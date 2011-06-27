Used 1998 Mercury Sable Consumer Reviews

A Great Car jendretzky88 , 05/30/2009 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Purchased in 2000 w/15,000 miles. Currently has 186,000 miles and still going strong. The parts are cheap and just about anyone can work on it. I do regular maintenance but outside of that I have replaced a coolant tube($100)and tie rods($200) at about 100,000 miles. My rear springs broke at 175,000 miles($600). The under carriage plate was loose at 150,00 and 180,000 miles, but my mechanic just tightened it and its fine. I really can't complain about her. She has had some work done to her but it beats buying a new car and it wasn't a big head ache. It has been a great reliable car. My problem now is that I don't trust to buy a new car and it will be as reliable. Report Abuse

Was Good, Then A Moneypit londonlad1 , 08/18/2014 LS 4dr Wagon 5 of 5 people found this review helpful A horrible aberration. Previous Fords, even oldies have been rock solid. I paid $2300 for this, 1 owner, full history 73k on the clock. Was great for a year, then it started to mug me on a regular basis for repair money. $1200 (steering rack), $300 (water pump) $170 (serpentine belt & tensioner) $600 (2 wheel bearings) $500 (front calipers & pads) $100 (EGR valve and perished vacuum hoses - did that myself) $300 (removal of throttle body & cleaning clogged air intakes, $1200 (aircon evaporator) $1200 (aircon compressor) and $100 (headlamps, did those myself) What was a bargain has cost me a fortune. Next time, I'll buy an old Jag. At least I'll go broke in style. Update; two years after writing this, I still have the Moneypit. I spent another $500 on a fuel pump and $200 on rear calipers rotors and pads. I'd love to get rid of it, can't afford to. Still wish I'd bought a Jag and gone broke in style. Update, six years on, I still have the moneypit. It's behaved itself over the past two years. Only reason I haven't replaced it is that I can't affordd to.

This is my best friend Barbara Erives , 11/16/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful For an American made car, this car is great. Reliable, comfortable and for a V6 good on gas. I have never had a car with this much milage that I could say that about. I will be getting another Sable soon, only because of body damage done to this vehicle by an incompetent employee at an auto repair shop, and the company's insurance company decided it was a total loss and I will use the money from that to buy a newer model Sable. I think Mercury was crazy to discontinue this model for 2010 because it is a good solid car. Since I've had it, nothing has gone on it that wasn't normal wear and tear.

Ten years and still going Chris , 01/06/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I saw this car in 2005 now mind you it is about to reach the ten year mark, and has 93k miles on it, you could've told me it just left the factory yesterday and I would have believed you. I had it checked out,a nd yes there were some problems, problems all too common with the Sable, but the dealer was happy to fix them and I for $3500 walked away with an above average used car. I am happy to tell you, the car to this day still turns heads, provides a smooth ride and on I-95 can keep up with those around it. After 150k miles my used car shows no signs of stopping and thanks to Ford I will not have to go through the process of buying a car anytime soon, thank you.