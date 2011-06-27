  1. Home
Used 2008 MINI Cooper Clubman Base Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Cooper Clubman
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,950
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG32
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
transmission hill holderyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/37 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)369.6/488.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG32
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque114 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower118 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency interior seatback releaseyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room50.3 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear leg room32.3 in.
Rear shoulder room45.9 in.
Measurements
Front track57.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity32.8 cu.ft.
Length155.0 in.
Curb weight2723 lbs.
Gross weight3539 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Height56.1 in.
Wheel base100.3 in.
Width66.3 in.
Rear track57.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mellow Yellow
  • Astro Black Metallic
  • Pure Silver Metallic
  • Sparkling Silver Metallic
  • Nightfire Red Metallic
  • Chili Red
  • Pepper White
  • Hot Chocolate Metallic
  • Lightning Blue Metallic
  • British Racing Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Punch Carbon Black, leather
  • Gravity Tuscan Beige, leather
  • Grey/Carbon Black, leatherette
  • Red/Carbon Black, leather/cloth
  • Blue/Carbon Black, leather/cloth
  • Lounge Hot Chocolate, leather
  • Hot Chocolate, leather/cloth
  • Checkered Carbon Black/Carbon Black, cloth
  • Lounge Carbon Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
175/65R15 84H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
15 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
