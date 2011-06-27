  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Mountaineer
  4. Used 2007 Mercury Mountaineer
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(27)
Appraise this car

2007 Mercury Mountaineer Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth and composed ride, agile handling, upscale cabin with ample passenger room in all three rows, all major safety features are standard.
  • V8 doesn't feel as strong as competitors' engines, spongy brake pedal feel, can't get dual-range 4WD, some cheap interior bits, low resale value.
Other years
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
Mercury Mountaineer for Sale
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$2,900 - $7,995
Used Mountaineer for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Although its acceleration is only so-so, the 2007 Mercury Mountaineer is one of the better-packaged midsize SUVs out there. With unique styling that sets it apart from its Ford Explorer twin, this Mercury is worth a look if you want comfort and practicality in an SUV but don't need an off-roader.

Vehicle overview

Although it's one of the more practical midsize SUVs on the market, the Mercury Mountaineer has always lived in the shadow of its more popular twin, Ford's Explorer. It has all the main virtues of its sibling -- a roomy, functional interior well-stocked with storage areas, a fold-flat third-row seat that allows it to seat up to seven, and the availability of V6 or V8 power -- but offers more dramatic and unusual styling inside and out. The other key difference is the Mercury's lack of a traditional 4WD system with low-range gearing. Instead, buyers can choose either rear-wheel drive (2WD) or a street-oriented all-wheel-drive (AWD) system. For regular off-roaders, this might be a limitation, but if seeking out an obscure antique shop is your idea of venturing off the beaten path, the all-wheel-drive Mercury Mountaineer should meet your needs easily.

The Mountaineer received its last full redesign for 2002, but the 2006 model year brought substantial changes to Mercury's midsize sport-ute, including a rigid new frame, a new rear suspension and a new steering system. All these updates were intended to make the Mountaineer easier to manage on pavement, and after driving it, our editors confirmed that it does indeed have some of the best road manners of any truck-based SUV. Another major development was the arrival of a new 24-valve V8 engine with significantly more horsepower and torque -- 292 horsepower and 300 pound-feet versus 239 hp and 282 lb-ft with the old V8. This new engine was paired with a new six-speed automatic transmission, a rarity in this price range.

Designers also gave the interior a once-over, transforming the Mountaineer's utilitarian confines into a more stylish and modern environment. Unfortunately, they also designed some of the least ergonomic interior door handles we've ever encountered. On the plus side, increased cabin insulation resulted in a much quieter ride than before, while new seats provide head restraints for all passengers, as well as better overall support.

The 2007 Mercury Mountaineer is one of the stronger players in the midsize SUV segment. It's certainly worth considering if you're looking at candidates like the Buick Rainier, Chrysler Aspen, Jeep Grand Cherokee/Commander, Nissan Pathfinder or Toyota 4Runner. The Mercury is not as fast or rugged as most of its competitors, but it offers the most comfortable accommodations in the second and third rows. This, along with its extensive menu of standard safety features and solid crash test scores, makes it a good bet for family-minded buyers.

2007 Mercury Mountaineer models

A midsize SUV, the 2007 Mercury Mountaineer comes in base and Premier trim levels. Base models seat five and include plenty of equipment, including 17-inch machined aluminum wheels, leather upholstery, a 10-way power driver seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, a CD stereo with an input jack for MP3 players, cruise control, full power accessories, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a trip computer. Mountaineer Premier models add a power-folding third-row seat for seven-passenger capacity and come with additional features like 18-inch satin-finish chrome wheels, leather/suede upholstery, a power front-passenger seat, first-row seat heaters, reclining second-row seats, an upgraded audio system with an in-dash CD changer, a separate rear air-conditioner and heated mirrors with approach lamps.

Notable options include a moonroof, an entertainment system for rear-seat passengers, a navigation system, satellite radio, power-deploying running boards, roof rack crossbars and a Class III towing package. Mountaineers with a third-row seat are eligible for second-row captain's chairs, which drop passenger capacity to six.

2007 Highlights

There are just a handful of changes on the 2007 Mercury Mountaineer. Most notably, side curtain airbags and an audio auxiliary input jack are standard on all models. A heated windshield is optional across the line, and the available rear entertainment system gets a larger 8-inch screen. Trim levels are simplified from three to two (base and Premier). Drivetrain warranty coverage increases to five years/60,000 miles.

Performance & mpg

The standard engine is a 4.0-liter V6 good for 210 hp and 254 lb-ft of torque. An optional 4.6-liter V8 is rated for 292 hp and 300 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed automatic transmission is standard with the V6, while the V8 comes with a six-speed unit. Both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive are available with either engine. Properly equipped, a Mercury Mountaineer can tow up to 7220 pounds. An all-wheel-drive, V8-equipped Mountaineer takes about 8.3 seconds to reach 60 mph. This is a respectable number, but competitors like the 4Runner and Rainier are considerably quicker. Fuel economy ratings are about the same regardless of the drivetrain configuration you choose -- 14-15 mpg in the city, 20-21 mpg on the highway.

