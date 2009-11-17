Used 2000 Mercury Mountaineer for Sale Near Me
42 listings
- 144,033 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,976
- 161,855 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$1,750
- 227,116 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,500
- 213,252 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$3,795
- 182,264 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,800
- 179,017 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
- 170,057 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$4,900
- 117,904 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,488
- 146,733 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,895
- 85,957 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,434
- 159,335 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
- 114,505 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,995
- 170,978 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995
- 184,729 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,971
- 209,269 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,999
- 105,029 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,400
- 74,002 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,900
- 148,700 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,495
Consumer Reviews for the Mercury Mountaineer
ajs,11/17/2009
I learned from the dealer the 1999 to 2001 were the best built in this series and they have a strong following. I have found that out by talking to other owners. The Mountaineer is the top of the line. The V-8 engine is strong, transmission strong, solid body, has a truck feel (it is a Ranger w/ SUV body). With Zaino polish the paint shines great and people are amaised it is 10 years old. This car is a solid performer, a great winter car. If I keep the rpm's under 2,000 on the interstate, I'll get 20.5 to 21.5 mpg. For good gas mileage drive with a soft foot on the accelerator. Fine a good one and keep it.
