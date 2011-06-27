Vehicle overview

Although it's one of the more practical midsize SUVs on the market, the Mercury Mountaineer has always lived in the shadow of its more popular twin, Ford's Explorer. It has all the main virtues of its sibling -- a roomy, functional interior well-stocked with storage areas, a fold-flat third-row seat that allows it to seat up to seven, and the availability of V6 or V8 power -- but offers more dramatic and unusual styling inside and out. The other key difference is the Mercury's lack of a traditional 4WD system with low-range gearing. Instead, buyers can choose either rear-wheel drive (2WD) or a street-oriented all-wheel-drive (AWD) system. For regular off-roaders, this might be a limitation, but if seeking out an obscure antique shop is your idea of venturing off the beaten path, the all-wheel-drive Mercury Mountaineer should meet your needs easily.

The Mountaineer received its last full redesign for 2002, but the 2006 model year brought substantial changes to Mercury's midsize sport-ute, including a rigid new frame, a new rear suspension and a new steering system. All these updates were intended to make the Mountaineer easier to manage on pavement, and after driving it, our editors confirmed that it does indeed have some of the best road manners of any truck-based SUV. Another major development was the arrival of a new 24-valve V8 engine with significantly more horsepower and torque -- 292 horsepower and 300 pound-feet versus 239 hp and 282 lb-ft with the old V8. This new engine was paired with a new six-speed automatic transmission, a rarity in this price range.

Designers also gave the interior a once-over, transforming the Mountaineer's utilitarian confines into a more stylish and modern environment. Unfortunately, they also designed some of the least ergonomic interior door handles we've ever encountered. On the plus side, increased cabin insulation resulted in a much quieter ride than before, while new seats provide head restraints for all passengers, as well as better overall support.

The 2007 Mercury Mountaineer is one of the stronger players in the midsize SUV segment. It's certainly worth considering if you're looking at candidates like the Buick Rainier, Chrysler Aspen, Jeep Grand Cherokee/Commander, Nissan Pathfinder or Toyota 4Runner. The Mercury is not as fast or rugged as most of its competitors, but it offers the most comfortable accommodations in the second and third rows. This, along with its extensive menu of standard safety features and solid crash test scores, makes it a good bet for family-minded buyers.