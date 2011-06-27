Estimated values
2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,666
|$20,415
|$22,959
|Clean
|$16,941
|$19,558
|$21,949
|Average
|$15,491
|$17,843
|$19,929
|Rough
|$14,040
|$16,127
|$17,908
Estimated values
2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,258
|$21,950
|$24,451
|Clean
|$18,467
|$21,028
|$23,375
|Average
|$16,887
|$19,184
|$21,223
|Rough
|$15,306
|$17,340
|$19,072