2008 Mercury Mountaineer Review

Pros & Cons

  • Composed and smooth ride, agile handling, quality cabin with plenty of passenger room in all three rows, all major safety features come standard.
  • Spongy brake feel, V8 doesn't feel as strong as competitors' engines, no dual-range 4WD available, some cheap interior pieces, poor resale value.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Due to higher gas prices and new competition from crossover SUVs, truck-based midsize SUVs like the 2008 Mercury Mountaineer are losing the popularity they enjoyed in the 1990s. The Mountaineer's appeal now lies mostly with cost-conscious buyers who want luxury features and require strong towing capacity.

Vehicle overview

The Mercury Mountaineer was created at a time when the Ford Explorer was the hottest thing since the planet Mercury. The Mountaineer provided a different styling take and a slightly more upscale interior than the Explorer, and its available all-wheel-drive system helped make it more appealing to people who just wanted all-weather traction rather than the pretentious off-roading ability of true four-wheel drive.

Today's 2008 Mercury Mountaineer utilizes the same philosophy, but a decade later, rising gas prices and the equally rising popularity of crossover SUVs have dimmed its light considerably. No longer is the Explorer the number-one-selling sport-utility, and the Mountaineer's fortunes haven't fared any better. Still, this big Mercury has some desirable attributes, such as good on-road manners, lots of available luxury features and a smooth, comfortable ride. The Mountaineer can also tow up to 7,220 pounds when properly equipped, double what most crossovers can handle.

In our opinion, the 2008 Mercury Mountaineer is still a solid pick among the "old regime" of truck-based, quasi-luxury SUVs like the Dodge Durango/Chrysler Aspen, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Jeep Commander, Nissan Pathfinder and Toyota 4Runner. This is especially true for family buyers mainly interested in an SUV for around-town use. But compared to top seven-passenger crossovers like the Mazda CX-9, GMC Acadia and Toyota Highlander, the Mountaineer's only significant advantages are its higher towing capacity and potentially lower discounted price. As such, we think most shoppers looking at a Mountaineer will likely be happier with a midsize or large crossover instead.

2008 Mercury Mountaineer models

The 2008 Mercury Mountaineer is a midsize SUV available in base and Premier trim levels. Rear-wheel drive is standard on both trims, with all-wheel drive optional. Base models seat five and include plenty of equipment including 17-inch wheels, a six-way power driver seat, cruise control, full power accessories, a leather-wrapped tilt steering wheel with audio controls and a CD player stereo with auxiliary audio jack. Optional is a Third-Row Seat package that adds a fold-flat 50/50-split rear bench and auxiliary climate control. Base Mountaineers with the Comfort package receive leather upholstery, heated front seats, a 10-way power driver seat, a six-way power passenger seat and dual-zone climate control.

The Mountaineer Premier comes standard with the third-row seat and most of the equipment from the Comfort package. Optional on the Premier is a Third-Row Seat Elite package that includes a power-folding feature for the third row. Also available are power-deployable running boards, rear parking assist, heated front seats, a navigation system and a rear seat DVD entertainment system. A Moon & Tune Elite package is available on both trims and includes a sunroof, upgraded stereo with in-dash six-CD changer and satellite radio preparation. Any Mountaineer that has three rows and leather seating can opt for second-row captain's chairs that drop passenger capacity from seven to six. There is also a towing package available on both trims, and Mercury says the Sync system and 20-inch wheels will be offered later in the model year.

2008 Highlights

Standard equipment and package content changes mark the 2008 Mercury Mountaineer. Leather upholstery and dual-zone automatic climate control are no longer standard on the base model, and the Premier trim goes without such previously standard items as the power-folding third-row seat, parking assist and heated front seats with memory. They now become options. A "Mercury Sync" system debuts later in the year; it allows drivers to easily control cell phones, iPods and other electronic devices through voice commands and the vehicle's control inputs. Other changes include newly optional 20-inch wheels and a capless fuel filler (both with late availability).

Performance & mpg

The standard engine is a 4.0-liter V6 good for 210 horsepower and 254 pound-feet of torque. The Mountaineer Premier trim level can be equipped with an optional 4.6-liter V8 rated for 292 hp and 300 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed automatic transmission is standard with the V6, while the V8 comes with a six-speed unit. Both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive are available with either engine. Properly equipped, a Mountaineer can tow up to 7,220 pounds. An all-wheel-drive, V8-equipped Mountaineer takes about 8.3 seconds to reach 60 mph. This is a respectable number, but competitors like the Toyota 4Runner are considerably quicker. Fuel economy ratings for 2008 are about the same, regardless of the drivetrain configuration you choose -- 13 mpg in the city and 18-20 mpg on the highway. These numbers are worse than those of three-row crossover SUVs like the Honda Pilot and Mazda CX-9.

Safety

All major safety features come standard, including antilock disc brakes and a stability control system with a rollover sensor. Airbag coverage includes front seat side airbags and first- and second-row side curtain airbags. Other SUVs include curtain airbags for all three rows.

