Used 1991 Mitsubishi 3000GT for Sale Near Me
7 listings
- 18,213 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,999
- 97,827 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,990
- 167,234 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,500
- 105,599 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$20,950
- 76,044 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$26,900
- 92,746 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,981
- 117,644 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,998
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi 3000GT
Overall Consumer Rating527 Reviews
yodgiesings,06/16/2010
I was excited when I bought this beauty and am still excited almost 20 years later. She is still gorgeous, rides great, looks fabulous and I just can not part with her. My siblings make fun of me for keeping a car so long, but I truly can not help it. The engine hums like a baby and you don't even know it's on when you come to a stoplight. Power? She can beat them all, but I am one of those "slow" drivers anyway, so it doesn't matter. She sticks to the road around turns and sometimes when I am in my pickup, I forget that the pickup can't take the turns like the 3000GT can. Whoops! It was a midlife crisis thing when I bought her, and now, at 64, I am still in the midst of the crisis.
