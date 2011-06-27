Estimated values
2008 MINI Cooper Clubman S 3dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,760
|$4,291
|$5,176
|Clean
|$2,536
|$3,945
|$4,744
|Average
|$2,087
|$3,252
|$3,879
|Rough
|$1,639
|$2,559
|$3,014
Estimated values
2008 MINI Cooper Clubman 3dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,367
|$3,731
|$4,518
|Clean
|$2,175
|$3,429
|$4,140
|Average
|$1,790
|$2,827
|$3,385
|Rough
|$1,405
|$2,224
|$2,630