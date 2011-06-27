  1. Home
2000 Mercury Mountaineer Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful V6 and V8 engines, good selection of features, four-wheel-drive versatility.
  • Few differences between Mountaineer and Ford Explorer, poor fuel economy with V8 engine.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Ford Explorer's upscale twin is sorely in need of a redesign; it can't compete with its midsize SUV competitors.

Vehicle overview

The Explorer-based Mountaineer changes little for 2000. Marketed as an upscale SUV for women and families, the Mountaineer comes with either a 4.0-liter SOHC V6 or a 5.0-liter V8. While horsepower ratings are similar (the V6 makes 210; the V8 produces 215), the V8 does produce more useable torque at the expense of greater fuel consumption. Transmission choices still include a five-speed automatic for the V6 and a four-speed automatic with the V8.

Last year, the Mountaineer received new safety features in the form of optional side airbags and an optional reverse parking aid that warns of impending collision by signaling an audible beep. Braking was also improved in '99 with a larger brake booster and upgraded rear-brake calipers.

For 2000, the only major change is the addition of the Premier and Monterey packages. There's nothing really new included with the packages, but they do group a large selection of luxury features together. To differentiate Mountaineers with the Premier package, Mercury offers this vehicle only in a Spruce Green exterior color with Medium Prairie Tan interior. The grille, body-side moldings, liftgate molding and license plate shield, rear-quarter extension, running boards and front and rear bumpers are color-keyed to the Spruce Green exterior. Mountaineer Monterey, the other new version, has two-tone paint, chrome wheels and luxury interior touches.

If one orders a new-for-2000 package, the interior (already good in its own right) changes with the addition of special floor mats, leather-trimmed power-adjustable sport bucket seats and a wood-grain instrument panel.

Despite the luxury accoutrements, the Mountaineer retains a distinctly trucklike character, which could be a bonus or a demerit. It's tough and solid, though the steering is a little slow and ponderous and the body leans through tight corners. Braking is excellent and the suspension has a compliant attitude, but the truck can bounce around over rough pavement. For those living in cold-weather climates, or for those who actually intend to make use of the vehicle's off-road capabilities, there is a Control-Trac four-wheel drive option (with the V6) or a full-time all-wheel-drive option.

Like a lot of Mercury products and their Ford siblings, the Mountaineer's offerings aren't very different than the Explorer's. But that doesn't negate the fact that the Mountaineer is one of the best SUVs on the market. It has plenty of space for hauling people and gear through the suburban jungle. The Mercury's abundant standard features provide a great deal of comfort, and the strong engine choices are a bonus when passing at freeway speeds. If you like the Explorer but don't want to see your own vehicle every 10 minutes while driving, Mercury offers a unique alternative.

2000 Highlights

Mountaineer is uprated with new Premier and Monterey trim packages, which include tan leather upholstery, special paint, upgraded alloy wheels and wood grain dash trim.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Mercury Mountaineer.

5(62%)
4(32%)
3(4%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.5
47 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 47 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

One of many fans of this car
ajs,11/17/2009
I learned from the dealer the 1999 to 2001 were the best built in this series and they have a strong following. I have found that out by talking to other owners. The Mountaineer is the top of the line. The V-8 engine is strong, transmission strong, solid body, has a truck feel (it is a Ranger w/ SUV body). With Zaino polish the paint shines great and people are amaised it is 10 years old. This car is a solid performer, a great winter car. If I keep the rpm's under 2,000 on the interstate, I'll get 20.5 to 21.5 mpg. For good gas mileage drive with a soft foot on the accelerator. Fine a good one and keep it.
Car has 147,000 miles and it drives like new
jwdia,08/26/2011
Pros: *At 147K miles engine and tranny sounds, and performs like brand new. *They were not kidding about the V8 Power. * Body well built and solid. Quality steel - no rust yet. * AWD really grips the roads ( Iowa winters..no problem here) Cons: *Factory radio works but no display - common issue. * rear wiper does not work - again common issue. *Keyless entry quit working, and door locks need some TLC. * some road noise. ( can't tell yet if it is in need of a muffler or just the roar of the 5.0) * no rust yet but a little pain bubbling on the bottom inside of the rear doors. not noticable to the public
GREAT SUV - GAS MILEAGE YUCK
BLUESMAN,02/02/2004
LOVE THIS SUV. CAN HAUL ANYTHING THAT CAN FIT INSIDE. BACK SEAT COMFORT FOR LONG TRIP IS SENSATIONAL WITH QUALITY LEATHER AND CUSIONING. INTERIOR DASH AND PANEL LAY OUT GREAT AND THE STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS CONVENIENT AND WORK WELL. COULD USE MORE CUP HOLDERS WHICH THEY DID NOT ADD IN THE 2003 REFRESH. WE LOOKED A MANY NEW SUV'S AND CAN'T FIND ANYTHING WORTH SPENDING MORE MONEY ON.
2000 Mountaineer Premier-love it!
Bubba,10/20/2016
4dr SUV AWD
I purchased this SUV knowing I would be the 3rd owner. It had a history of 3 winters in Michigan and 10 years in VA. There was some rust in the undercarriage around the spare tire connections and minor paint bubbles inside the rear door frame. It had 73K miles on the 5.0L V8 w/AWD. It now has 107K after 25 months and 2 winters of mid-Atlantic snow. It has never failed to start and goes thru any kind of weather. Regular maintenance of tires, battery, brakes, alternator and exhaust along w/some suspension worries probably due to MI weather history. I also had the CHECK ENGINE light, annoying dashboard light and rear windshield wiper failures that others have noted. I recently had to replace the fuel pump (also annoyingly located in the gas tank) and that fixed the Check Engine light. This might sound like a lot to some folks but I love this vehicle. It is roomy and leather luxurious and, as already mentioned, goes in any weather/road conditions. I have mostly rural driving @ 14-17 MPG. I'm hoping to keep this vehicle for a long, long time.
See all 47 reviews of the 2000 Mercury Mountaineer
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
210 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
210 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 4200 rpm
See all Used 2000 Mercury Mountaineer features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2000 Mercury Mountaineer

Used 2000 Mercury Mountaineer Overview

The Used 2000 Mercury Mountaineer is offered in the following submodels: Mountaineer SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV, 4dr SUV 4WD, and 4dr SUV AWD.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Mercury Mountaineer?

Price comparisons for Used 2000 Mercury Mountaineer trim styles:

  • The Used 2000 Mercury Mountaineer Base is priced between $1,750 and$1,750 with odometer readings between 161855 and161855 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Mercury Mountaineers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Mercury Mountaineer for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2000 Mountaineers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $1,750 and mileage as low as 161855 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Mercury Mountaineer.

Can't find a used 2000 Mercury Mountaineers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercury Mountaineer for sale - 1 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $8,394.

Find a used Mercury for sale - 5 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $13,068.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury Mountaineer for sale - 4 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $8,555.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $21,489.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Mercury Mountaineer?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

