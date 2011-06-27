  1. Home
Used 2017 MINI Countryman Cooper Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Countryman
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,100
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 3
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,100
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)386.4/531.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.1 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,100
Torque162 lb-ft @ 1250 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower134 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves12
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 3
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,100
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$26,100
MINI Excitement Packageyes
John Cooper Works Exterior Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
John Cooper Works Interior Packyes
Fully Loadedyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,100
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,100
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,100
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,100
JCW Leather Steering Wheelyes
MINI Yours Leather Steering Wheelyes
Satellite Radio w/1 Year AllAccess Subscriptionyes
Universal Garage-Door Openeryes
Power Front Seatsyes
Headliner in Anthraciteyes
Chrome Line Interioryes
Sport Seatsyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Harman Kardon Premium Sound Systemyes
MINI Head-Up Displayyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,100
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,100
Front head room40.5 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room40.4 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,100
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,100
19" JCW Course Spoke Wheelsyes
18" Pin Spoke Silver Wheelsyes
17" Channel Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
19" MINI Yours Masterpiece Wheelsyes
18" Pin Spoke Black Alloy Wheelsyes
LED Headlights w/Cornering Lightsyes
Power Tailgateyes
LED Fog Lightsyes
18" Pair Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
All-Season Tiresyes
Auto-Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrorsyes
White Bonnet Stripesyes
19" Edged Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
18" JCW Thrill Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Offroad Exterior Stylingyes
Privacy Glassyes
Black Bonnet Stripesyes
Chrome Line Exterioryes
Active Driving Assistantyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,100
Maximum cargo capacity47.6 cu.ft.
Length169.8 in.
Curb weight3300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.5 in.
Height61.3 in.
EPA interior volume114.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,100
Exterior Colors
  • MINI Yours Lapisluxury Blue
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Thunder Grey Metallic
  • Melting Silver Metallic
  • Moonwalk Grey Metallic
  • Chili Red
  • British Racing Green Metallic
  • Chestnut
  • Light White
  • Island Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Carbon Black Cross Punch, leather
  • Carbon Black Cord, leather/cloth
  • Satellite Grey Lounge, leather
  • Double Stripe Carbon Black, premium cloth
  • Black Pearl, leatherette/cloth
  • Carbon Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • MINI Yours Carbon Black Lounge, leather
  • British Oak Chesterfield, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,100
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
225/55R17 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,100
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,100
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles