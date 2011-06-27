  1. Home
2005 Mercury Mountaineer Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2005 Mercury Mountaineer Convenience AWD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,095$2,861$3,268
Clean$1,922$2,623$2,996
Average$1,576$2,145$2,453
Rough$1,230$1,668$1,909
Estimated values
2005 Mercury Mountaineer Premier AWD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,211$3,000$3,420
Clean$2,029$2,750$3,135
Average$1,663$2,250$2,567
Rough$1,298$1,749$1,998
Estimated values
2005 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury AWD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,137$2,794$3,142
Clean$1,961$2,561$2,880
Average$1,608$2,095$2,358
Rough$1,255$1,629$1,836
Estimated values
2005 Mercury Mountaineer Convenience Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,043$2,892$3,344
Clean$1,874$2,651$3,066
Average$1,537$2,168$2,510
Rough$1,200$1,686$1,954
Estimated values
2005 Mercury Mountaineer Premier AWD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,286$3,134$3,583
Clean$2,098$2,872$3,285
Average$1,720$2,350$2,689
Rough$1,343$1,827$2,094
Estimated values
2005 Mercury Mountaineer Convenience AWD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,006$2,704$3,074
Clean$1,841$2,479$2,818
Average$1,509$2,028$2,307
Rough$1,178$1,577$1,796
Estimated values
2005 Mercury Mountaineer Convenience Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,056$2,817$3,220
Clean$1,886$2,582$2,952
Average$1,547$2,112$2,417
Rough$1,207$1,642$1,881
Estimated values
2005 Mercury Mountaineer Premier Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,269$2,933$3,284
Clean$2,081$2,689$3,011
Average$1,707$2,199$2,465
Rough$1,332$1,710$1,919
Estimated values
2005 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,068$2,881$3,312
Clean$1,897$2,641$3,037
Average$1,556$2,160$2,486
Rough$1,214$1,680$1,935
Estimated values
2005 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,220$2,997$3,408
Clean$2,037$2,747$3,124
Average$1,671$2,247$2,558
Rough$1,304$1,747$1,991
Estimated values
2005 Mercury Mountaineer Premier Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,159$2,938$3,351
Clean$1,981$2,693$3,073
Average$1,625$2,203$2,515
Rough$1,268$1,713$1,958
Estimated values
2005 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury AWD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,252$3,019$3,425
Clean$2,066$2,768$3,141
Average$1,694$2,264$2,571
Rough$1,323$1,760$2,001
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Mercury Mountaineer on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Mercury Mountaineer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,874 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,651 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mercury Mountaineer is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Mercury Mountaineer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,874 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,651 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 Mercury Mountaineer, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 Mercury Mountaineer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,874 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,651 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Mercury Mountaineer. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Mercury Mountaineer and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Mercury Mountaineer ranges from $1,200 to $3,344, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Mercury Mountaineer is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.