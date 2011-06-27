  1. Home
2001 Oldsmobile Silhouette Review

Pros & Cons

  • Handsome styling, reverse parking aid sensor, folding third-row seat, standard OnStar communications, tons of standard equipment.
  • Spotty interior quality, poor offset crash-test scores.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With crisp handling, clean styling, and an almost endless features list, the Silhouette deserves a look from anyone considering a top-tier minivan.

Vehicle overview

Why do we like this Oldsmobile minivan so much? Because you name the feature, and the Olds likely has it. Want power sliding doors? Leather? An in-dash six-CD changer? Rear entertainment system? Full-function traction control? A powerful V6? Silhouette has you covered. How about a flat-folding third-row seat? Maybe a touring suspension with automatic leveling and an air-inflation kit? Side-impact airbags? OnStar telematics? It's all here, depending on the model you pick. There's even a reverse parking aid sensor on higher-line trims.

Silhouette is available in three flavors: a well-equipped GL, an uplevel GLS, and the top-of-the-line Premiere. All are powered by a 185-horsepower 3.4-liter V6 that drives the front wheels via an electronically controlled four-speed automatic transmission. Side-impact airbags are included, to go along with Silhouette's reduced-force frontal airbag system, four-wheel antilock brakes and GM's PASSKEY III anti-theft system. Added to the standard equipment list this year are thicker sound-deadening materials, OnStar communications and a touring suspension with self-leveling rear shocks and an air inflator. GL models come with fold-flat second-row captain's chairs and boast standard items such as air-conditioning, power windows and locks, cruise control, interior air filter, and a rooftop luggage carrier. The GLS adds such niceties as 16-inch aluminum wheels, traction control, a power passenger-side door, power leather seats with driver memory feature, overhead console with trip computer, rear heat/air, integrated universal garage door opener and steering-wheel radio controls. Move all the way up to the Premiere, and you get nearly every goodie standard, including the aforementioned combination television and video cassette player for rear-seat passengers, a new reverse parking aid sensor and heated seats. Among the few options for this luxury model are third-row captain's chairs, a six-disc in-dash CD changer, chrome wheels, a power driver's side sliding door, and the obligatory gold package. Every time we've driven the Silhouette, we've come away quite impressed. These well-equipped Oldsmobile minivans are smooth and powerful. Thanks to excellent road feel provided by precise steering and easily modulated brakes, they are actually fun to drive, something that can't be said about many of today's best-selling makes. Our complaints are limited to uncomfortable rear seating and a noticeable amount of cheap-looking plastic inside the cabin. It also failed to perform brilliantly in offset crash testing. As you've probably guessed, we like the Oldsmobile Silhouette, and find its exterior styling to be the most attractive of GM's trio of sister minivans. Even in today's hotly contested minivan market, the Silhouette remains a solid choice.

2001 Highlights

Oldsmobile is giving minivan buyers good reason to shop the Silhouette for 2001. All models get freshened styling, a touring suspension package with self-leveling suspension and an air inflation kit, fold-flat second-row captain's chairs, improved sound-deadening insulation and standard OnStar communications. Upscale GLS and Premiere models have two-tone leather seating, a rear parking aid, an integrated universal garage door opener, 16-inch wheels with an available chrome finish, power sliding driver's door, in-dash CD changer, third-row captain's chairs, stowable third-row seat, wood-grain accents, eight-way power front seats, and dual-zone A/C as either optional or standard. Premiere also gets an updated onboard entertainment system with a larger video screen.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Oldsmobile Silhouette.

5(56%)
4(28%)
3(11%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.3
36 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 36 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love it
PatC,09/12/2010
We now have 167,000 miles on our van and we have had no major problems with it. The AC needed work at 112,000 and the rear lights (including back up sensors) went bad at 125,000 but we bought parts at a junk yard and everything is still going great.
New Trans Every 3500?
bluetwinkie,09/16/2009
I didn't have this car at 3500 miles when others lost transmissions, but I have had it at 60k (lost again). Now I hear I need to fix it again (jarring gears). I included traction control problems last time. I did not run it hard (I drive like grandma on purpose) but it did not solve this $4000 later. It runs quiet and smooth sometimes, but I can't put off a transmission repair for complications failure would have - seen elsewhere. It was in the shop a long time despite being partially covered by a plan and monitored for that. They damaged some other features while fixing it at an approved GM dealership (i.e. driver seat warmer).
never buy GM again
countyworker,10/23/2013
I have over the past 10 years poured a lot of money into this van . While I like the leather seats and all the options being a premiere edition the intake and head gaskets went twice a transmission rebuild ones at 85000 miles heated seats repaired twice broke again had way to many over heating problems just to many things to list .If you like big repair bills by a GM mini van. The van spent more time being repaired than me driving it never get me again GM.
2001 Silhouette (Electrical Issues)
P. Koester,01/06/2005
Plenty of room for hauling kids, work stuff, etc. MAJOR ISSUE with electrical system. One little short in electrical system and you will have constant problems that pop up out of nowhere. Especially with so many features requiring that electrical system to stay up and running.
See all 36 reviews of the 2001 Oldsmobile Silhouette
Write a review

Features & Specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
