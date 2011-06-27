Estimated values
2014 Nissan LEAF S 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,798
|$7,231
|$8,632
|Clean
|$5,498
|$6,863
|$8,162
|Average
|$4,896
|$6,129
|$7,223
|Rough
|$4,295
|$5,395
|$6,283
Estimated values
2014 Nissan LEAF SL 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,302
|$9,023
|$10,711
|Clean
|$6,924
|$8,565
|$10,129
|Average
|$6,166
|$7,648
|$8,963
|Rough
|$5,409
|$6,732
|$7,797
Estimated values
2014 Nissan LEAF SV 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,555
|$8,100
|$9,618
|Clean
|$6,215
|$7,689
|$9,095
|Average
|$5,535
|$6,866
|$8,048
|Rough
|$4,855
|$6,044
|$7,001