Used 2006 Mercury Mountaineer for Sale Near Me
- $6,495
2006 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury148,700 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Piehl Motors Buick Chevrolet GMC Princeton - Princeton / Illinois
We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home.To Protect Your Safety, we are currently offering Home Services:Virtual Tour of Vehicle: We will use live interactive video chat to give you a virtual walk around of any vehicle we have in stock.Test Drive at Home: We will bring the vehicle to your home for a no-obligation test drive.Local Home Delivery: If you buy a vehicle, we will deliver the vehicle to your home or a place of your choosing.2006 Mercury Mountaineer LuxuryAT HOME TEST DRIVES AND DELIVERY AVAILABLE, VIRTUAL WALKAROUND AVAILABLE, AWD.Odometer is 29684 miles below market average!Come take it for a test drive at Piehl Motors today. Piehl Motors: Simply Unbeatable!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2EU47EX6UJ24159
Stock: 5455C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- $7,499
2006 Mercury Mountaineer Premier81,080 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bell Audi - Edison / New Jersey
2006 Mercury Mountaineer Premier Oxford White Clearcoat CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 4.6L V8 SOHC 24V 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD CD Player, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Multi-zone Climate Control, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio, Premium Wheels, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, Trailer Hitch, All Wheel Drive, Sunroof, Mountaineer Premier, 4D Sport Utility, 4.6L V8 SOHC 24V, 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, AWD, Oxford White Clearcoat, Camel w/Leather-Trimmed Seats w/Embossed Preferred Suede, Class III/IV Trailer Hitch, Navigation System, Upgraded Trailer Tow Package. Bell Audi is the #1 Volume Certified Audi Dealer in New Jersey and the Northeast. We have also been consistently ranked as one of the TOP TEN Audi Certified volume dealers in the Country!! Our Internet Market Value Pricing mission at Bell Audi is to present fair, competitive market value pricing to all of our customers. Audi Certified Pre-Owned Internet Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 40,000 websites hourly. This ensures that every one of our customers receives real-time Market Value Pricing on every vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our new or preowned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games, we save customers time, frustration, and present a Truly Exceptional purchase experience. Our inventory moves extremely quickly. PLEASE BE SURE TO SECURE YOUR APPOINTMENT.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercury Mountaineer Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2EU48866UJ17993
Stock: P4756
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $5,687
2006 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury150,010 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Revolution Motors - Wentzville / Missouri
*** COMING SOON *** * COMES WITH NEW TRANSMISSION * AWD - ALL WHEEL DRIVE * INSPECTED * FRESH OIL CHANGE * NEW TIRES * LEATHER INTERIOR * SUNROOF * ALLOYS * GOOD MILES * VERY CLEAN * 3RD ROW SEATING *WAC - PLEASE CALL LARRY 314-494-6956 - PLEASE CALL SALES 636.887.2279 - visit Online 24/7 AT www.Revolution-Motors.net - Prime Rates Starting at 2.99% - Terms to 84 MO'S - Sub-Prime Financing from 16.9% and 36 MO'S - We do NOT offer Buy Here Pay Here .. But Yes, We offer Financing for EVERYONE - If you clear $350 week, WE can get you APPROVED - We Offer LOW and High Mileage Units - Shop US First or Last You'll Prefer US - We have the best PRICES in TOWN! Advertised Vehicles are priced to INCLUDE a 30 DAY LIMITED Power-Train WARRANTY - Inspections when Applicable - 30 DAY Temp Tag
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2EU47E36UJ16453
Stock: L3B6453
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,955
2006 Mercury Mountaineer Premier168,181 milesDelivery available*
Prime Auto Sales - Uniontown / Ohio
4.6L EIGHT CYLINDER! ALL WHEEL DRIVE! NO ACCIDENTS! CLEAN TITLE! TOW PACKAGE! CLEAN INTERIOR! POWER WINDOWS! SUNROOF! DVD ENTERTAINMENT! 3RD ROW SEATING! CD player! HEATED SEATS! RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT! MORE PICTURES AVAILABLE AT PRIMEAUTOSALESLLC.COM! CALL 3308186421!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercury Mountaineer Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2EU48826ZJ03656
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$6,999
2006 Mercury Mountaineer Premier122,263 milesDelivery available*
Bell Audi - Edison / New Jersey
