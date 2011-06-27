  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Mountaineer
  4. Used 2002 Mercury Mountaineer
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(116)
Appraise this car

2002 Mercury Mountaineer Review

Pros & Cons

  • Third-row seating, independent rear suspension, powerful engines, wide selection of convenience features, attractive new design inside and out.
  • No Control Trac 4WD option, poor fuel economy with V8, unnecessary taillight protectors come standard.
Other years
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
Mercury Mountaineer for Sale
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,648 - $3,141
Used Mountaineer for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

An Explorer wearing a tuxedo, Mountaineer's trump card is its exclusive all-wheel-drive system.

Vehicle overview

Mercury's Mountaineer debuted several years ago as an upscale version of the best-selling Ford Explorer sport-utility vehicle. The problem was, Ford's Explorer could be just as luxurious as the Mountaineer and, in some cases, was even more expensive. For 2002, Mercury has attempted to further distinguish their sport-ute from the popular Explorer. The result is a fine SUV, with improved handling characteristics and generous feature content.

This near-luxury sport-ute comes with either a 4.0-liter V6 making 210 horsepower or a 4.6-liter V8 pumping out 240 ponies. Both engines come mated to a five-speed automatic transmission. The new V8 offers copious and refined power delivery, but unimpressive mileage numbers.

Mountaineer has been redesigned inside and out, and the results are pleasing. Now easily distinguishable from the Explorer from the A-pillars forward, its "New Edge" theme makes use of a satin-finish grille and bold headlamps. Meanwhile, the interior gets satin-aluminum trim accents, lending a distinctive, high-tech flavor to this former Explorer clone.

Improvements to the Mountaineer are much more than cosmetic, however. An all-new independent rear suspension featuring a unique porthole-in-frame design debuts this year. This setup allows the rear floor to drop 7 inches - thereby making room for a third-row seat - while increasing ground clearance to 9.2 inches. At the same time, ride and handling have been dramatically improved. The Mountaineer now feels more stable on the road and exhibits flatter cornering characteristics. A 2.5-inch wider stance improves handling even more, while increasing interior room.

Noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) have also been improved in the 2002 Mountaineer. A 50-percent reduction of air leakage into the truck's cabin and a refined automatic transmission make for a more serene driving environment, although some vibration from the available all-wheel-drive system does intrude through the floor.

New convenience features in the Mountaineer include a standard six-way power adjustable driver's seat, along with optional adjustable pedals, heated front seats and heated exterior mirrors. Among the Mountaineer's new safety features are optional side curtain airbags, a stiffer body shell and a lower front bumper for improved crash compatibility with other vehicles. Later in the model year, rollover protection sensors, and a new AdvanceTrac traction/stability control system will also be available.

The Mountaineer's strengths lie in its feature content, powerful engine choices and improved rear suspension. There are plenty of SUVs on the market, but if you want an Explorer, yet can't stomach the thought of owning the golden retriever of sport-utility vehicles, the Mountaineer just might float your boat.

2002 Highlights

Mercury has overhauled their Mountaineer for model-year 2002 in an attempt to make it more car-like than ever before. Among the improvements are a 2.5-inch wider stance for improved handling and roominess, a new independent rear suspension that improves ride and handling, while at the same time accommodating a standard third row of seats, larger door openings with a lower step-in height, standard six-way power adjustable driver's seat and optional power adjustable pedals. With this year's redesign, Mercury is trying to further differentiate the Mountaineer from its look-alike cousin the Ford Explorer.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Mercury Mountaineer.

5(42%)
4(30%)
3(18%)
2(9%)
1(1%)
4.0
116 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 116 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2002 Mercury Mountaineer, 4.6L V8, 5-A, AWD.
car_enthusiast,03/21/2011
Wow, after reading so many terrible reviews about this suv, I must say I am a very fortunate owner then. (3rd owner to precise). My 4.6 has well over 120,000 miles on it and I never had any transmission problems. (Yes, never). The tranny shifts fast and has good gear ratios which enable this suv to have really quick acceleration. And all of the people that say this car has a terrible fuel economy probably drive too aggresively. We took this car out for a very long highway trip and we averaged over 20mpg during the trip and our car had 4-5 people inside, full trunk of heavy bags, and our avg. speed was over 70mph. Mixed Mpg with mostly city driving ranges from low to high teens.
2002, 4.6L V8 AWD model
av8r1x,07/09/2012
217,000 + miles and still going strong! original engine, original transmission. However, I get regular oil changes, change the air filter regularly, clean the engine once in a while, etc...my only complaints are 1) the engineers who designed this vehicle did not put a governor on the accelerator, and sometimes when you take your foot off and coast, the gears shift down with a "thunk," instead of gradually, but this doesn't do any harm to the tranny, and 2) i had problems early-on with the vent system in the rear (3rd row seats). it makes a clicking noise sometimes, like the fan motor isn't working.
First car
tylermex,06/23/2011
This was my first car that i have shared with my brother. it was very easy to drive and pretty fast. it takes a second to kick into gear but its fast and handles good. my only main complaints are these: it is very shaky on the highway, the altinator dies pretty quickly (with car aftermarket audio), and my engine has made squeeky and clicking sounds everynow and then which were minor fixes. i am happy to leave this car for a new one only because of the 10mpg city and 17 highway, its rediculous
Longest Lasting SUV in this family
amkrug2,08/11/2014
My father bought this car in '03 with just over 30k miles on it. Being a repo, there were a couple small problems that the dealership happily fixed, such as a new steering wheel (Lady who owned before broke all the buttons) and one seat replaced. We modified the intake by putting an aftermarket spectre cold air intake on it, but besides that is totally stock. This car lasted like that for 160k miles. The transmission was starting to slip and the front hubs needed attention. We went ahead and replaced them. Now, mind you, nothing ever broke, we just went ahead and replaced before they did. 62k miles later, it broke down for the first time and was just the pump. She is still going strong!
See all 116 reviews of the 2002 Mercury Mountaineer
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
210 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
210 hp @ 5100 rpm
See all Used 2002 Mercury Mountaineer features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover2 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2002 Mercury Mountaineer

Used 2002 Mercury Mountaineer Overview

The Used 2002 Mercury Mountaineer is offered in the following submodels: Mountaineer SUV. Available styles include AWD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), and 2WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Mercury Mountaineer?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2002 Mercury Mountaineers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Mercury Mountaineer for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2002 Mercury Mountaineer.

Can't find a used 2002 Mercury Mountaineers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercury Mountaineer for sale - 1 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $15,721.

Find a used Mercury for sale - 2 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $20,238.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury Mountaineer for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $7,665.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury for sale - 5 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $9,596.

Should I lease or buy a 2002 Mercury Mountaineer?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercury lease specials
Check out Mercury Mountaineer lease specials

Related Used 2002 Mercury Mountaineer info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles