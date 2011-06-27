  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(53)
Appraise this car

2005 Mercury Mountaineer Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent ride and handling characteristics for a truck-based SUV, strong optional V8, comfortable cabin with user-friendly layout, good crash test scores.
  • Some low-grade materials, low resale value, confusing controls on high-line models, lousy fuel economy.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Stylish and safe with seating for seven, the Mercury Mountaineer is a good bet for family shoppers who want a little bit of everything in their SUV.

2005 Highlights

The AdvanceTrac stability control system has been improved with a new Roll Stability Control system and is now standard on all Mountaineers. A newly available Designer Series package includes suede interior trim, scuff plates and 17-inch chrome wheels. The roof rack has been redesigned, and now includes raised side rails. The 40/20/40-split second-row seat now has reclining outboard seats, and an eight-way power driver seat is available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Mercury Mountaineer.

5(70%)
4(20%)
3(3%)
2(2%)
1(5%)
4.5
53 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best SUV on the market
BEST Small SUV,07/18/2008
Outstanding SUV. Great to drive and I do lots of it. This SUV has been on cross country trips, local trips, and long trips. I have towed trailers, boats, and jet skies and it performs well. With the onboard computers you don't need to worry about traction, skids, reversing, mirrors, speed, moving the seats, you can focus on driving. Passengers are well entertained with the surround sound DVD player. It does it all for you so you can focus on driving. This has been a dream car, better than any car I have ever owned, even my 7 series BMW. 80K miles and only routine maintenance. It is as strong as when I got it. Perfect choice for anyone needing a small SUV, it's the whole families first choice
First 999 miles
Jay,08/11/2005
The SUV has performed superb, the ride is smooth, transmission is swift, and overall a great investment. Rides and styles as a luxury SUV. The Family Incentives from Ford made this $12,700 investment a no brainer. The vehicles manuvers superb and is easy to park, great view from all angles. The cabin design and adjustable pedals allows for flexibilty and comfort for my wife to drive. Is fun to drive, can wait to take it on the road for a 600 - 700 mile drive. Compares to my BMW 325 on handling and comfort. The Mercury team got this one right on the money.
Good SUV for more room, but bad MPG's
Manuel J Mathew Jr,06/03/2008
We bought this vehicle primarily for our budding family. It has been to FL twice from VA, and has performed in the mountainous dirt roads of AR as well. It is a good SUV all around, and hasn't let us down as yet. This is not an SUV to buy if you are interested in great gas mileage however. We had some problems with the clear coat, but were rectified by the dealer, that is all.
Check the roof before you buy it!!
Sue,05/26/2005
Nice size car for the money, however, we had a serious problem with the welding on the roof area. We could see weld marks all throughout the roof edging (inspect carefully your roof before buying!!!) Was told by the dealer this happened on several other of their cars!! Now is leaking transmission fluid-- What a piece of junk!
See all 53 reviews of the 2005 Mercury Mountaineer
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
239 hp @ 4000 rpm
See all Used 2005 Mercury Mountaineer features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2005 Mercury Mountaineer

Used 2005 Mercury Mountaineer Overview

The Used 2005 Mercury Mountaineer is offered in the following submodels: Mountaineer SUV. Available styles include Convenience AWD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A), Premier AWD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A), Convenience AWD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Luxury AWD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A), Luxury AWD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Convenience Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A), Convenience Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Luxury Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A), Premier Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A), Premier AWD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Luxury Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), and Premier Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Mercury Mountaineer?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 Mercury Mountaineer trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 Mercury Mountaineer Premier is priced between $9,900 and$9,900 with odometer readings between 74002 and74002 miles.

