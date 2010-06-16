Used 1991 Mitsubishi 3000GT for Sale Near Me

7 listings
  • 1991 Mitsubishi 3000GT SL
    used

    1991 Mitsubishi 3000GT SL

    18,213 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,999

    Details
  • 1992 Mitsubishi 3000GT
    used

    1992 Mitsubishi 3000GT

    97,827 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,990

    Details
  • 1994 Mitsubishi 3000GT SL
    used

    1994 Mitsubishi 3000GT SL

    167,234 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,500

    Details
  • 1995 Mitsubishi 3000GT Spyder VR-4
    used

    1995 Mitsubishi 3000GT Spyder VR-4

    105,599 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $20,950

    Details
  • 1995 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4
    used

    1995 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4

    76,044 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $26,900

    Details
  • 1998 Mitsubishi 3000GT SL
    used

    1998 Mitsubishi 3000GT SL

    92,746 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,981

    Details
  • 1998 Mitsubishi 3000GT
    used

    1998 Mitsubishi 3000GT

    117,644 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,998

    Details

Write a review
Almost 20 years
yodgiesings,06/16/2010
I was excited when I bought this beauty and am still excited almost 20 years later. She is still gorgeous, rides great, looks fabulous and I just can not part with her. My siblings make fun of me for keeping a car so long, but I truly can not help it. The engine hums like a baby and you don't even know it's on when you come to a stoplight. Power? She can beat them all, but I am one of those "slow" drivers anyway, so it doesn't matter. She sticks to the road around turns and sometimes when I am in my pickup, I forget that the pickup can't take the turns like the 3000GT can. Whoops! It was a midlife crisis thing when I bought her, and now, at 64, I am still in the midst of the crisis.
