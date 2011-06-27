Estimated values
2018 Nissan LEAF SV 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,355
|$17,053
|$19,067
|Clean
|$14,993
|$16,658
|$18,601
|Average
|$14,269
|$15,866
|$17,668
|Rough
|$13,546
|$15,075
|$16,735
Estimated values
2018 Nissan LEAF S 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,828
|$15,458
|$17,385
|Clean
|$13,503
|$15,099
|$16,960
|Average
|$12,851
|$14,382
|$16,110
|Rough
|$12,199
|$13,665
|$15,259
Estimated values
2018 Nissan LEAF SL 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,397
|$19,298
|$21,553
|Clean
|$16,987
|$18,850
|$21,025
|Average
|$16,167
|$17,955
|$19,971
|Rough
|$15,347
|$17,059
|$18,917