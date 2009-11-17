Used 2000 Mercury Mountaineer for Sale Near Me

42 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Mountaineer Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 42 listings
  • 2000 Mercury Mountaineer
    used

    2000 Mercury Mountaineer

    144,033 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,976

    Details
  • 2000 Mercury Mountaineer
    used

    2000 Mercury Mountaineer

    161,855 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $1,750

    Details
  • 1999 Mercury Mountaineer
    used

    1999 Mercury Mountaineer

    227,116 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,500

    Details
  • 1998 Mercury Mountaineer
    used

    1998 Mercury Mountaineer

    213,252 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,795

    Details
  • 1998 Mercury Mountaineer
    used

    1998 Mercury Mountaineer

    182,264 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,800

    Details
  • 1997 Mercury Mountaineer
    used

    1997 Mercury Mountaineer

    179,017 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2003 Mercury Mountaineer Convenience in White
    used

    2003 Mercury Mountaineer Convenience

    170,057 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $4,900

    Details
  • 2003 Mercury Mountaineer
    used

    2003 Mercury Mountaineer

    117,904 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,488

    Details
  • 2003 Mercury Mountaineer
    used

    2003 Mercury Mountaineer

    146,733 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,895

    Details
  • 2004 Mercury Mountaineer Convenience in Red
    used

    2004 Mercury Mountaineer Convenience

    85,957 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,434

    Details
  • 2004 Mercury Mountaineer Premier in White
    used

    2004 Mercury Mountaineer Premier

    159,335 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2005 Mercury Mountaineer Premier in Off White/Cream
    used

    2005 Mercury Mountaineer Premier

    114,505 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2005 Mercury Mountaineer Premier
    used

    2005 Mercury Mountaineer Premier

    170,978 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2005 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury

    184,729 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,971

    Details
  • 2005 Mercury Mountaineer Convenience in Black
    used

    2005 Mercury Mountaineer Convenience

    209,269 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2005 Mercury Mountaineer Convenience in Red
    used

    2005 Mercury Mountaineer Convenience

    105,029 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,400

    Details
  • 2005 Mercury Mountaineer Premier in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Mercury Mountaineer Premier

    74,002 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,900

    Details
  • 2006 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury in Gray
    used

    2006 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury

    148,700 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,495

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mercury Mountaineer searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 42 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Mountaineer
  4. Used 2000 Mercury Mountaineer

Consumer Reviews for the Mercury Mountaineer

Read recent reviews for the Mercury Mountaineer
Overall Consumer Rating
4.547 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 47 reviews
  • 5
    (62%)
  • 4
    (32%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 2
    (2%)
One of many fans of this car
ajs,11/17/2009
I learned from the dealer the 1999 to 2001 were the best built in this series and they have a strong following. I have found that out by talking to other owners. The Mountaineer is the top of the line. The V-8 engine is strong, transmission strong, solid body, has a truck feel (it is a Ranger w/ SUV body). With Zaino polish the paint shines great and people are amaised it is 10 years old. This car is a solid performer, a great winter car. If I keep the rpm's under 2,000 on the interstate, I'll get 20.5 to 21.5 mpg. For good gas mileage drive with a soft foot on the accelerator. Fine a good one and keep it.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mercury
Mountaineer
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Mercury Mountaineer info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings