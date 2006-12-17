Used 2007 Mercury Mountaineer for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Katy - Katy / Texas

All Wheel Drive 4.0L Sohc 12-Valve V6 Engine You can find this 2008 Mercury Mountaineer and many others like it at AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Katy. This Mercury includes: 4.0L SOHC 12-VALVE V6 ENGINE (STD) V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel This 2008 Mercury Mountaineer comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. This AWD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Mercury Mountaineer , include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. With less than 145,000mi on this Mercury Mountaineer, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. More information about the 2008 Mercury Mountaineer: Mercury's 2008 mid-size Mountaineer SUV, which is closely related to the Ford Explorer, has truck-based underpinnings, making it a good choice for those who plan to tow. It also makes a strong argument based on safety features. And with plenty of standard comfort and convenience equipment, plus the choice of either V6 or V8 power, it represents a strong value when compared to competitors like the Honda Pilot. Interesting features of this model are enjoyable cabin with quality materials, comfortable ride, V8 power., and Standard safety features

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2008 Mercury Mountaineer with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 19 Highway)

VIN: 4M2EU47EX8UJ12015

Stock: 8UJ12015

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-18-2020