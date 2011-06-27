Used 2014 Nissan LEAF Consumer Reviews

66 months -- no gas hizonr , 05/23/2015 SV 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I have had my 2014 LEAF SV for five and one-half years and have put 29,600 miles on it. My wife is the primary driver and "loves it." At the five-year battery check, the batteries were down only one bar (of 12), so are doing quite well. The only maintenance service we have had since my last report is buying new tries. The tires wear badly on the outer edge. I am now inflating them to 38 pounds on the advice of the service advisor. We'll see if that helps. The car has been very reliable transportation. We charge it overnight on 110 volts. We have solar panels on our home, so the "fuel" is free. We moved to California last year. We get fewer miles per charge here than we did in South Carolina. I attribute it to the traffic and the topography. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Amazing city car princewampire , 04/30/2015 SL 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Everything about this car impressed me except for the difference in highway mileage range and the city range. Unlike the gasoline cars, this one gives you very good city range but in freeways it consumes power 1.5 times more than average, so if you wanna take the freeway for a far distance, don`t rely too much on the "Range Estimation" that car gives you.

Great choice for around town use by family. Abhinav , 09/11/2017 SL 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This vehicle is proving itself to work very well for the specific purpose we had in mind - to be used to get around our town, school PUDOs, sport, groceries ... all family oriented activity. Charging is really easy as we have a lot of options in the town we live in as well as at home. The range is even good enough for us to use it for short trips to nearby trailheads when we're out hiking. The vehicle drives well, is compact so it's very easy to park, and the interior is simple and comfortable. Plenty of storage in the back. ECO mode is our normal use case while we switch this off when we need a quick burst of speed. We're shortly going to be charging the vehicle from the new solar array on our house - so it's a nice and complete scenario there! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Love my leaf Bryan O'Donnell , 04/26/2019 SL 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Awesome awesome awesome Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value