2006 Mercury Mountaineer Premier Vivid Red Clearcoat Metallic CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 4.6L V8 SOHC 24V 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD 3rd Row Seat, Bluetooth, Hands-free, CD Player, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Multi-zone Climate Control, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio, Premium Wheels, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, Trailer Hitch, All Wheel Drive, Sunroof, Mountaineer Premier, 4D Sport Utility, 4.6L V8 SOHC 24V, 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, AWD. Bell Audi is the #1 Volume Certified Audi Dealer in New Jersey and the Northeast. We have also been consistently ranked as one of the TOP TEN Audi Certified volume dealers in the Country!! Our Internet Market Value Pricing mission at Bell Audi is to present fair, competitive market value pricing to all of our customers. Audi Certified Pre-Owned Internet Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 40,000 websites hourly. This ensures that every one of our customers receives real-time Market Value Pricing on every vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our new or preowned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games, we save customers time, frustration, and present a Truly Exceptional purchase experience. Our inventory moves extremely quickly. PLEASE BE SURE TO SECURE YOUR APPOINTMENT.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercury Mountaineer Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2EU48876UJ01687
Stock: P4752A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- $6,975
2006 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury165,486 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Okoboji Toyota - Spirit Lake / Iowa
Photos taken at time of trade-in. More pictures to follow after full detail is complete.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2EU47E66UJ20643
Stock: 24800P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- $6,995
2005 Mercury Mountaineer Premier114,505 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Auto Locators - Louisville / Tennessee
Please feel free to contact us toll free at 865-981-7441 for more information about this unit. Also be sure to see more photographs of this unit at our website @ WWW.AUTOLOCATORS1.NET. We are of course a 30+ year old automobile dealer here in East Tennessee and if you dont quite see the unit that satisfies your needs again contact us and let us see if we can help you find what you are looking for.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercury Mountaineer Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2DU86WX5ZJ15248
Stock: 32E
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,249
2007 Mercury Mountaineer Premier162,873 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Boucher Hyundai of Waukesha - Waukesha / Wisconsin
*New Arrival w/V8, AWD, Tow Package, 3rd Row Seating, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Navigation, Premium Audio, and iPod Input!! Local Trade w/Clean CARFAX and IMPECCABLE Service & Maintenance History!!*This Light French Silk Clearcoat Metallic 2007 Mercury Mountaineer Premier has been fully inspected by our factory-certified technicians and comes with our Boucher-exclusive 1-year SmartCare maintenance package, which includes 3 complimentary oil changes and much more - a $1,000 value!!*Please contact our Boucher Hyundai sales team to verify availability. We can have your vehicle pulled up and ready for you in our exclusive 50-vehicle climate-controlled indoor showroom at 1537 E Moreland Blvd, Waukesha, WI 53186 (right next to the old Pick 'N Save building).*Price excludes tax, title, license, service fee, and dealer-installed options or accessories. Please contact dealer to verify all standard and optional equipment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercury Mountaineer Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2EU48817UJ03730
Stock: 20HN1201A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- $4,995
2005 Mercury Mountaineer Premier170,978 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Maczuk Chrysler - Hermann / Missouri
2005 MERCURY MOUNTAINEER PREMIER AWD, 4.8 V8 AUTOMATIC, LEATHER SEATS, 3RD ROW, POWER FRONT SEATS, REAR DVD, REAR AIR, 6 DISC CD PLAYER, TOW PACKAGE, FULLY LOADED....FOR MORE INFO CALL 573-486-3992 OR EMAIL MACZUKFINANCE@CENTURYTEL.NET MACZUK CHRYSLER INC. YOUR HOMETOWN DEALER
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercury Mountaineer Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2DU86W05ZJ08695
Stock: P2499A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-12-2020
- $9,300
2007 Mercury Mountaineer Premier80,217 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Simotes Motor Sales & Service - Minooka / Illinois
** This vehicle is covered by our 15-day or 500 mile limited warranty! There may also be factory warranty remaining and most vehicles are eligible for extended service contracts. Ask for more details when you stop in or over the phone when you call to schedule your appointment. ** Simotes Motor Sales has been a family owned business for over 33 years in Minooka, IL. We have a full service department with certified technicians, five lifts and 10 service bays. All of our vehicles receive several hours of reconditioning to make sure they are ready for the next owner, you! We are a hassle-free pricing store and spend tens of hours each week to make sure you are receiving the best value in the entire Midwest. Being a local business for 33 years has allowed us to obtain some of the best auto lenders in the country. We have lenders with interest rates as low as 2.99% and also offer financing to customers with insufficient credit, at interest rates you would be surprised by! We have great relationships with smaller credit unions and large national banks, with everything in between. Ask about our financing options today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercury Mountaineer Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2EU38817UJ08694
Stock: J08694
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,971
