Estimated values
2017 MINI Countryman Cooper ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,301
|$19,269
|$21,350
|Clean
|$16,884
|$18,791
|$20,799
|Average
|$16,049
|$17,835
|$19,696
|Rough
|$15,215
|$16,880
|$18,593
Estimated values
2017 MINI Countryman Cooper S 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,786
|$19,908
|$22,150
|Clean
|$17,358
|$19,415
|$21,578
|Average
|$16,500
|$18,427
|$20,434
|Rough
|$15,642
|$17,440
|$19,290
Estimated values
2017 MINI Countryman Cooper 4dr Wagon (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,030
|$17,840
|$19,755
|Clean
|$15,644
|$17,398
|$19,245
|Average
|$14,871
|$16,513
|$18,224
|Rough
|$14,098
|$15,628
|$17,204
Estimated values
2017 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,463
|$21,550
|$23,759
|Clean
|$18,993
|$21,015
|$23,145
|Average
|$18,055
|$19,947
|$21,918
|Rough
|$17,116
|$18,878
|$20,690