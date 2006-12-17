Used 2007 Mercury Mountaineer for Sale Near Me

  • 2007 Mercury Mountaineer Premier in Light Brown
    used

    2007 Mercury Mountaineer Premier

    162,873 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,249

    Details
  • 2007 Mercury Mountaineer Premier in Off White/Cream
    used

    2007 Mercury Mountaineer Premier

    80,217 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,300

    Details
  • 2007 Mercury Mountaineer in Black
    used

    2007 Mercury Mountaineer

    234,998 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,952

    Details
  • 2007 Mercury Mountaineer Premier in White
    used

    2007 Mercury Mountaineer Premier

    147,499 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,750

    Details
  • 2007 Mercury Mountaineer Premier in White
    used

    2007 Mercury Mountaineer Premier

    75,050 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,300

    Details
  • 2007 Mercury Mountaineer Premier in Light Brown
    used

    2007 Mercury Mountaineer Premier

    148,509 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,900

    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Mountaineer Premier in Black
    used

    2008 Mercury Mountaineer Premier

    98,974 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,999

    Details
  • 2006 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury in Gray
    used

    2006 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury

    148,700 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,495

    Details
  • 2006 Mercury Mountaineer Premier in White
    used

    2006 Mercury Mountaineer Premier

    81,080 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,499

    Details
  • 2006 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury
    used

    2006 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury

    150,010 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,687

    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Mountaineer Premier in Silver
    used

    2008 Mercury Mountaineer Premier

    223,600 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Mountaineer Premier in White
    used

    2008 Mercury Mountaineer Premier

    132,863 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,991

    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Mountaineer in Red
    used

    2008 Mercury Mountaineer

    128,628 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,800

    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Mountaineer in Black
    used

    2008 Mercury Mountaineer

    145,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2006 Mercury Mountaineer Premier in White
    used

    2006 Mercury Mountaineer Premier

    168,181 miles

    $4,955

    Details
  • 2006 Mercury Mountaineer Premier in Red
    used

    2006 Mercury Mountaineer Premier

    122,263 miles

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2006 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury
    used

    2006 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury

    165,486 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,975

    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Mountaineer Premier in White
    used

    2008 Mercury Mountaineer Premier

    164,122 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,990

    Details

  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (11%)
  • 3
    (19%)
  • 2
    (4%)
Super Nice SUV
Mike Philpott,12/17/2006
Have owned this '07 Mountaineer Premier for just two weeks (and 600 miles) but it's already an irreplaceable member of the household. We like just about everything about the Mountaineer. Looks great (love the color - White Chocolate paint with two-tone tan leather interior - as well as the overall style) plus it's very comfortable to drive and extremely stable on the road. We also like the fact that the 3rd row seats fold down flat into the floor at the touch of a button and will accommodate two full-grown adults in at least semi-comfort. We are very happy with our purchase. A great vehicle that I'm sure we will enjoy for many years to come.
