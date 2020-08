Used 2000 Mercury Mountaineer for Sale Near Me

Folsom Lake Toyota - Folsom / California

We are excited to offer this 2000 Mercury Mountaineer. This 2000 Mercury Mountaineer comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Off-road or on the street, this Mercury Mountaineer handles with ease. Take home this Mercury Mountaineer , and you will have the power of 4WD. It's a great feature when you need to drive over tricky terrain or through inclement weather. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. At Folsom Lake Toyota, you can be sure that your experience is our #1 priority. We will always do business in a manner that represents our core values of integrity, transparency, professionalism and teamwork. You can also reach us at 916-355-1544 or by visiting us online at www.folsomlaketoyota.com. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2000 Mercury Mountaineer with AWD/4WD .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4M2DU76E0YUJ06867

Stock: YUJ06867

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-04-2020