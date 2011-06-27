Outstanding SUV. Great to drive and I do lots of it. This SUV has been on cross country trips, local trips, and long trips. I have towed trailers, boats, and jet skies and it performs well. With the onboard computers you don't need to worry about traction, skids, reversing, mirrors, speed, moving the seats, you can focus on driving. Passengers are well entertained with the surround sound DVD player. It does it all for you so you can focus on driving. This has been a dream car, better than any car I have ever owned, even my 7 series BMW. 80K miles and only routine maintenance. It is as strong as when I got it. Perfect choice for anyone needing a small SUV, it's the whole families first choice

