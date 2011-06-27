Used 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Consumer Reviews

David Dietrich , 12/13/2015 MR 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)

2 of 3 people found this review helpful

It's unfortunate that Mitsubishi is discontinuing the Evolution; it's a racing icon, but I guess all good things must come to an end. I had my MR for about a year. I opted for the MR because I didn't want the "hey cops, look at me!" spoiler, and I wanted the faster shifts from the TC-SST transmission. It was a fun car to drive while I had it. It did consume fuel at a prodigious rate, even if I drove "nicely." However, you don't buy an Evo to get great mileage. You want great mileage? Get a Mirage. You want a car that will grab you by the scruff of the neck and not let go until you beg for mercy, get an Evo. It would do whatever I asked of it without much complaint, except really MOVE off the line. MR or GSR, didn't really matter, off the line you have to deal with the turbo, unless you use launch control. Who has time to muck about with launch control on the street? Once the RPMs climbed over 3K, the boost kicked in, and then you needed to hold on for the ride and hope your eyeballs didn't pop. Until then, a 1972 VW Beetle would be faster. Even though the interior styling was dated, the amenities were nice. Power windows w/ Driver side auto up/down, power sun roof, heated seats, Bluetooth connectivity, satellite radio, etc., etc., etc. No, it wasn't posh luxury, but it was surprisingly well appointed. I fit 4 adults (3 average and my 6' 4" 240 lb. large frame) in the car relatively comfortably. The trunk was on the small side, but that's because the battery, differential fluid and windshield washer fluid reservoirs hung out back there. So no folding down of the rear seats for extra cargo space, which would sometimes be annoying. Ride quality ... my grandfather would have called it a "mechanized buckboard." You would feel every little wrinkle in the pavement. Often in your kidneys. Sometimes in your teeth for larger bumps/rocks, or holes more than 1/2 inch deep. However, if you want a car that will devour most of it's contemporaries in the twisties, you'll have to put up with a harsh ride. Let's face it, you don't buy a car like an Evo MR and expect to have it ride like a Rolls Royce. It just doesn't happen. Let's talk about the tires ... the stock Yokohama Advans were pretty good tires. Once they got broken in (took about 1000 miles for that), and once they warmed up. Took about 4 or 5 spirited miles on Texas roads in the summer to warm up. In the winter ... well. They're summer tires, so it wasn't surprising that they were kinda like hockey pucks in the winter. Also, after about a year and 14K miles, they needed replacing. They still had some functional tread on them, but were REALLY close to the end of their useful life. PROs: Wickedly fast once the boost comes on; it's glued to the road with unbelievable handling; the Recaro seats make sure you stay put; great visibility; almost telepathic handling; nice amenities in the MR; blindingly fast shifts with the TC-SST transmission; looks better than the STi (honestly, the STi is looking rather dull these days). CONs: Thirsty, thirsty, thirsty (forewarned is forearmed); stock tires take a while to warm up, but until they do, they're hockey pucks; Recaro seats are rough on hips, even for slender people; convoluted process to engage launch control on the MR. Overall, if you're looking for a car that is fun to drive, holds onto the road almost like it's using Velcro, but aren't looking for street drag racing, or you're not particularly concerned with MPG, see if you can get your hands on an Evo. Just bear in mind, after 2015 you'll only be able to get used models, and odds are, they were driven hard. You don't get one of these to putter around in it; you get one to DRIVE it. Just keep that in mind. So, why did I have the car for only a year? Because my brother traded his Fiesta ST (a fun, fast hot hatch!!!) for a Mustang GT ... which would do 0-60 in 4.5 seconds ... without the need for launch control. So, I got a Mustang, too ... yeah ... had to.