, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Rear air conditioning zones: single, Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Cassette, In-Dash CD: single disc, Radio: AM/FM, Rear audio: volume control, ABS: 4-wheel, Power brakes, Steering wheel trim: leather, Cruise control, Memorized settings: driver seat, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, Power steering, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: tilt, Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener, Side door type: driver-side manual sliding, Video system: DVD player, Clock, Trip computer, Daytime running lights, Exterior entry lights, Side mirror adjustments: power, Side mirrors: heated, Roof rack, Parking sensors: rear, Driver seat power adjustments, Driver seat: heated, Front seat type: captains chairs, Passenger seat power adjustments, Passenger seat: heated, Rear seat type: captains chairs, Third seat, Upholstery: leather, Anti-theft system: alarm, Power door locks, Traction control, Air suspension: rear, Self leveling suspension, Satellite communications: OnStar, Wheel diameter: 16 inch, Front wipers: intermittent, Power windows, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper, Window defogger: rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette Premiere with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GHDX13E93D221923
Stock: 21528
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$695
Car's Trade Center - Orlando / Florida
2000 Oldsmobile Silhouette Premiere Ready to solve your transportation problem. Only $1 695 OUT OF THE DOOR ALL INCLUDED except a new metal tag. (Price + Fees + Taxes + Registration + Tag Trasfer). This vehicle will not last long at this price. Come and see it at Car's Trade Center LLC 5600 S. Orange Blossom Trail. Orlando Fl 32839. 407-930-5052 www.carstradecenter.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Oldsmobile Silhouette Premiere.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GHDX13E7YD122685
Stock: 2354
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-05-2019
- 171,937 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
Unizen Motors - Milbank / South Dakota
Great transportation for a budget! Heated front bucket seats, 2nd row buckets, power sliding doors, and more. Front Air Conditioning Zones - Dual, Rear Air Conditioning - Automatic Climate Control, Rear Air Conditioning Zones - Single, Steering Wheel Trim - Leather, Cruise Control, Memorized Settings - Driver Seat, Multi-Function Remote - Keyless Entry, Overhead Console - Front, Power Steering, Steering Wheel - Tilt, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio, Universal Remote Transmitter - Garage Door Opener, Air Suspension - Rear, Abs - 4-Wheel, Power Brakes, Self Leveling Suspension, Traction Control, Gauge - Tachometer, Rear Audio - Volume Control, Am/Fm Radio, Cassette, Clock, In-Dash Cd - Single Disc, Radio - Am/Fm, Satellite Communications - Onstar, Trip Computer, Daytime Running Lights, Dual Power Sliding Side Doors, Exterior Entry Lights, Headlights - Auto On/Off, Side Door Type - Driver-Side Manual Sliding, Side Door Type - Dual Power Sliding, Wheel Diameter - 16 Inch, Window Defogger - Rear, Front Wipers - Intermittent, Rear Privacy Glass, Rear Wiper, Roof Rack, Anti-Theft System - Alarm, Front Airbags - Dual, Parking Sensors - Rear, Power Door Locks, Side Airbags - Front, Side Mirror Adjustments - Power, Side Mirrors - Heated, Driver Seat Power Adjustments, Front Seat Type - Captains Chairs, Heated Front Seats, Passenger Seat Power Adjustments, Rear Seat Type - Captains Chairs, Third Row Seat Type - Bench, Upholstery - Leather
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Oldsmobile Silhouette GLS with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GHDX03E04D203659
Stock: 7053D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-12-2020
- 184,509 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,500
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette 4dr GLS 4dr Extended Mini Van features a 3.4L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Silver with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette GLS with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GHDX03E93D319781
Stock: AAW-319781
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 212,694 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$3,290
Auto Lane - Peoria / Illinois
FAMILY TRANSPORTATION! We appreciate your interest in this vehicle and for that we offer you $100 OFF THE LISTED PRICE if you print this internet page and bring it with you to the dealership this offer is limited only for outright purchases not valid for in house financing. On most of our vehicles we offer NO CREDIT CHECK in house programs and our lease to own program includes a 24 month or 30000 miles 50% / 50% engine and transmission coverage warranty at no additional charge! Our in house no credit check financing requires a specific per vehicle down payment and a valid driver’s license but pay stubs proof of income or utility bills are not required. Secondary bank financing is also available and requires a credit check and must meet certain requirements. We welcome outright cash purchases or your own outside financing. Most of our vehicles include a 30 day unlimited miles 50% / 50% comprehensive warranty at no additional charge. Optional extended service plans might be available at an additional price. Feel free to call us for more information or stop out and test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette GLS with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GHDX03E03D176610
Stock: 20-285
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 269,452 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$1,745
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Helena - Helena / Montana
FUEL EFFICIENT 26 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City!, PRICED TO MOVE $1,000 below Kelley Blue Book! GL trim, ARCTIC WHITE exterior and NEUTRAL interior. Third Row Seat, CD Player, Quad Bucket Seats. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, Quad Bucket Seats, CD Player. Third Passenger Door, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Alarm, Heated Mirrors. Oldsmobile GL with ARCTIC WHITE exterior and NEUTRAL interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 185 HP at 5200 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 26 MPG Hwy. EXCELLENT VALUE: This Silhouette is priced $1,000 below Kelley Blue Book. MORE ABOUT US: Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Helena, located at 3401 US Highway 12 EAST Helena, Montana is happy to tell you that we've been serving the Great Falls, Butte and Bozeman area for longer than many of you might have owned your current car. With those years comes invaluable expertise, which we put to your advantage. We're not just talking acumen on new RAM, Dodge, Jeep and Chrysler models, but used cars, service and auto repairs and perhaps most importantly - financing. Price does not include title, license, or dealer doc fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Oldsmobile Silhouette GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GHDX03E31D211864
Stock: 1D211864W
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use
$1,495
Massa Auto Sales - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Cash Clearance Vehicle! Buy it right. SAVE BIG $$ Take a look at this affordable 2002 Oldsmobile Shilhouette! This vehicle is V6, 3.4L, FWD, automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 3025 N Freeway, Pueblo location today to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle.Vehicle is at our Pueblo Location 719-545-4722.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Oldsmobile Silhouette GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GHDX03E92D163157
Stock: c038254
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-17-2017
