  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi 3000GT
  4. Used 1991 Mitsubishi 3000GT
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Mitsubishi 3000GT SL Features & Specs

More about the 1991 3000GT
Overview
See 3000GT Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.6/435.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque201 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower222 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.1 in.
Front leg room44.2 in.
Front hip room58.7 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.1 in.
Rear hip Room46.9 in.
Rear leg room28.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.0 in.
Measurements
Length179.1 in.
Curb weight3350 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height50.6 in.
Wheel base97.2 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Sable Black
  • Jamaican Blue Metallic
  • Glacier White Pearl Metallic
  • Fiji Blue Metallic
  • Monza Red
See 3000GT Inventory

Related Used 1991 Mitsubishi 3000GT SL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles