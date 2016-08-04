Used 2004 Mercury Mountaineer for Sale Near Me

  • 2004 Mercury Mountaineer Convenience in Red
    used

    2004 Mercury Mountaineer Convenience

    85,957 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,434

    Details
  • 2004 Mercury Mountaineer Premier in White
    used

    2004 Mercury Mountaineer Premier

    159,335 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2005 Mercury Mountaineer Premier in Off White/Cream
    used

    2005 Mercury Mountaineer Premier

    114,505 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2005 Mercury Mountaineer Premier
    used

    2005 Mercury Mountaineer Premier

    170,978 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2003 Mercury Mountaineer Convenience in White
    used

    2003 Mercury Mountaineer Convenience

    170,057 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $4,900

    Details
  • 2005 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury

    184,729 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,971

    Details
  • 2005 Mercury Mountaineer Convenience in Black
    used

    2005 Mercury Mountaineer Convenience

    209,269 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2005 Mercury Mountaineer Convenience in Red
    used

    2005 Mercury Mountaineer Convenience

    105,029 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,400

    Details
  • 2003 Mercury Mountaineer
    used

    2003 Mercury Mountaineer

    117,904 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,488

    Details
  • 2003 Mercury Mountaineer
    used

    2003 Mercury Mountaineer

    146,733 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,895

    Details
  • 2005 Mercury Mountaineer Premier in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Mercury Mountaineer Premier

    74,002 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,900

    Details
  • 2006 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury in Gray
    used

    2006 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury

    148,700 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,495

    Details
  • 2006 Mercury Mountaineer Premier in White
    used

    2006 Mercury Mountaineer Premier

    81,080 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,499

    Details
  • 2006 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury
    used

    2006 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury

    150,010 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,687

    Details
  • 2006 Mercury Mountaineer Premier in White
    used

    2006 Mercury Mountaineer Premier

    168,181 miles

    $4,955

    Details
  • 2006 Mercury Mountaineer Premier in Red
    used

    2006 Mercury Mountaineer Premier

    122,263 miles

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2006 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury
    used

    2006 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury

    165,486 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,975

    Details
  • 2007 Mercury Mountaineer Premier in Light Brown
    used

    2007 Mercury Mountaineer Premier

    162,873 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,249

    Details

Most reliable car I've ever owned.
Elaine Stone,04/08/2016
Premier AWD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A)
I purchased my 2004 Mountaineer used in 2008. I paid way below book value, due mainly to the fact that it's somewhat of a gas hog and everyone was shopping for fuel efficiency at the time. It now has 190,000 miles on it. Just had new tires put on, new wheel bearings, and replaced a worn control arm. I have had zero mechanical or electronic issues. We did replace the back hatch panel at about 100,000 miles which I hear is common for those to crack. One hinge on the back glass hatch was replaced at the same time. I hit a 10 point buck in January of this year that garnered me a new hood, driver side headlight and fender, grill and front bumper. The Mountaineer took the hit, and I was able to drive it home! There was still way more value in the car than the repairs cost. I have the 3rd row seats and there is a ton of room for hauling kids, adults, and cargo when all of the back seats are folded down. The leather interior has held up well; driver's seat is starting to crack a little. The exterior is still nice except for a rust bubble forming over the passenger back tire and some rust on the interior back doors(?). The electronic "perks" are limited due to technology not being available at the time of production, but what's on it still works. I love this car and dread the day that I have to trade. I'm sad that there are no more being produced, but since the Ford Explorer is virtually the same vehicle, I'll probably go to that when I turn this car over to my teenage son.