2005 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury184,729 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Martin Nissan - Skokie / Illinois
This 2005 Mercury Mountaineer AWD is a one owner!! LEATHER, ROOF, ALLOYS AND RUNS STRONG!! A/C BLOWS COLD AS WELL!! It has not been through our safety inspection and for that reason is being sold as a MECHANIC SPECIAL IS SOLD AS-IS AND DOES NOT HAVE ANY GUARANTEES AND IS SOLD AS-IS SINCE IT HAS NOT BEEN INSPECTED BY OUR SERVICE DEPT.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2ZU86K45ZJ12574
Stock: N10408A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- New Listing$4,999
2005 Mercury Mountaineer Convenience209,269 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Larry H. Miller Ford Lincoln Draper - Draper / Utah
Black 2005 Mercury Mountaineer AWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.0L V6 SOHC Flex Fuel AWD.Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercury Mountaineer Convenience with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2ZU86K25ZJ25890
Stock: P5868A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $5,952
2007 Mercury Mountaineer Base234,998 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Volkswagen Columbus - Columbus / Georgia
Comfort & Convenience Pkg Pwr Moonroof Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 4.0L Sohc 12-Valve V6 Engine Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercury Mountaineer with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2EU37E97UJ13343
Stock: 7UJ13343
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $2,400
2005 Mercury Mountaineer Convenience105,029 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2005 Mercury Mountaineer 4dr 4dr 114 WB Convenience AWD features a 4.0L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Red with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Overhead Console, Rear Wipers, Sport Seats, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercury Mountaineer Convenience with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2ZU86K75UJ02604
Stock: AAW-J02604
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- New Listing$5,750
2007 Mercury Mountaineer Premier147,499 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Smicklas Chevrolet - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
We are excited to offer this 2007 Mercury Mountaineer. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. A Mercury with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Mountaineer Premier was gently driven and it shows. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Mercury Mountaineer Premier. More information about the 2007 Mercury Mountaineer: Mercury's 2007 Mountaineer mid-size SUV, which is closely related to the Ford Explorer, has truck-based underpinnings, making it a good choice for those who plan to tow. It now also makes a strong argument based on safety features. And with plenty of standard comfort and convenience equipment, it represents a strong value when compared to its competitors. Interesting features of this model are safety features, towing capability., and Available V8 power We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercury Mountaineer Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2EU38E47UJ09120
Stock: 7UJ09120
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- New Listing$9,900
2005 Mercury Mountaineer Premier74,002 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kent Parsons Ford Lincoln - Martinsburg / West Virginia
Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc.Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance. We ask to wear masks and are utilizing sneeze guards for desk top discussions. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our management team for requests.CARFAX One-Owner.Tan 2005 Mercury Mountaineer AWD 4.0L V6 SOHC Flex Fuel Clean CARFAX. AWD.Your Small Town Dealer with Big City Pricing!!! Recent Arrival! 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercury Mountaineer Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2DU86K75ZJ20923
Stock: 20P77A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,300
2007 Mercury Mountaineer Premier75,050 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bob Bell Genesis - Glen Burnie / Maryland
2007 Mercury Mountaineer PremierAt Bob Bell, our goal is to present you with a car you will be happy to drive, every day. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to consistently adjust prices, offering consumers "THE BEST PRICE" possible. We strive to offer you an excellent selection of vehicles, a great deal and a positive experience with our professional staff. We sell and service all makes and models! Some examples are Ford, Hyundai, Kia, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as every other brand. Proudly serving Anne Arundel County, Howard County, Prince Georges County, Carroll County, Baltimore, Baltimore County and many more! **CALL 410-766-3600**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercury Mountaineer Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2EU388X7UJ12453
Stock: H21011A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- Price Drop$3,900
2007 Mercury Mountaineer Premier148,509 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Al Cioni Ford - Granville / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercury Mountaineer Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2EU48E17UJ18993
Certified Pre-Owned: No