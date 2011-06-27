Used 2006 Mercury Mountaineer for Sale

  • $6,495

    2006 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury

    148,700 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Piehl Motors Buick Chevrolet GMC Princeton - Princeton / Illinois

    2006 Mercury Mountaineer LuxuryAT HOME TEST DRIVES AND DELIVERY AVAILABLE, VIRTUAL WALKAROUND AVAILABLE, AWD.Odometer is 29684 miles below market average!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4M2EU47EX6UJ24159
    Stock: 5455C
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-01-2020

  • $7,499

    2006 Mercury Mountaineer Premier

    81,080 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Bell Audi - Edison / New Jersey

    2006 Mercury Mountaineer Premier Oxford White Clearcoat CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 4.6L V8 SOHC 24V 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD CD Player, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Multi-zone Climate Control, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio, Premium Wheels, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, Trailer Hitch, All Wheel Drive, Sunroof, Mountaineer Premier, 4D Sport Utility, 4.6L V8 SOHC 24V, 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, AWD, Oxford White Clearcoat, Camel w/Leather-Trimmed Seats w/Embossed Preferred Suede, Class III/IV Trailer Hitch, Navigation System, Upgraded Trailer Tow Package.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Mercury Mountaineer Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4M2EU48866UJ17993
    Stock: P4756
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-07-2020

  • $5,687

    2006 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury

    150,010 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Revolution Motors - Wentzville / Missouri

    *** COMING SOON *** * COMES WITH NEW TRANSMISSION * AWD - ALL WHEEL DRIVE * INSPECTED * FRESH OIL CHANGE * NEW TIRES * LEATHER INTERIOR * SUNROOF * ALLOYS * GOOD MILES * VERY CLEAN * 3RD ROW SEATING *

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4M2EU47E36UJ16453
    Stock: L3B6453
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $4,955

    2006 Mercury Mountaineer Premier

    168,181 miles
    Delivery available*

    Prime Auto Sales - Uniontown / Ohio

    4.6L EIGHT CYLINDER! ALL WHEEL DRIVE! NO ACCIDENTS! CLEAN TITLE! TOW PACKAGE! CLEAN INTERIOR! POWER WINDOWS! SUNROOF! DVD ENTERTAINMENT! 3RD ROW SEATING! CD player! HEATED SEATS! RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT! MORE PICTURES AVAILABLE AT PRIMEAUTOSALESLLC.COM! CALL 3308186421!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Mercury Mountaineer Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4M2EU48826ZJ03656
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $6,999

    2006 Mercury Mountaineer Premier

    122,263 miles
    Delivery available*

    Bell Audi - Edison / New Jersey

    2006 Mercury Mountaineer Premier Vivid Red Clearcoat Metallic CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 4.6L V8 SOHC 24V 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD 3rd Row Seat, Bluetooth, Hands-free, CD Player, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Multi-zone Climate Control, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio, Premium Wheels, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, Trailer Hitch, All Wheel Drive, Sunroof, Mountaineer Premier, 4D Sport Utility, 4.6L V8 SOHC 24V, 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, AWD.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Mercury Mountaineer Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4M2EU48876UJ01687
    Stock: P4752A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-29-2020

  • $6,975

    2006 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury

    165,486 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Okoboji Toyota - Spirit Lake / Iowa

    Photos taken at time of trade-in. More pictures to follow after full detail is complete.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4M2EU47E66UJ20643
    Stock: 24800P
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-18-2020

  • $6,995

    2005 Mercury Mountaineer Premier

    114,505 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Auto Locators - Louisville / Tennessee

    Please feel free to contact us toll free at 865-981-7441 for more information about this unit. Also be sure to see more photographs of this unit at our website @ WWW.AUTOLOCATORS1.NET. We are of course a 30+ year old automobile dealer here in East Tennessee and if you dont quite see the unit that satisfies your needs again contact us and let us see if we can help you find what you are looking for.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Mercury Mountaineer Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4M2DU86WX5ZJ15248
    Stock: 32E
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $9,249

    2007 Mercury Mountaineer Premier

    162,873 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Boucher Hyundai of Waukesha - Waukesha / Wisconsin

    *New Arrival w/V8, AWD, Tow Package, 3rd Row Seating, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Navigation, Premium Audio, and iPod Input!! Local Trade w/Clean CARFAX and IMPECCABLE Service & Maintenance History!!*This Light French Silk Clearcoat Metallic 2007 Mercury Mountaineer Premier has been fully inspected by our factory-certified technicians

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Mercury Mountaineer Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4M2EU48817UJ03730
    Stock: 20HN1201A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-30-2020

