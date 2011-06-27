2005 Mercury Mountaineer Review
Pros & Cons
- Excellent ride and handling characteristics for a truck-based SUV, strong optional V8, comfortable cabin with user-friendly layout, good crash test scores.
- Some low-grade materials, low resale value, confusing controls on high-line models, lousy fuel economy.
Other years
List Price
$9,900
Used Mountaineer for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Stylish and safe with seating for seven, the Mercury Mountaineer is a good bet for family shoppers who want a little bit of everything in their SUV.
2005 Highlights
The AdvanceTrac stability control system has been improved with a new Roll Stability Control system and is now standard on all Mountaineers. A newly available Designer Series package includes suede interior trim, scuff plates and 17-inch chrome wheels. The roof rack has been redesigned, and now includes raised side rails. The 40/20/40-split second-row seat now has reclining outboard seats, and an eight-way power driver seat is available.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Mercury Mountaineer.
Most helpful consumer reviews
BEST Small SUV,07/18/2008
Outstanding SUV. Great to drive and I do lots of it. This SUV has been on cross country trips, local trips, and long trips. I have towed trailers, boats, and jet skies and it performs well. With the onboard computers you don't need to worry about traction, skids, reversing, mirrors, speed, moving the seats, you can focus on driving. Passengers are well entertained with the surround sound DVD player. It does it all for you so you can focus on driving. This has been a dream car, better than any car I have ever owned, even my 7 series BMW. 80K miles and only routine maintenance. It is as strong as when I got it. Perfect choice for anyone needing a small SUV, it's the whole families first choice
Jay,08/11/2005
The SUV has performed superb, the ride is smooth, transmission is swift, and overall a great investment. Rides and styles as a luxury SUV. The Family Incentives from Ford made this $12,700 investment a no brainer. The vehicles manuvers superb and is easy to park, great view from all angles. The cabin design and adjustable pedals allows for flexibilty and comfort for my wife to drive. Is fun to drive, can wait to take it on the road for a 600 - 700 mile drive. Compares to my BMW 325 on handling and comfort. The Mercury team got this one right on the money.
Manuel J Mathew Jr,06/03/2008
We bought this vehicle primarily for our budding family. It has been to FL twice from VA, and has performed in the mountainous dirt roads of AR as well. It is a good SUV all around, and hasn't let us down as yet. This is not an SUV to buy if you are interested in great gas mileage however. We had some problems with the clear coat, but were rectified by the dealer, that is all.
Sue,05/26/2005
Nice size car for the money, however, we had a serious problem with the welding on the roof area. We could see weld marks all throughout the roof edging (inspect carefully your roof before buying!!!) Was told by the dealer this happened on several other of their cars!! Now is leaking transmission fluid-- What a piece of junk!
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 Mercury Mountaineer features & specs
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
239 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
239 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
210 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
239 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Mountaineer
Related Used 2005 Mercury Mountaineer info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2006
- Used Jeep Renegade 2016
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2004
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Audi Q5 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2016
- Used Kia K5 2012
- Used BMW 5 Series 2012
- Used BMW 3 Series 2005
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Cayenne
- 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2021 Ford Fusion News
- 2019 Audi A6
- 2019 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2020 CLS-Class
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons