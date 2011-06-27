Vehicle overview

The Mercury Mountaineer was created at a time when the Ford Explorer was the hottest thing since the planet Mercury. The Mountaineer provided a different styling take and a slightly more upscale interior than the Explorer, and its available all-wheel-drive system helped make it more appealing to people who just wanted all-weather traction rather than the pretentious off-roading ability of true four-wheel drive.

Today's 2008 Mercury Mountaineer utilizes the same philosophy, but a decade later, rising gas prices and the equally rising popularity of crossover SUVs have dimmed its light considerably. No longer is the Explorer the number-one-selling sport-utility, and the Mountaineer's fortunes haven't fared any better. Still, this big Mercury has some desirable attributes, such as good on-road manners, lots of available luxury features and a smooth, comfortable ride. The Mountaineer can also tow up to 7,220 pounds when properly equipped, double what most crossovers can handle.

In our opinion, the 2008 Mercury Mountaineer is still a solid pick among the "old regime" of truck-based, quasi-luxury SUVs like the Dodge Durango/Chrysler Aspen, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Jeep Commander, Nissan Pathfinder and Toyota 4Runner. This is especially true for family buyers mainly interested in an SUV for around-town use. But compared to top seven-passenger crossovers like the Mazda CX-9, GMC Acadia and Toyota Highlander, the Mountaineer's only significant advantages are its higher towing capacity and potentially lower discounted price. As such, we think most shoppers looking at a Mountaineer will likely be happier with a midsize or large crossover instead.