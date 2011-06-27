Used 2005 Mercury Mountaineer Consumer Reviews

Best SUV on the market BEST Small SUV , 07/18/2008 19 of 20 people found this review helpful Outstanding SUV. Great to drive and I do lots of it. This SUV has been on cross country trips, local trips, and long trips. I have towed trailers, boats, and jet skies and it performs well. With the onboard computers you don't need to worry about traction, skids, reversing, mirrors, speed, moving the seats, you can focus on driving. Passengers are well entertained with the surround sound DVD player. It does it all for you so you can focus on driving. This has been a dream car, better than any car I have ever owned, even my 7 series BMW. 80K miles and only routine maintenance. It is as strong as when I got it. Perfect choice for anyone needing a small SUV, it's the whole families first choice Report Abuse

First 999 miles Jay , 08/11/2005 7 of 7 people found this review helpful The SUV has performed superb, the ride is smooth, transmission is swift, and overall a great investment. Rides and styles as a luxury SUV. The Family Incentives from Ford made this $12,700 investment a no brainer. The vehicles manuvers superb and is easy to park, great view from all angles. The cabin design and adjustable pedals allows for flexibilty and comfort for my wife to drive. Is fun to drive, can wait to take it on the road for a 600 - 700 mile drive. Compares to my BMW 325 on handling and comfort. The Mercury team got this one right on the money. Report Abuse

Good SUV for more room, but bad MPG's Manuel J Mathew Jr , 06/03/2008 6 of 6 people found this review helpful We bought this vehicle primarily for our budding family. It has been to FL twice from VA, and has performed in the mountainous dirt roads of AR as well. It is a good SUV all around, and hasn't let us down as yet. This is not an SUV to buy if you are interested in great gas mileage however. We had some problems with the clear coat, but were rectified by the dealer, that is all. Report Abuse

Check the roof before you buy it!! Sue , 05/26/2005 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Nice size car for the money, however, we had a serious problem with the welding on the roof area. We could see weld marks all throughout the roof edging (inspect carefully your roof before buying!!!) Was told by the dealer this happened on several other of their cars!! Now is leaking transmission fluid-- What a piece of junk! Report Abuse