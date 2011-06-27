Used 2017 MINI Countryman Consumer Reviews

New and Improved Cameron , 08/15/2017 Cooper S 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I was seeking a downsize from a midsize SUV when I stumbled upon the new Countryman. Mini has done an incredible job at making the cabin feel spacious and functional despite it being much smaller than what I was accustomed. If you are at all familiar with BMW products (X1 in particular) you will notice some striking similarities from the cabin materials to infotainment. Performance is good and it is a blast to drive - however, you can expect ride quality to match the sporty driving characteristics. The cabin certainly gets a shock over potholes - the dynamic damper control is a must if you want an improved ride. I was skeptical of Mini's reliability (which influenced my decision to lease); if you do your research you will see that the new engine and chassis are straight off the BMW X1 and have displayed exceptional reliability so far. Overall, I am highly impressed with new Countryman, a car that was certainly NOT on my radar when I started shopping. If you are looking for a car that is engaging to drive while offering compact SUV capacity and capabilities this is a safe bet. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Unique, classy, practical and fun Bruce Bolen , 08/23/2017 Cooper S 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 11 of 12 people found this review helpful It's an emotional car and a blast to drive. I knew when I ordered a Mini, it would likely have problems based on Mini's track record. The sales experience was dysmal; the dealer is 171 miles from my front door. I asked the salesman to pick us up at the airport nearest the dealer, 20 minutes away. He refused. We got lost on the city trolley system and asked the dealer receptionist to have someone pick us up, which they finally did. The salesman had all the paperwork wrong (after I'd given specific email information), and, after the third try and 1.5 hours we were on our way. At the first rest stop, my wife opened the passenger door and a trim piece fell in her lap. The second day, the infotainment system had long delays, there was static in the speakers and the navi froze. Later, the heads-up display developed a loud clicking noise while retracting, and the rear hatch would come open by itself when nobody was around the car. Mini USA was more than accommodating by providing a flatbed four two 342-mile round trips from my home to the dealer, one to diagnose the infotainment problem, and a second to make the repairs (after waiting nine weeks to get a new head unit). The service writer at the dealership who handled everything over this two-month period was also exceptional. I wanted a Mini Countryman really, really badly, so I have never waivered from loving the car right from the start. After owning over 35 new cars and reading every review known to man, I knew I wanted and loved the new Countryman. The car is economical, power is adequate, the paddle shifters are very intuitive to use, and the outstanding 8-speed auto is always in the gear you want. The steering is exceptional, the brakes very solid, and the sport seats are very comfortable. The standard sunroof in this car has less draft and minimal buffeting....better tan I've experienced in Mercs and BMW's. The suspension is very well sorted out, providing an outstanding ride/handling compromise. Overall MP g is 31 in mixed driving and 34 highway on mid-grade fuel. In spite of my horrific sales experience and all the electronic issues, I still highly recommend this delightful and wonderful car which is now 100% operational with 5,400 miles

Looks great, fun to drive and high maintenance Joseph Yeow , 04/23/2019 Cooper S ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Fun comes with a price. In this case, high maintenance. I bought one with 19' wheels and all the bells and whistles that include self park, nav, heads up display and upgraded audio. Not sure why but manufacture equipped the car with Summer high performance tires that left me with 2mm thread during 8k oil change. E-mailed Mini and they referred me back to dealer which provides no answer but saying that run flats don't comes with mileage warranty. Other than that, the electrical unit on the instrument cluster keeps having issues where all lights would come on during drive. After resetting it for 3 times at a dealership, I gave up and let it be. Same with the foot kicking trunk lid where it'll pop open when I get close to the car before kicking it. Problem solved after 2 visit. This is a great looking car with the drive of a bmw. However, time and money comes with that as a package so think twice before owning it. Did I mentioned replacing wearable parts like windshield wiper now requires buying the extra package?

2017 Mini Countryman WORST CAR Lou , 02/02/2018 Cooper S ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 12 of 18 people found this review helpful I have had my 2017 Mini Countryman for 11 months and 3 of those months it has been in the shop. The electronic parking brake fails. Mini does not take responsibility for this extremely dangerous glitch and says that according to the manual I need to use chock blocks to "safely" park my vehicle. This petroleum jelly substance oozes out from under the hood and stains all that it touches. Mini will not fix this (they say it is common in Minis and BMWs) and says it will happen for 20,000 miles (this is a BRAND NEW CAR). The car will lock the keys in the car. I have had friends witness this flabbergasted that the car decided to lock itself in front of us. The Bluetooth will play music over phone calls. There is no where to turn the music off since it was never on in the first place. The only way to remedy the situation is for me to hang up and call the person back. In general the electronic interface is very glitch and delayed. I am 5'2" tall. The car does not fit me. The visors are too short, the center controls are too far back. I could go on and on, the car has been a nightmare! I bought this car because I loved my 2014 Mini Countryman. The 2017 is a terrible redesign and is glitch filled. I will NEVER BUY ANOTHER MINI!