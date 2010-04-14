Used 2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette for Sale Near Me

9 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Silhouette Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 9 out of 9 listings
  • 2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette Premiere in Red
    used

    2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette Premiere

    197,997 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,995

    Details
  • 2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette GLS in Silver
    used

    2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette GLS

    184,509 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,500

    Details
  • 2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette GLS in Silver
    used

    2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette GLS

    212,694 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,290

    Details
  • 2004 Oldsmobile Silhouette GLS
    used

    2004 Oldsmobile Silhouette GLS

    171,937 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2002 Oldsmobile Silhouette GLS in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 Oldsmobile Silhouette GLS

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,495

    Details
  • 2001 Oldsmobile Silhouette GLS in White
    used

    2001 Oldsmobile Silhouette GLS

    269,452 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,745

    Details
  • 2000 Oldsmobile Silhouette Premiere
    used

    2000 Oldsmobile Silhouette Premiere

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $695

    Details
  • 1999 Oldsmobile Silhouette GLS
    used

    1999 Oldsmobile Silhouette GLS

    73,507 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,250

    Details
  • 1999 Oldsmobile Silhouette
    used

    1999 Oldsmobile Silhouette

    84,280 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,200

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Oldsmobile Silhouette searches:

Showing 1 - 9 out of 9 listings
  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile Silhouette
  4. Used 2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette

Consumer Reviews for the Oldsmobile Silhouette

Read recent reviews for the Oldsmobile Silhouette
Overall Consumer Rating
4.626 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 26 reviews
  • 5
    (73%)
  • 4
    (23%)
  • 1
    (4%)
Old Reliable
js,04/14/2010
I've been hard on this car; regular oil changes, but that's it. At 185,000, I can say it has never not started, even though we live in the Midwest with harsh winters and it's not always garage-kept. It only died one time when the alternator went out at 175,000 miles, and I had a full day's warning with the battery light flashing, so I was pulling into the driveway when it died. The interior is very comfortable and well-designed. It has very low highway noise. I trust it and would definitely buy another one.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Oldsmobile
Silhouette
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Oldsmobile Silhouette info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings