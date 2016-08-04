Used 2004 Mercury Mountaineer for Sale Near Me

I purchased my 2004 Mountaineer used in 2008. I paid way below book value, due mainly to the fact that it's somewhat of a gas hog and everyone was shopping for fuel efficiency at the time. It now has 190,000 miles on it. Just had new tires put on, new wheel bearings, and replaced a worn control arm. I have had zero mechanical or electronic issues. We did replace the back hatch panel at about 100,000 miles which I hear is common for those to crack. One hinge on the back glass hatch was replaced at the same time. I hit a 10 point buck in January of this year that garnered me a new hood, driver side headlight and fender, grill and front bumper. The Mountaineer took the hit, and I was able to drive it home! There was still way more value in the car than the repairs cost. I have the 3rd row seats and there is a ton of room for hauling kids, adults, and cargo when all of the back seats are folded down. The leather interior has held up well; driver's seat is starting to crack a little. The exterior is still nice except for a rust bubble forming over the passenger back tire and some rust on the interior back doors(?). The electronic "perks" are limited due to technology not being available at the time of production, but what's on it still works. I love this car and dread the day that I have to trade. I'm sad that there are no more being produced, but since the Ford Explorer is virtually the same vehicle, I'll probably go to that when I turn this car over to my teenage son.