Reverse parking sensors are optional on the Premier model but not available on the base Mountaineer. Power-adjustable pedals with memory are optional on all Mountaineers. The Mountaineer fared quite well in crash tests, earning a perfect five stars across the board in all National Highway Transportation Safety Administration frontal- and side-impact tests. It also earned the top rating of "Good" in frontal-offset crash testing conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Driving

More softly tuned than the Explorer, the 2008 Mercury Mountaineer is designed to spend far more of its time on the pavement than on dirt. A four-wheel independent suspension gives the Mountaineer a firmly buttoned-down ride and keeps the tires in contact with the road surface even over rough bumps. Generous cabin insulation results in a highway ride that's as quiet as it is comfortable. Handling is pretty good for a traditional SUV, as the Mercury feels predictable and stable in corners and higher-speed turns. Many crossover midsize SUVs are better, though, offering a more carlike driving experience. Either engine is powerful enough to keep up with traffic, though the V8 is more refined and offers more grunt off the line while providing about the same fuel economy. Competitors' V8s feel stronger still, though.

Interior

The Mountaineer's two-tone interior offers an effective blend of style and functionality, with room for five, six or seven passengers, depending on how you equip it. You'll find some low-grade materials here and there, but overall, the cabin is attractive and solidly constructed. Two adults can ride in the third-row seats on short trips, and children will be content sitting back there. Choosing the third-row option slightly reduces available cargo space. Seven-passenger Mountaineers max out at 83.7 cubic feet of cargo space, while five-passenger versions offer 85.8 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Mercury Mountaineer.

See all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

No other SUV comes close to Mountaineer
Chris,10/19/2007
This is a great SUV. Mercury really put their effort and time in this vehicle. All the details are very thought out and has a very stylish exterior and interior. It is very spacious and will fit any large family with up to 7. I really like how nice the ride is and is very comfortable. We were looking at other vehicles to consider, but we made a very smart choice and got this. This is a perfect SUV for a single person or a family of 7. And the V8 engine is very powerful and its just an overall awesome vehicle to own.
My third mountaineer and it's a lemon!
defectivemntnr,09/08/2010
Does Ford Motor Co care about losing a loyal customer?In my case the answer is no, not at all.I leased a 2008 Mercury Mountaineer 11/07,our third one.It was fine until 4/09 when it didn't start one day.Then it began to happen more frequently.My family ha been stranded countless times due to this problem. After several attempts at Ford Lincoln Mercury dealerships to fix the problem it still exists.The alternator,starter bad relay and battery have all been replaced yet several times a week I am left stranded somewhere with this defective vehicle that won't start.I have been in communication with the Ford Cust. Solutions team through two courses of repairs,a Special Ford Engineer was even sent
Love the SUV, but poor interior quality
Ron,08/30/2008
We love the room, the ride, the v8 power, the appearance, and we know from the past that we will love the AWD. The MPG is acceptable for an AWD mid-size SUV. We test drove the vehicle on a bright sunny day 98 F and heard no rattles or noises, but took delivery in the evening after sundown, temp 71F. On the way home the upper console started making an annoying noise when we hit seams in the road. We made 2 visits to fix the problem. Another Mountaineer that hadn't been prepped did the same thing, as did the 08 Explorer Rental. Service manager said that if more than 2 do the same, then Ford would say they're built that way. Excuse me? Dealer put foam in that area. Problem solved for now?
My third Mountaineer
Pickivicki,03/11/2017
4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
Great work horse. Very little maintenance required. The transmission is completely sealed so there is no maintenance on that. This SUV is a base model. My first and second were luxury editions with all the bells and whistles. I missed those features on this one although I could play my music from my iPhone via a jack.
See all 8 reviews of the 2008 Mercury Mountaineer
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed automatic
Gas
292 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
13 city / 20 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed automatic
Gas
292 hp @ 5750 rpm
See all Used 2008 Mercury Mountaineer features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2008 Mercury Mountaineer

Used 2008 Mercury Mountaineer Overview

The Used 2008 Mercury Mountaineer is offered in the following submodels: Mountaineer SUV. Available styles include Premier 4dr SUV AWD (4.6L 8cyl 6A), 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Premier 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Premier 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 6A), Premier 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), and 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Mercury Mountaineer?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Mercury Mountaineer trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Mercury Mountaineer Base is priced between $6,800 and$6,800 with odometer readings between 128628 and128628 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Mercury Mountaineers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Mercury Mountaineer for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2008 Mountaineers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,800 and mileage as low as 128628 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Mercury Mountaineer.

Can't find a used 2008 Mercury Mountaineers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercury Mountaineer for sale - 6 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $15,100.

Find a used Mercury for sale - 5 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $12,027.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury Mountaineer for sale - 5 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $22,402.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury for sale - 3 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $14,255.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Mercury Mountaineer?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercury lease specials
Check out Mercury Mountaineer lease specials

