Used 2014 Nissan LEAF Consumer Reviews

More about the 2014 LEAF
4.4
5 reviews
List Price Range
$8,499 - $10,590
66 months -- no gas

hizonr, 05/23/2015
SV 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

I have had my 2014 LEAF SV for five and one-half years and have put 29,600 miles on it. My wife is the primary driver and "loves it." At the five-year battery check, the batteries were down only one bar (of 12), so are doing quite well. The only maintenance service we have had since my last report is buying new tries. The tires wear badly on the outer edge. I am now inflating them to 38 pounds on the advice of the service advisor. We'll see if that helps. The car has been very reliable transportation. We charge it overnight on 110 volts. We have solar panels on our home, so the "fuel" is free. We moved to California last year. We get fewer miles per charge here than we did in South Carolina. I attribute it to the traffic and the topography.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Amazing city car

princewampire, 04/30/2015
SL 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

Everything about this car impressed me except for the difference in highway mileage range and the city range. Unlike the gasoline cars, this one gives you very good city range but in freeways it consumes power 1.5 times more than average, so if you wanna take the freeway for a far distance, don`t rely too much on the "Range Estimation" that car gives you.

Great choice for around town use by family.

Abhinav, 09/11/2017
SL 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This vehicle is proving itself to work very well for the specific purpose we had in mind - to be used to get around our town, school PUDOs, sport, groceries ... all family oriented activity. Charging is really easy as we have a lot of options in the town we live in as well as at home. The range is even good enough for us to use it for short trips to nearby trailheads when we're out hiking. The vehicle drives well, is compact so it's very easy to park, and the interior is simple and comfortable. Plenty of storage in the back. ECO mode is our normal use case while we switch this off when we need a quick burst of speed. We're shortly going to be charging the vehicle from the new solar array on our house - so it's a nice and complete scenario there!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Love my leaf

Bryan O'Donnell, 04/26/2019
SL 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Awesome awesome awesome

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
Not for cold climes or if you plan on ever moving

Richard Newcomer, 02/19/2015
S 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
12 of 35 people found this review helpful

It is tough admitting to a mistake, but the Leaf in IL may have been one. I say "may" because the lease payment vs. my Avalanche is so much less, that it will still probably pay off my solar panels with the difference, but I probably should have held out for a Volt to be available locally. What don't I like about the Leaf? It's COLD. I call it my carcicle The stereo is not good enough for music (does fine with audio books) The battery life in the winter stinks, and no one told me it would be this bad...real world: ~75 miles/charge in warm weather; ~45 miles/charge in the winter...and it's freezing in the car! I can't move farther than 75 miles from where I live now without towing