Safety

All major safety features come standard, including four-wheel antilock disc brakes, a tire-pressure monitor and the AdvanceTrac stability control system, which has a Roll Stability Control feature that uses a gyro sensor to calculate the SUV's roll speed and angle. If the system determines a rollover is imminent, AdvanceTrac takes corrective action to help avoid it. Airbag coverage includes front seat-mounted side airbags and first- and second-row side curtain airbags.

Reverse parking sensors are standard on the Premier model but not available on the base Mountaineer. Power-adjustable pedals with memory are optional on all models. The 2007 Mercury Mountaineer fared quite well in crash tests, earning a perfect five stars across the board in all NHTSA frontal- and side-impact tests. It also earned the top rating of "Good" in frontal-offset crash testing conducted by the IIHS.

Driving

More softly tuned than the Explorer, the 2007 Mercury Mountaineer is designed to spend far more of its time on the pavement than on dirt. A four-wheel independent suspension gives the Mountaineer a firmly buttoned-down ride and keeps the tires in contact with the road surface even over rough bumps. Generous cabin insulation results in a highway ride that's as quiet as it is comfortable. Handling is excellent, as the Mercury feels predictable and stable in corners and higher-speed turns. Either engine is powerful enough to keep up with traffic, though the V8 is more refined and offers more grunt off the line. Competitors' V8s feel stronger still, though.

Interior

The Mountaineer's two-tone interior offers an effective blend of style and functionality, with room for five, six or seven passengers, depending on how you equip it. You'll find some low-grade materials here and there, but overall, the cabin is attractive and solidly constructed. Two adults can ride in the third-row seats on short trips, and children will be content sitting back there. Choosing the third-row option slightly reduces the available cargo space. Seven-passenger Mountaineers max out at 83.7 cubic feet of cargo space, while five-passenger versions offer 85.8 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Mercury Mountaineer.

5(67%)
4(11%)
3(18%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.4
27 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 27 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Super Nice SUV
Mike Philpott,12/17/2006
Have owned this '07 Mountaineer Premier for just two weeks (and 600 miles) but it's already an irreplaceable member of the household. We like just about everything about the Mountaineer. Looks great (love the color - White Chocolate paint with two-tone tan leather interior - as well as the overall style) plus it's very comfortable to drive and extremely stable on the road. We also like the fact that the 3rd row seats fold down flat into the floor at the touch of a button and will accommodate two full-grown adults in at least semi-comfort. We are very happy with our purchase. A great vehicle that I'm sure we will enjoy for many years to come.
Member of the Family
4010diesel,07/01/2011
We have had our Mountaineer since the middle of 2008. We could not be more satisfied. I have utilized every feature and function of this vehicle. Including the roof rack, Class II hitch, AWD, cargo area, child seating, etc., etc. We have 3 children all of which are able to fit in the second row, leaving the rear cargo area available. The stereo is strong, the power is sufficient, the gas mileage is fair for an SUV, it easily tows my boat, powers thru 12" of snow, is smooth on the highway, and is a joy to drive. Although our V-6 is far from a performance engine I find that is provides all the pep I need and is relatively quiet considering the size of the vehicle.
Twice the pleasure
Hillary,09/13/2010
This is my second mountaineer and I do tend to agree with most that my 2002 was better built, the engine was more powerful (v8) yet the fuel economy was good for such a big suv. With that said, I also love my 2007. I have done nothing but oil changes (66,000) and never had any kind of work on it. I have five kids of my own and also use it for work transporting kids and the interior (leather) cleans easily. No problems with any plastic parts inside its actually pretty solid.
2007 V6 Mountianeer
rmb181,11/29/2006
I've had this vehicle for about a week and I am very pleased with it. My wife and I are expecting soon and feel that this vehicle will be more than enough. It has a smooth, quiet ride. Overall, we are very happy with this vehicle and would recommend it to anyone.
See all 27 reviews of the 2007 Mercury Mountaineer
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed automatic
Gas
292 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
13 city / 20 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed automatic
Gas
292 hp @ 5750 rpm
See all Used 2007 Mercury Mountaineer features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2007 Mercury Mountaineer

Used 2007 Mercury Mountaineer Overview

The Used 2007 Mercury Mountaineer is offered in the following submodels: Mountaineer SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Premier 4dr SUV AWD (4.6L 8cyl 6A), 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Premier 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 6A), Premier 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), and Premier 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Mercury Mountaineer?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Mercury Mountaineer trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Mercury Mountaineer Premier is priced between $7,300 and$7,995 with odometer readings between 75050 and132702 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Mercury Mountaineer Base is priced between $2,900 and$2,900 with odometer readings between 189029 and189029 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Mercury Mountaineers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Mercury Mountaineer for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2007 Mountaineers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $2,900 and mileage as low as 75050 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Mercury Mountaineer.

Can't find a used 2007 Mercury Mountaineers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercury Mountaineer for sale - 5 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $17,350.

Find a used Mercury for sale - 7 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $19,371.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury Mountaineer for sale - 8 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $13,967.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury for sale - 4 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $23,837.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Mercury Mountaineer?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercury lease specials
Check out Mercury Mountaineer lease specials

Related Used 2007 Mercury Mountaineer info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles