2019 Nissan Armada Consumer Reviews

Matt B , 07/28/2019 Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)

This review is for the 2019 Nissan Armada Platinum 4x4. We put our first 750 miles on it including a road trip and some city driving and we like just about every aspect so far. I'll be happy to modify or add to the review as needed in the future. We drove a rental 2018 Armada SL with the Premium package for 1 week before purchasing our Armada and we immediately fell in love with it! The 2019 Platinum essentially has just about every bell and whistle that you could want. I agree with some reviews that say that the tech is outdated, but it's a comfortable ride with tons of safety features and while I wouldn't classify it as a luxury SUV like it's QX80 cousin, I honestly don't feel the need to upgrade. Quite to the contrary, I actually wonder why Nissan makes the Armada so nice to rival the QX80! The tech that the Armada offers is decent. You can Bluetooth connect any phone. I have Samsung, the wife has Apple, and we can both use our phones with the Armada - phone calls, music, Nissan Connect, receiving texts, etc, all work just fine. That being said, it does not have either Apple or Android Auto that other SUVs offer, which is weird since other Nissan models have it, but oh well - that's not a deal breaker for us. Lots of power sources are found throughout the interior along with a well organized cockpit that is logical, functional, and works. The manual claims 5 x USB ports, but I personally have only found 4; 2 in the front and 2 in the middle row. They are functional ports in that they obviously charge your devices, but also connect to either the sound system or entertainment system. So not only can you use you iPhone like an iPod, but you can play a movie from the back port to display on the entertainment system. Speaking of which, the TV/entertainment system is nice, but different for us since we are coming from a Honda Odyssey mini van with the centralized screen. Nissan has the built in the head rest screens (built into the rear of the driver and front passenger head rests), but our 4 year old has had no issues watching movies from the 3rd row. Another nice feature is that if the vehicle is in park with the parking break engaged, then the front control panel acts as a 3rd screen if you want to watch a movie up front. The sound system is nice and the thermostat holds and controls the temperature well. The lighting is good for night trips, too, although we haven't found a way to light the 3rd row just yet. I actually like the adaptive cruise control and other driver aids - so far, they have worked well for us. Lane keeping assist can be overbearing at times, but it's easy to disable if you don't like it (I left it on). The blind spot warning and intervention works well and the cameras offer true dimensions. The interior is very spacious - save for the 3rd row. I'm 6'2" and can fit back there, but I wouldn't want to go more than an hour in the back. The seats are very comfortable and provide great back support. I usually fidget on long road trips and have to take stretch breaks, but I arrived fresh and relaxed after 350 miles. We have found the Armada to be a very responsive SUV. I only mention this because several reviews have stated that the steering feels dead or "can't find center." For us, it handles better than you would expect a big SUV to handle. It turns sharply and handles well and thanks to the V8, you most certainly can get up and go if needed. City and highway driving are nice thanks to the high ride with excellent lines of sight. The only blind spots I have issues with are the right front and rear bumper regions - and thanks to the bird's eye view, safety cameras, large mirrors, and warning systems, this really isn't an issue. It offers a smooth, level ride despite any turns or potholes encountered. My only concerns so far are the bad fuel economy and lack of luggage space with all 3 rows in use. With respect to the fuel economy, it's a 3 ton SUV with a large V8, so expect it to be bad. We've averaged about 14 mpg mixed with city and highway driving. We have found that true city stop and go driving gets in the 10-12 mpg range and highway driving gets in the 16-19 mpg range. With the middle row Captain's Chairs installed, there is actually a fair amount of internal storage space in the cabin, but the back luggage area will barely fit 2 full size suit cases unless the 3rd row seats are straight 90 degrees. I'm offering 5 stars for comfort, style, ride, and features. Fuel economy could be improved, but it is what it is. The same can be said about the luggage space. It remains to be seen if the maintenance schedule and cycle is overbearing or not - I guess Nissan recommends oil and filter change every 5k miles. Overall, it's a great SUV and we have enjoyed every mile so far. We definitely recommend it!!!