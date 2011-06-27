  1. Home
Used 2018 Nissan LEAF S Features & Specs

More about the 2018 LEAF
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,990
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
Combined MPG112
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)125/100 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG112
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Engine
Torque236 lb-ft @ 0 rpm
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower147 hp @ 3282 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
All Weather Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
Charge Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Netyes
Floor Mats and Cargo Area Matyes
Cargo Organizeryes
Cargo Coveryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.2 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room50.0 in.
Rear leg room33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room52.5 in.
Exterior Options
Kick Platesyes
Premium Paintyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity30.0 cu.ft.
Length176.4 in.
Curb weight3433 lbs.
Gross weight4453 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height61.4 in.
EPA interior volume116.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1020 lbs.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width70.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Glacier White
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Gun Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Deep Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 in. wheelsyes
P205/55R16 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 100000 mi.
