Used 2007 Mercury Mountaineer for Sale Near Me
- 162,873 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,249
Boucher Hyundai of Waukesha - Waukesha / Wisconsin
*New Arrival w/V8, AWD, Tow Package, 3rd Row Seating, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Navigation, Premium Audio, and iPod Input!! Local Trade w/Clean CARFAX and IMPECCABLE Service & Maintenance History!!*This Light French Silk Clearcoat Metallic 2007 Mercury Mountaineer Premier has been fully inspected by our factory-certified technicians and comes with our Boucher-exclusive 1-year SmartCare maintenance package, which includes 3 complimentary oil changes and much more - a $1,000 value!!*Please contact our Boucher Hyundai sales team to verify availability. We can have your vehicle pulled up and ready for you in our exclusive 50-vehicle climate-controlled indoor showroom at 1537 E Moreland Blvd, Waukesha, WI 53186 (right next to the old Pick 'N Save building).*Price excludes tax, title, license, service fee, and dealer-installed options or accessories. Please contact dealer to verify all standard and optional equipment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercury Mountaineer Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2EU48817UJ03730
Stock: 20HN1201A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 80,217 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,300
Simotes Motor Sales & Service - Minooka / Illinois
** This vehicle is covered by our 15-day or 500 mile limited warranty! There may also be factory warranty remaining and most vehicles are eligible for extended service contracts. Ask for more details when you stop in or over the phone when you call to schedule your appointment. ** Simotes Motor Sales has been a family owned business for over 33 years in Minooka, IL. We have a full service department with certified technicians, five lifts and 10 service bays. All of our vehicles receive several hours of reconditioning to make sure they are ready for the next owner, you! We are a hassle-free pricing store and spend tens of hours each week to make sure you are receiving the best value in the entire Midwest. Being a local business for 33 years has allowed us to obtain some of the best auto lenders in the country. We have lenders with interest rates as low as 2.99% and also offer financing to customers with insufficient credit, at interest rates you would be surprised by! We have great relationships with smaller credit unions and large national banks, with everything in between. Ask about our financing options today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercury Mountaineer Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2EU38817UJ08694
Stock: J08694
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 234,998 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,952
AutoNation Volkswagen Columbus - Columbus / Georgia
Comfort & Convenience Pkg Pwr Moonroof Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 4.0L Sohc 12-Valve V6 Engine Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercury Mountaineer with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2EU37E97UJ13343
Stock: 7UJ13343
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 147,499 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,750
Smicklas Chevrolet - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
We are excited to offer this 2007 Mercury Mountaineer. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. A Mercury with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Mountaineer Premier was gently driven and it shows. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Mercury Mountaineer Premier. More information about the 2007 Mercury Mountaineer: Mercury's 2007 Mountaineer mid-size SUV, which is closely related to the Ford Explorer, has truck-based underpinnings, making it a good choice for those who plan to tow. It now also makes a strong argument based on safety features. And with plenty of standard comfort and convenience equipment, it represents a strong value when compared to its competitors. Interesting features of this model are safety features, towing capability., and Available V8 power We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercury Mountaineer Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2EU38E47UJ09120
Stock: 7UJ09120
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 75,050 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,300
Bob Bell Genesis - Glen Burnie / Maryland
2007 Mercury Mountaineer PremierAt Bob Bell, our goal is to present you with a car you will be happy to drive, every day. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to consistently adjust prices, offering consumers "THE BEST PRICE" possible. We strive to offer you an excellent selection of vehicles, a great deal and a positive experience with our professional staff. We sell and service all makes and models! Some examples are Ford, Hyundai, Kia, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as every other brand. Proudly serving Anne Arundel County, Howard County, Prince Georges County, Carroll County, Baltimore, Baltimore County and many more! **CALL 410-766-3600**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercury Mountaineer Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2EU388X7UJ12453
Stock: H21011A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 148,509 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,900
Al Cioni Ford - Granville / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercury Mountaineer Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2EU48E17UJ18993
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,974 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,999
Select Motors - Wichita / Kansas
WOW * CHECK THIS OUT * GOOD FOR A FAMILY * THIRD ROW * LEATHER * ROOF * ALLOY WHEELS * 2008 MERCURY MOUNTAINEER ONLY 98K * 4WD * PRICED TO SELL * WILL NOT LAST LONG * Nice vehicle *Feel free to give us a call or come by and see us at Select Motors where we have been selling high quality used vehicles in a laid back no pressure no games environment for over 20 years and where you will always be treated with the honesty and respect you deserve. **Please call 316-687-9160 or email selectmotors@yahoo.com to check for availability and hours. Please visit our website at selectmotorswichita.com for more pictures and many more great vehicles to choose from. Stop on in and find out how truly easy it is to Save with Select.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercury Mountaineer Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2EU48E18UJ07266
Stock: B5345
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 148,700 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,495
Piehl Motors Buick Chevrolet GMC Princeton - Princeton / Illinois
We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home.To Protect Your Safety, we are currently offering Home Services:Virtual Tour of Vehicle: We will use live interactive video chat to give you a virtual walk around of any vehicle we have in stock.Test Drive at Home: We will bring the vehicle to your home for a no-obligation test drive.Local Home Delivery: If you buy a vehicle, we will deliver the vehicle to your home or a place of your choosing.2006 Mercury Mountaineer LuxuryAT HOME TEST DRIVES AND DELIVERY AVAILABLE, VIRTUAL WALKAROUND AVAILABLE, AWD.Odometer is 29684 miles below market average!Come take it for a test drive at Piehl Motors today. Piehl Motors: Simply Unbeatable!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2EU47EX6UJ24159
Stock: 5455C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- 81,080 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,499
Bell Audi - Edison / New Jersey
2006 Mercury Mountaineer Premier Oxford White Clearcoat CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 4.6L V8 SOHC 24V 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD CD Player, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Multi-zone Climate Control, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio, Premium Wheels, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, Trailer Hitch, All Wheel Drive, Sunroof, Mountaineer Premier, 4D Sport Utility, 4.6L V8 SOHC 24V, 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, AWD, Oxford White Clearcoat, Camel w/Leather-Trimmed Seats w/Embossed Preferred Suede, Class III/IV Trailer Hitch, Navigation System, Upgraded Trailer Tow Package. Bell Audi is the #1 Volume Certified Audi Dealer in New Jersey and the Northeast. We have also been consistently ranked as one of the TOP TEN Audi Certified volume dealers in the Country!! Our Internet Market Value Pricing mission at Bell Audi is to present fair, competitive market value pricing to all of our customers. Audi Certified Pre-Owned Internet Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 40,000 websites hourly. This ensures that every one of our customers receives real-time Market Value Pricing on every vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our new or preowned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games, we save customers time, frustration, and present a Truly Exceptional purchase experience. Our inventory moves extremely quickly. PLEASE BE SURE TO SECURE YOUR APPOINTMENT.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercury Mountaineer Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2EU48866UJ17993
Stock: P4756
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 150,010 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,687
Revolution Motors - Wentzville / Missouri
*** COMING SOON *** * COMES WITH NEW TRANSMISSION * AWD - ALL WHEEL DRIVE * INSPECTED * FRESH OIL CHANGE * NEW TIRES * LEATHER INTERIOR * SUNROOF * ALLOYS * GOOD MILES * VERY CLEAN * 3RD ROW SEATING *WAC - PLEASE CALL LARRY 314-494-6956 - PLEASE CALL SALES 636.887.2279 - visit Online 24/7 AT www.Revolution-Motors.net - Prime Rates Starting at 2.99% - Terms to 84 MO'S - Sub-Prime Financing from 16.9% and 36 MO'S - We do NOT offer Buy Here Pay Here .. But Yes, We offer Financing for EVERYONE - If you clear $350 week, WE can get you APPROVED - We Offer LOW and High Mileage Units - Shop US First or Last You'll Prefer US - We have the best PRICES in TOWN! Advertised Vehicles are priced to INCLUDE a 30 DAY LIMITED Power-Train WARRANTY - Inspections when Applicable - 30 DAY Temp Tag
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2EU47E36UJ16453
Stock: L3B6453
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 223,600 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,995
McDonald Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Clare / Michigan
Step into the 2008 Mercury Mountaineer! It prioritizes style, powertrain versatility and safety in an exceptional SUV package! All of the following features are included: tilt steering wheel, an overhead console, and leather upholstery. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 200 horsepower, and all wheel drive keeps this model firmly attached to the road surface. We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Stop in and take a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercury Mountaineer Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2EU48E18UJ04514
Stock: 50J04514
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- 132,863 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,991
Gerry Wood Kia - Salisbury / North Carolina
*** LOCAL TRADE IN *** CLEAN, ACCIDENT-FREE CARFAX *** LEATHER *** SUNROOF *** 3RD ROW SEATING *** AWD *** POWER SEAT W/ LUMBAR SUPPORT *** HEATED SEATS *** POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS *** POWER FOLDING 3RD ROW *** PERFECT DAILY DRIVER *** ICE COLD A/C ***Come check this one out! This vehicle has been inspected and serviced by our factory certified Kia service department to ensure it has passed the safety and emission standards of the NC state inspection prior to being made available for sale, and we are pleased to offer this car As Is. Please call 704-216-2685 to set up a time for your personal inspection ~ It is located at 529 Jake Alexander Blvd. S. @ Gerry Wood Kia *All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, etch, any finance charges, dealer administration fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercury Mountaineer Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2EU48E28UJ16817
Stock: 20K367A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 128,628 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,800
Apple Cadillac - York / Pennsylvania
Great News! This vehicle has our 30 day peace of mind coverage. Clean CARFAX. Red 2008 Mercury Mountaineer 4D Sport Utility When you purchase an APPLE Pre-Owned at Apple Chevrolet Cadillac we give you peace of mind with a Limited Power Train Warranty for 30 days or 1,000 miles, whichever comes first. Call us for details and to schedule a test drive on the vehicle of your choice. (717) 848-1300.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercury Mountaineer with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2EU47E08UJ12489
Stock: C00567U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 145,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Katy - Katy / Texas
All Wheel Drive 4.0L Sohc 12-Valve V6 Engine This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. You can find this 2008 Mercury Mountaineer and many others like it at AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Katy. This Mercury includes: 4.0L SOHC 12-VALVE V6 ENGINE (STD) V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2008 Mercury Mountaineer comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. This AWD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Mercury Mountaineer , include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. With less than 145,000mi on this Mercury Mountaineer, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. More information about the 2008 Mercury Mountaineer: Mercury's 2008 mid-size Mountaineer SUV, which is closely related to the Ford Explorer, has truck-based underpinnings, making it a good choice for those who plan to tow. It also makes a strong argument based on safety features. And with plenty of standard comfort and convenience equipment, plus the choice of either V6 or V8 power, it represents a strong value when compared to competitors like the Honda Pilot. Interesting features of this model are enjoyable cabin with quality materials, comfortable ride, V8 power., and Standard safety features All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercury Mountaineer with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2EU47EX8UJ12015
Stock: 8UJ12015
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 168,181 miles
$4,955
Prime Auto Sales - Uniontown / Ohio
4.6L EIGHT CYLINDER! ALL WHEEL DRIVE! NO ACCIDENTS! CLEAN TITLE! TOW PACKAGE! CLEAN INTERIOR! POWER WINDOWS! SUNROOF! DVD ENTERTAINMENT! 3RD ROW SEATING! CD player! HEATED SEATS! RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT! MORE PICTURES AVAILABLE AT PRIMEAUTOSALESLLC.COM! CALL 3308186421!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercury Mountaineer Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2EU48826ZJ03656
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 122,263 miles
$6,999
Bell Audi - Edison / New Jersey
2006 Mercury Mountaineer Premier Vivid Red Clearcoat Metallic CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 4.6L V8 SOHC 24V 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD 3rd Row Seat, Bluetooth, Hands-free, CD Player, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Multi-zone Climate Control, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio, Premium Wheels, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, Trailer Hitch, All Wheel Drive, Sunroof, Mountaineer Premier, 4D Sport Utility, 4.6L V8 SOHC 24V, 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, AWD. Bell Audi is the #1 Volume Certified Audi Dealer in New Jersey and the Northeast. We have also been consistently ranked as one of the TOP TEN Audi Certified volume dealers in the Country!! Our Internet Market Value Pricing mission at Bell Audi is to present fair, competitive market value pricing to all of our customers. Audi Certified Pre-Owned Internet Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 40,000 websites hourly. This ensures that every one of our customers receives real-time Market Value Pricing on every vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our new or preowned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games, we save customers time, frustration, and present a Truly Exceptional purchase experience. Our inventory moves extremely quickly. PLEASE BE SURE TO SECURE YOUR APPOINTMENT.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercury Mountaineer Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2EU48876UJ01687
Stock: P4752A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- 165,486 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$6,975
Okoboji Toyota - Spirit Lake / Iowa
Photos taken at time of trade-in. More pictures to follow after full detail is complete.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2EU47E66UJ20643
Stock: 24800P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 164,122 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,990
Yemm Chevrolet Buick GMC - Galesburg / Illinois
Leather Seats, Heated Front Seats, Power Liftgate, 4.6L V8 SOHC 24V, AWD, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Low tire pressure warning, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Premium AM/FM Stereo/MP3/Single CD, Rear window defroster, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer. Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. 2008 Mercury Mountaineer 4D Sport Utility Premier White Suede Clearcoat 4.6L V8 SOHC 24V 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD Yemm gives you MORE value than other dealerships with the Yemm Advantage Program! -New Vehicles receive 1 Year / 15,000 mile Dent & Ding Coverage, Tire & Wheel Coverage and Key Protection Coverage for FREE! -Pre-owned Vehicles under 97,000 miles receive a 2 Year / 100,000 mile Powertrain Warranty for FREE! Pre-owned Vehicles with 97,000 to 150,000 miles receive a 3 month / 3,000 mile Powertrain Warranty for FREE! Some exclusions apply, call us for details! Call us at 309.344.2727. Visit us at 2195 N. Henderson St. Galesburg, IL. Conveniently located on Highway 34. The Yemm family has been serving the automotive needs of Central Illinois & Eastern Iowa for almost 60 years. We've worked hard to cultivate a welcoming family-owned atmosphere, and we feel proud to offer assistance to Galesburg and surrounding communities. When working with our knowledgeable and outgoing team, you discover a friendly and positive experience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercury Mountaineer Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2EU488X8UJ16462
Stock: P7810AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
