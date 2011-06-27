Estimated values
1998 Mercury Sable LS 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,582
|$2,215
|$2,565
|Clean
|$1,392
|$1,954
|$2,263
|Average
|$1,011
|$1,431
|$1,657
|Rough
|$631
|$908
|$1,052
Estimated values
1998 Mercury Sable LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,387
|$1,818
|$2,059
|Clean
|$1,220
|$1,604
|$1,816
|Average
|$887
|$1,174
|$1,330
|Rough
|$554
|$745
|$844
Estimated values
1998 Mercury Sable GS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,423
|$1,938
|$2,225
|Clean
|$1,252
|$1,709
|$1,962
|Average
|$910
|$1,252
|$1,437
|Rough
|$568
|$794
|$912