Consumer Rating
(4)
1993 Oldsmobile Silhouette Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Oldsmobile Silhouette for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Subtle restyle includes front and rear fascias, as well as alloy wheels. Optional V6 makes more power.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Oldsmobile Silhouette.

5(75%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

estimatedresalevalue
robertm.smith,08/17/2002
my experience has been excellent. since i had this car i have spent about $2000. dollars on repairs. The car has been serviced every 3000 miles. people are always remarking about how well it looks both inside and out. we love the way way it rides.
Best I have owned
EWB,08/01/2005
This van is the best vehicle that I have owned. Owned it twice, bought it new, sold it and bought it back again. Still going strong at 12 years and 150,000+ miles.
Great RunningVan
Steve DiGiacomo,05/13/2003
we really love the van we have taken it on many trips and it as been a part of our family vacations. Also I have taken it on business trips and my clients could not believe that it was a 93 model. Having a plastic body kepts the finnish looking good.
Best vehicle ever
Rosemarie,07/02/2019
3dr Minivan
303,130 plus miles on the original engine and still going strong.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
120 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1993 Oldsmobile Silhouette Overview

The Used 1993 Oldsmobile Silhouette is offered in the following submodels: Silhouette Minivan. Available styles include 3dr Minivan.

