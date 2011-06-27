2004 Mercury Mountaineer Review
Pros & Cons
- Excellent ride and handling characteristics for a truck-based SUV, strong optional V8, comfortable cabin with user-friendly layout, good crash test scores.
- Some low-grade materials, low resale value, confusing controls on highline models, poor fuel economy.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,802 - $3,228
Used Mountaineer for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Stylish and safe with seating for seven, the Mercury Mountaineer is a good bet for family shoppers who want a little bit of everything in their SUV.
2004 Highlights
Second-row bucket seats are available on Luxury and Premier models; a tire-pressure monitoring system is now standard on these models. The Advance Trac stability control system is a late-availability option on two-wheel-drive Mountaineers. The upgraded Audiophile sound system with in-dash CD changer is optional on Luxury models, while Convenience models no longer offer a cassette player. Finally, power-adjustable pedals are a new option on the Convenience model.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Mercury Mountaineer.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Elaine Stone,04/08/2016
Premier AWD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A)
I purchased my 2004 Mountaineer used in 2008. I paid way below book value, due mainly to the fact that it's somewhat of a gas hog and everyone was shopping for fuel efficiency at the time. It now has 190,000 miles on it. Just had new tires put on, new wheel bearings, and replaced a worn control arm. I have had zero mechanical or electronic issues. We did replace the back hatch panel at about 100,000 miles which I hear is common for those to crack. One hinge on the back glass hatch was replaced at the same time. I hit a 10 point buck in January of this year that garnered me a new hood, driver side headlight and fender, grill and front bumper. The Mountaineer took the hit, and I was able to drive it home! There was still way more value in the car than the repairs cost. I have the 3rd row seats and there is a ton of room for hauling kids, adults, and cargo when all of the back seats are folded down. The leather interior has held up well; driver's seat is starting to crack a little. The exterior is still nice except for a rust bubble forming over the passenger back tire and some rust on the interior back doors(?). The electronic "perks" are limited due to technology not being available at the time of production, but what's on it still works. I love this car and dread the day that I have to trade. I'm sad that there are no more being produced, but since the Ford Explorer is virtually the same vehicle, I'll probably go to that when I turn this car over to my teenage son.
SD,11/06/2008
I love the look of this car but it has been nothing but a nightmare. I had to replace the solenoid in the transmission at 38,000 miles. Apparently if your tires are the same size but have diff amount of tire life left to them it can total out your entire car. I got two new tires put on and because the circumfrance was different between the to sets it caused my rear differential and transfer case to go out. The estimated repairs from the Ford dealership is at 10k! My car is only worth 9k with 63,000 miles on it and its fully loaded. This has been a total nightmare. do not purchase a Mountaineer.
K,02/02/2009
I bought my Mountaineer 10 months ago and I love it. It drives smooth and quite, but recently my car hesitates at stop signs and when shifting gears, so we know what that meant. I was hoping it would fix itself, but no. It started to make a loud vibrated jerking thud when shifting gears. I have 56k miles on it. In a matter of three days it became an inconveince to I won't drive and took it to the dealer I bought it from. The o/d light came on and was blinking. Not sure yet what the problem is but it is transmission related, whether electrical or hydrolic. I love the ride but I don't think I risk buying another Mercury:(
bigdaddy@localnet.co,07/29/2003
The handling and get up is great. The fuel mileage isnt so good. Lots of blind spots because I have the seat all the way back when I drive. Very comfortable on long trips. Good stock sound system. 3rd row seating is cramped for adults. The computer area is hard to see.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2004 Mercury Mountaineer features & specs
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
239 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
239 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
210 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
239 hp @ 4750 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Mountaineer
Related Used 2004 Mercury Mountaineer info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2006
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2014
- Used Ram 2500 2016
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2009
- Used Acura TL 2007
- Used Chrysler 300 2014
- Used Lexus IS 300 2017
- Used BMW 7 Series 2017
- Used Cadillac XT5 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Titan XD
- 2020 Challenger
- Acura ILX 2019
- Audi A4 2019
- 2019 Ford Taurus
- Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2019
- 2021 Porsche Cayenne News
- 2019 86
- 2021 Toyota 86 News
- BMW X3 M 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons