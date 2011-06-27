Estimated values
1991 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4 Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,659
|$11,982
|$15,384
|Clean
|$5,023
|$10,664
|$13,701
|Average
|$3,751
|$8,029
|$10,333
|Rough
|$2,480
|$5,394
|$6,965
Estimated values
1991 Mitsubishi 3000GT 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$687
|$1,366
|$1,733
|Clean
|$610
|$1,216
|$1,543
|Average
|$455
|$915
|$1,164
|Rough
|$301
|$615
|$785
Estimated values
1991 Mitsubishi 3000GT SL 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,469
|$2,573
|$3,170
|Clean
|$1,304
|$2,290
|$2,823
|Average
|$974
|$1,724
|$2,129
|Rough
|$644
|$1,158
|$1,435