  • $4,995

    2005 Mercury Mountaineer Premier

    170,978 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Maczuk Chrysler - Hermann / Missouri

    2005 MERCURY MOUNTAINEER PREMIER AWD, 4.8 V8 AUTOMATIC, LEATHER SEATS, 3RD ROW, POWER FRONT SEATS, REAR DVD, REAR AIR, 6 DISC CD PLAYER, TOW PACKAGE, FULLY LOADED

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Mercury Mountaineer Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4M2DU86W05ZJ08695
    Stock: P2499A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-12-2020

  • $9,300

    2007 Mercury Mountaineer Premier

    80,217 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Simotes Motor Sales & Service - Minooka / Illinois

    ** This vehicle is covered by our 15-day or 500 mile limited warranty! There may also be factory warranty remaining and most vehicles are eligible for extended service contracts.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Mercury Mountaineer Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4M2EU38817UJ08694
    Stock: J08694
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $4,971

    2005 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury

    184,729 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Martin Nissan - Skokie / Illinois

    This 2005 Mercury Mountaineer AWD is a one owner!! LEATHER, ROOF, ALLOYS AND RUNS STRONG!! A/C BLOWS COLD AS WELL!! It has not been through our safety inspection and for that reason is being sold as a MECHANIC SPECIAL IS SOLD AS-IS AND DOES NOT HAVE ANY GUARANTEES AND IS SOLD AS-IS SINCE IT HAS NOT BEEN INSPECTED BY OUR SERVICE DEPT.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4M2ZU86K45ZJ12574
    Stock: N10408A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-15-2020

  • New Listing
    $4,999

    2005 Mercury Mountaineer Convenience

    209,269 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Larry H. Miller Ford Lincoln Draper - Draper / Utah

    Black 2005 Mercury Mountaineer AWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.0L V6 SOHC Flex Fuel AWD.Recent Arrival!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Mercury Mountaineer Convenience with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4M2ZU86K25ZJ25890
    Stock: P5868A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-25-2020

  • $5,952

    2007 Mercury Mountaineer Base

    234,998 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    AutoNation Volkswagen Columbus - Columbus / Georgia

    Comfort & Convenience Pkg Pwr Moonroof Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 4.0L Sohc 12-Valve V6 Engine Standard Paint

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Mercury Mountaineer with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4M2EU37E97UJ13343
    Stock: 7UJ13343
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-15-2020

  • $2,400

    2005 Mercury Mountaineer Convenience

    105,029 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois

    This 2005 Mercury Mountaineer 4dr 4dr 114 WB Convenience AWD features a 4.0L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Red with a Gray interior. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Overhead Console, Rear Wipers, Sport Seats, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Mercury Mountaineer Convenience with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4M2ZU86K75UJ02604
    Stock: AAW-J02604
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-22-2020

  • New Listing
    $5,750

    2007 Mercury Mountaineer Premier

    147,499 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Smicklas Chevrolet - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma

    2007 Mercury Mountaineer. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. A Mercury with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Mountaineer Premier was gently driven and it shows. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Mercury Mountaineer Premier. More information about the 2007 Mercury Mountaineer: Mercury's 2007 Mountaineer mid-size SUV, which is closely related to the Ford Explorer, has truck-based underpinnings, making it a good choice for those who plan to tow. It now also makes a strong argument based on safety features. And with plenty of standard comfort and convenience equipment, it represents a strong value when compared to its competitors. Interesting features of this model are safety features, towing capability., and Available V8 power

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Mercury Mountaineer Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4M2EU38E47UJ09120
    Stock: 7UJ09120
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-21-2020

  • New Listing
    $9,900

    2005 Mercury Mountaineer Premier

    74,002 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Kent Parsons Ford Lincoln - Martinsburg / West Virginia

    CARFAX One-Owner.Tan 2005 Mercury Mountaineer AWD 4.0L V6 SOHC Flex Fuel Clean CARFAX. AWD. 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Mercury Mountaineer Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4M2DU86K75ZJ20923
    Stock: 20P77A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $7,300

    2007 Mercury Mountaineer Premier

    75,050 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Bob Bell Genesis - Glen Burnie / Maryland

    2007 Mercury Mountaineer Premier

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Mercury Mountaineer Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4M2EU388X7UJ12453
    Stock: H21011A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-20-2020

  • Price Drop
    $3,900

    2007 Mercury Mountaineer Premier

    148,509 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Al Cioni Ford - Granville / Illinois

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Mercury Mountaineer Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4M2EU48E17UJ18993
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

