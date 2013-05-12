Used 2000 Oldsmobile Silhouette for Sale Near Me
9 listings
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$695
- 73,507 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,250
- 269,452 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$1,745
- 84,280 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,200
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use
$1,495
- 197,997 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,995
- 184,509 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,500
- 212,694 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$3,290
- 171,937 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
Overall Consumer Rating4.428 Reviews
miker63,12/05/2013
Premiere 4dr Minivan
Bought our 2000 used in 2010 with over 150,000 miles on it. Has made several long, out of state trips and is our primary in town ride. I've replaced battery, starter, idle control valve, belt and tensioner, tailgate lift cylinders, and rear air shocks. Took to dealer for a bad crank speed sensor wiring harness - $600 total repair. All reasonable repairs for a vehicle this age. Love the space and seats. Excellent fuel economy. Nice driver. Solid overall construction. Has been a reliable and very good van for hauling kids to ball games, moving music equipment, and everything else! UPDATE: Sadly, some kid turned into my daughter while driving this van and totaled it. We could drive it up onto the wrecker, but the cost to repair the broken front end was just not economical. We bought a different brand of minivan to replace the Silhouette and I appreciate the Silhouette even more now. I especially miss the trip computer with the electronic compass, MPG, etc. Our replacement Honda Odyssey doesn't have that and it has taken me several months to get used to not seeing that information on the overhead console.
