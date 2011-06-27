1993 Oldsmobile Silhouette Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,025 - $1,783
Used Silhouette for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
Subtle restyle includes front and rear fascias, as well as alloy wheels. Optional V6 makes more power.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Oldsmobile Silhouette.
Most helpful consumer reviews
robertm.smith,08/17/2002
my experience has been excellent. since i had this car i have spent about $2000. dollars on repairs. The car has been serviced every 3000 miles. people are always remarking about how well it looks both inside and out. we love the way way it rides.
EWB,08/01/2005
This van is the best vehicle that I have owned. Owned it twice, bought it new, sold it and bought it back again. Still going strong at 12 years and 150,000+ miles.
Steve DiGiacomo,05/13/2003
we really love the van we have taken it on many trips and it as been a part of our family vacations. Also I have taken it on business trips and my clients could not believe that it was a 93 model. Having a plastic body kepts the finnish looking good.
Rosemarie,07/02/2019
3dr Minivan
303,130 plus miles on the original engine and still going strong.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1993 Oldsmobile Silhouette features & specs
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
120 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Silhouette
Related Used 1993 Oldsmobile Silhouette info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019