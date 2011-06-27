  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Mountaineer
  4. Used 2004 Mercury Mountaineer
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(157)
Appraise this car

2004 Mercury Mountaineer Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent ride and handling characteristics for a truck-based SUV, strong optional V8, comfortable cabin with user-friendly layout, good crash test scores.
  • Some low-grade materials, low resale value, confusing controls on highline models, poor fuel economy.
Other years
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
Mercury Mountaineer for Sale
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,802 - $3,228
Used Mountaineer for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Stylish and safe with seating for seven, the Mercury Mountaineer is a good bet for family shoppers who want a little bit of everything in their SUV.

2004 Highlights

Second-row bucket seats are available on Luxury and Premier models; a tire-pressure monitoring system is now standard on these models. The Advance Trac stability control system is a late-availability option on two-wheel-drive Mountaineers. The upgraded Audiophile sound system with in-dash CD changer is optional on Luxury models, while Convenience models no longer offer a cassette player. Finally, power-adjustable pedals are a new option on the Convenience model.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Mercury Mountaineer.

5(74%)
4(19%)
3(6%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.7
157 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 157 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Most reliable car I've ever owned.
Elaine Stone,04/08/2016
Premier AWD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A)
I purchased my 2004 Mountaineer used in 2008. I paid way below book value, due mainly to the fact that it's somewhat of a gas hog and everyone was shopping for fuel efficiency at the time. It now has 190,000 miles on it. Just had new tires put on, new wheel bearings, and replaced a worn control arm. I have had zero mechanical or electronic issues. We did replace the back hatch panel at about 100,000 miles which I hear is common for those to crack. One hinge on the back glass hatch was replaced at the same time. I hit a 10 point buck in January of this year that garnered me a new hood, driver side headlight and fender, grill and front bumper. The Mountaineer took the hit, and I was able to drive it home! There was still way more value in the car than the repairs cost. I have the 3rd row seats and there is a ton of room for hauling kids, adults, and cargo when all of the back seats are folded down. The leather interior has held up well; driver's seat is starting to crack a little. The exterior is still nice except for a rust bubble forming over the passenger back tire and some rust on the interior back doors(?). The electronic "perks" are limited due to technology not being available at the time of production, but what's on it still works. I love this car and dread the day that I have to trade. I'm sad that there are no more being produced, but since the Ford Explorer is virtually the same vehicle, I'll probably go to that when I turn this car over to my teenage son.
Mercury Money Pit
SD,11/06/2008
I love the look of this car but it has been nothing but a nightmare. I had to replace the solenoid in the transmission at 38,000 miles. Apparently if your tires are the same size but have diff amount of tire life left to them it can total out your entire car. I got two new tires put on and because the circumfrance was different between the to sets it caused my rear differential and transfer case to go out. The estimated repairs from the Ford dealership is at 10k! My car is only worth 9k with 63,000 miles on it and its fully loaded. This has been a total nightmare. do not purchase a Mountaineer.
WHAT HAPPENED
K,02/02/2009
I bought my Mountaineer 10 months ago and I love it. It drives smooth and quite, but recently my car hesitates at stop signs and when shifting gears, so we know what that meant. I was hoping it would fix itself, but no. It started to make a loud vibrated jerking thud when shifting gears. I have 56k miles on it. In a matter of three days it became an inconveince to I won't drive and took it to the dealer I bought it from. The o/d light came on and was blinking. Not sure yet what the problem is but it is transmission related, whether electrical or hydrolic. I love the ride but I don't think I risk buying another Mercury:(
big D's Merc
bigdaddy@localnet.co,07/29/2003
The handling and get up is great. The fuel mileage isnt so good. Lots of blind spots because I have the seat all the way back when I drive. Very comfortable on long trips. Good stock sound system. 3rd row seating is cramped for adults. The computer area is hard to see.
See all 157 reviews of the 2004 Mercury Mountaineer
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
239 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
239 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
210 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
239 hp @ 4750 rpm
See all Used 2004 Mercury Mountaineer features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2004 Mercury Mountaineer

Used 2004 Mercury Mountaineer Overview

The Used 2004 Mercury Mountaineer is offered in the following submodels: Mountaineer SUV. Available styles include Convenience AWD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A), Premier AWD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A), Convenience AWD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Luxury AWD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A), Convenience Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A), Luxury AWD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Convenience Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Luxury Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A), Premier Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A), Premier AWD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Luxury Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), and Premier Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Mercury Mountaineer?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Mercury Mountaineers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Mercury Mountaineer for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Mercury Mountaineer.

Can't find a used 2004 Mercury Mountaineers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercury Mountaineer for sale - 11 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $18,583.

Find a used Mercury for sale - 3 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $17,625.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury Mountaineer for sale - 7 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $24,840.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury for sale - 4 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $24,986.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Mercury Mountaineer?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercury lease specials
Check out Mercury Mountaineer lease specials

Related Used 2004 Mercury Mountaineer info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles