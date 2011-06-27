Estimated values
2005 Mercury Mountaineer Convenience AWD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,095
|$2,861
|$3,268
|Clean
|$1,922
|$2,623
|$2,996
|Average
|$1,576
|$2,145
|$2,453
|Rough
|$1,230
|$1,668
|$1,909
Estimated values
2005 Mercury Mountaineer Premier AWD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,211
|$3,000
|$3,420
|Clean
|$2,029
|$2,750
|$3,135
|Average
|$1,663
|$2,250
|$2,567
|Rough
|$1,298
|$1,749
|$1,998
Estimated values
2005 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury AWD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,137
|$2,794
|$3,142
|Clean
|$1,961
|$2,561
|$2,880
|Average
|$1,608
|$2,095
|$2,358
|Rough
|$1,255
|$1,629
|$1,836
Estimated values
2005 Mercury Mountaineer Convenience Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,043
|$2,892
|$3,344
|Clean
|$1,874
|$2,651
|$3,066
|Average
|$1,537
|$2,168
|$2,510
|Rough
|$1,200
|$1,686
|$1,954
Estimated values
2005 Mercury Mountaineer Premier AWD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,286
|$3,134
|$3,583
|Clean
|$2,098
|$2,872
|$3,285
|Average
|$1,720
|$2,350
|$2,689
|Rough
|$1,343
|$1,827
|$2,094
Estimated values
2005 Mercury Mountaineer Convenience AWD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,006
|$2,704
|$3,074
|Clean
|$1,841
|$2,479
|$2,818
|Average
|$1,509
|$2,028
|$2,307
|Rough
|$1,178
|$1,577
|$1,796
Estimated values
2005 Mercury Mountaineer Convenience Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,056
|$2,817
|$3,220
|Clean
|$1,886
|$2,582
|$2,952
|Average
|$1,547
|$2,112
|$2,417
|Rough
|$1,207
|$1,642
|$1,881
Estimated values
2005 Mercury Mountaineer Premier Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,269
|$2,933
|$3,284
|Clean
|$2,081
|$2,689
|$3,011
|Average
|$1,707
|$2,199
|$2,465
|Rough
|$1,332
|$1,710
|$1,919
Estimated values
2005 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,068
|$2,881
|$3,312
|Clean
|$1,897
|$2,641
|$3,037
|Average
|$1,556
|$2,160
|$2,486
|Rough
|$1,214
|$1,680
|$1,935
Estimated values
2005 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,220
|$2,997
|$3,408
|Clean
|$2,037
|$2,747
|$3,124
|Average
|$1,671
|$2,247
|$2,558
|Rough
|$1,304
|$1,747
|$1,991
Estimated values
2005 Mercury Mountaineer Premier Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,159
|$2,938
|$3,351
|Clean
|$1,981
|$2,693
|$3,073
|Average
|$1,625
|$2,203
|$2,515
|Rough
|$1,268
|$1,713
|$1,958
Estimated values
2005 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury AWD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,252
|$3,019
|$3,425
|Clean
|$2,066
|$2,768
|$3,141
|Average
|$1,694
|$2,264
|$2,571
|Rough
|$1,323
|$1,760
|$2,001