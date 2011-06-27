Vehicle overview

In a shameless (and savvy) exhibit of capitalism, Mercury brought out its Ford Explorer twin, the Mountaineer, when the Ford's popularity was sky high. The Mountaineer provided a different styling take and a slightly more upscale interior than the Explorer, and its available all-wheel-drive system helped make it more appealing to people who just wanted all-weather traction rather than the pretentious off-roading ability of true four-wheel drive.

Nowadays, however, these corporate cousins no longer enjoy such a large slice of the family SUV pie, as more space- and fuel-efficient crossover (car-platform-based) SUVs have become the vehicles of choice for most families. That's not to say that the burly Mountaineer doesn't have its own charms, such as good on-road manners, lots of available luxury features, a smooth, comfortable ride and a towing capacity of up to 7,220 pounds, which is double what most crossovers can handle.

And compared to the "old guard" of trucky SUVs that includes the Chrysler Aspen/Dodge Durango, Jeep Commander, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Nissan Pathfinder and Toyota 4Runner, the 2009 Mercury Mountaineer continues to be a top choice for on-road comfort. But newer seven-passenger crossovers like the GMC Acadia, Mazda CX-9 and Toyota Highlander all beat the Mountaineer at its own game. The Mountaineer's best times are behind it, and we think most shoppers will be happier with a midsize or large crossover instead.